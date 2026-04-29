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4/29 Utility Smart Meter Harmful? 6 pm Eastern

Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

"Smart" meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health comprimise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! Register Here,

Tech Safe Episodes 63 & 64: Doctors Injured by Smart Meters

Tech Safe Episode 64: Smart Meters & EMF Health – A Medical Family’s Journey

In TechSafe Episode 64, host Cecelia (Cece) Doucette interviews Dr. Alexia McKnight and her husband, Dr. Larry McKnight, about the health and legal challenges they faced following the installation of a utility smart meter at their home.



Key Discussion Points

Direct Health Impacts: Dr. Alexia McKnight describes experiencing severe headaches, irritability, memory loss, and a cardiac arrhythmia immediately following a smart meter installation [06:04]. She notes that these symptoms resolved twice when the meter was temporarily removed [08:02].

Medical Gaps in EMF Training: Dr. Larry McKnight, an internist, highlights that medical professionals are generally not taught about the biological effects of non-ionizing, non-thermal radiofrequency radiation [02:15].

Legal and Structural Hurdles: The couple discusses an eight-year legal battle in Pennsylvania to keep the smart meter off their home, highlighting a lack of transparency regarding state mandates and opt-out rights [12:15].

Environmental Remediation: Due to the legal losses, the family moved "off-grid," generating their own electricity through solar panels and battery banks, while investing $10,000 in specialized filtering for "dirty electricity" [21:19].

Practical Safety Recommendations: Cece and the guests recommend "hardwiring" home technology using Ethernet cables and adapters to eliminate wireless radiation [39:18]. They also suggest using detection tools like the Safe and Sound Pro II to identify high-frequency bursts that older meters may miss [31:37].

Resources Mentioned

EMF Medical Conference 2021: Free online educational lectures for healthcare professionals and the public [04:19].

Massachusetts for Safe Technology: A resource for state-level advocacy and public education on wireless radiation [04:34].

Safer Screen Time: An online course providing a primer on wireless radiation issues [00:26].

This episode serves as a case study for "EMR syndrome" (electromagnetic radiation syndrome) and advocates for legislative change to provide no-fee opt-outs for utility meters in Massachusetts and beyond [28:39].

In case you missed it: Tech Safe Episode 63 Dr. Donna Ott, Smart Meter Disability

TECH SAFE Ep 63

HOST Cece Doucette, MTPW Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology

GUEST Dr. Donna DeSanto Ott, PT, DPT, MS, FMCHS Whole Pediatric Therapy

See recent posts:

Why Are Informed Americans Concerned About the “Security” and “Safety” of the Smart Grid? Rip and Replace is not even yet in the rear view, and now the FCC does not trust Underwriter’s Labs. Houston and everywhere else, we have a problem

Legi$lative Policy Making, Lobbying, Law Making, and PUC$: and the Beat Goe$ on for Blanket Citizen $urveillance Early experiments in Surveilled Communities and other “Things that make you go, hmm” We don’t call them political “parties” for nothin”

Pennsylvania Smart Meters: Recent Strategies, Handouts. and Whistleblowing... a Rep’s Wife’s EMF/RF/SM Injury In the state described as the most draconian -by law

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