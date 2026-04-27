Courtesy Smart Grid Awareness Domino Effect: More Smart Meters Being Replaced Due to Fires | Smart Grid Awareness

As I read widely to collate the news for the community, sometimes themes jump out at me.

This week, as we continue to advocate for a no-fee smart meter opt out in MA, I am in another wave of grief about wireless and unresponsive elected officials, but still always hopeful.



“When everyone sees good, then bad exists.” - Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching

“Rip and Replace” “Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program” as a Blank Check?

Remember Rip and Replace?



“The FCC’s Rip and Replace program reimburses small U.S. communications providers for removing and replacing Huawei and ZTE equipment deemed national security risks.

The Rip and Replace program, officially called the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, was established under the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019. Its goal is to remove, replace, and safely dispose of telecommunications equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE, which Congress and the FCC have identified as security threats to U.S. networks. The program primarily targets smaller providers with 10 million or fewer customers, often in rural areas, who would face significant financial burdens replacing this equipment.” - Source

On January 12, 2026, Inside Towers reported: FCC Submits Rip & Replace Reimbursement Report to Congress

In its seventh report to Congress about its Rip & Replace reimbursement program, the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau told lawmakers that recipients continue to progress with their plans to permanently remove, replace, and dispose of covered communications equipment and services.

The report, released last week, says recipients have filed final certifications for 13 of the 126 applications as of December 19. That means they have permanently removed, replaced, and disposed of all covered communications equipment and services that were in their networks as of the date they submitted their applications to the reimbursement program.

Congress passed the law to direct the FCC to create Rip & Replace in 2021, and appropriated $1.9 billion toward the effort, $3.08 billion less than the $4.98 billion in approved cost estimates submitted in applications to the program. The Commission borrowed $3.08 billion from the United States Treasury in March of 2025.

As of November 30, 2025, the fund administrator and bureau received 50,371 reimbursement claims. On that same day, the bureau and the Office of the FCC’s Managing Director approved more than $1.3 billion in reimbursement claims. Those funds have been disbursed to recipients or are in the process of being disbursed through the U.S. Treasury.

“Certain Routers”

On April 23, Benton reported “FCC Announces Conditional Approval for Certain Routers” Public Notice | Federal Communications Commission

The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB ) maintains a list of equipment and services that have been determined to “pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons.” PSHSB announced that the Department of War has granted conditional approvals for eero LLC’s eero, eero Pro, eero Max, eero PoE, eero Outdoor, eero Signal, and Amazon Leo routers. Therefore, such routers are exempt from the Covered List. Conditional Approval will terminate on October 31, 2027. The Covered List and the list of devices that have received Conditional Approvals can be found on the Bureau’s website at https://www.fcc.gov/supplychain/coveredlist.

On March 30, industry commentator Doug Dawson of Pots and Pans published WiFi Router Ban

The FCC issued a ban on March 23 on all consumer-grade routers made in foreign countries. A router is the device in your home that connects your ISP broadband to the WiFi that almost everybody uses to connect devices in the home. Businesses use routers to direct ISP broadband around the business on fiber or copper networks. The ban covers all new brands and models of routers except those that have been granted a Conditional Approval by the Department of Defense or the Department of Homeland Security.

The ban comes after the White House convened an interagency group comprised of government security experts, which collectively decided that new routers made overseas “pose unacceptable risks to national security of the United States and the safety and security of United States persons”. There have been previous technology bans for security reasons, such as a ban on using software from Kaspersky Lab, and telecommunications services provided by China Telecom and China Mobile International USA. It’s worth noting that the FCC cannot decide to ban any equipment or service and can only do so if directed by national security agencies.

The ban noted that malicious actors have exploited security gaps in foreign-made routers to attack households, disrupt networks, engage in espionage, and steal intellectual property. The notice says that foreign-made routers were involved in cyberattacks from Volt, Flax, and Salt Typhoon.

The ban does not stop consumers from using existing routers. It doesn’t stop retailers from selling existing stocks of routers or from continuing to buy routers that previously have been approved by the FCC’s equipment authorization process. All that is blocked is any new models or generations of routers.

Router manufacturers can petition the DoD or DHS for conditional approval, which would allow them to apply to the FCC for equipment authorization for new routers. There are no manufacturers today that have this conditional approval.

It’s hard to know where this ban will lead, but this could become a big concern for ISPs, since most ISPs provide a WiFi router for new customers. Many cable companies and fiber builders build the router into the modem. Any ISP that is currently using a router that has not been approved by the FCC is in trouble, because according to this ban, they can’t give an unauthorized router to a new customer. Every ISP should be checking this week to make sure the routers they are providing have been blessed by the FCC.

This has longer-term implications since virtually all routers are made overseas, including those made by American companies like TP-Link, which manufactures its routers in Vietnam. Manufacturers routinely upgrade and improve routers every few years, and American ISPs will be stuck with older routers if the government doesn’t approve any new brands or models of routers.

One unspoken intent of the order is probably to promote the manufacture of routers in the U.S. I have to wonder if an American-made router would be any less susceptible to hacking than a foreign-made one. If not, I’m not sure what this ban will accomplish, other than making it more expensive to get routers. It will be interesting to see if any router companies move manufacturing to the U.S. due to this ruling. A more likely outcome might be that American consumers won’t be able to get some of the newest routers that are available to the rest of the world.

On January 5, NextGov. reported, UL Solutions withdraws as lead admin for FCC cyber label program amid probe into China ties

UL Solutions, selected to lead a Biden-era Federal Communications Commission program for labeling consumer devices with a cybersecurity certification, has withdrawn as the program’s lead administrator amid a national security review launched last summer that examined the company’s alleged ties to China.

“We appreciate our ongoing discussions with the FCC about the future direction of the Lead Administrator role and the Program,” UL executive Chanté Maurio said in a statement filed to the FCC on Dec. 19. “Having now delivered many of the foundational elements of the Lead Administrator role and given other considerations, we respectfully submit our notice of withdrawal as Lead Administrator effective as of the date of this letter.”

The probe, launched under the Trump 2.0 FCC under Chairman Brendan Carr, came to light this past June. Carr directed an internal FCC national security group to investigate discoveries about UL and other program administrators because of their potential ties to China, including the presence of technology testing locations in the nation’s borders.

The cyber labeling program, known as the Cyber Trust Mark, was designed to certify consumer smart devices with a label that deems them cybersecure. The voluntary program officially launched a year ago after months of development during the Biden administration.

It’s not clear if the program will continue in its current state. It’s also unclear if the probe is ongoing and whether discoveries during the investigation influenced UL’s decision to withdraw from the labeling effort.

National security officials have long argued that technologies linked to China could pose surveillance and sabotage risks. Policy analysts often cite a 2017 Chinese law requiring domestic companies to assist state intelligence efforts, fueling concerns that firms operating with overseas units could be compelled to hand over their data to Beijing.

To summarize; the FCC does not trust Underwriter’s Laboratories Solutions to issue the equivalent of a Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval for consumer device cybersecurity certification - due to its ties with China.

FCC “Labeling” and “Safety”

Paradoxically, most consumers are operating on the unfounded belief that the FCC emblem on their devices is an indication of safety.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The following query was submitted to the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in December 2025 from the National Call for Safe technology:

Why hasn’t the FCC begun a rulemaking based on the latest science to update its human radiofrequency exposure guidelines? An up-to-date review would help reassure the public that the technology the FCC is rolling out (by expanding its power of preemption over local zoning authority) is safe for children, families, wildlife and the environment?

“Current wireless exposure guidelines are largely based on the results of studies performed over 40 years ago of just 11 monkeys and 12 rats, which were exposed for less than one hour. GAO first recommended that the FCC revisit these limits back in 2012 and the FCC has not yet done so.”

This “testing” has absolutely nothing to do with the safety of an infant’s baby monitor or an elder’s wearable emergency “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” pendant worn at the level of the heart.

Still, many consumers may still not want to question the safety of their devices.

The FCC has failed to address the 2021 court remand regarding the adequacy of its exposure guidelines. If you are new to the issue, the overview by Environmental Health Sciences is here: Landmark Federal Court Decision On Wireless Radiation Human Exposure Limits - Environmental Health Sciences Environmental Health Sciences is one of the only environmental groups to be addressing the non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation, both on human health and the nature environment

The recent news about the FCC’s rulings about Chinese threats points to an entirely different set of “safety” issues: Smart Meters

Representatives from Eversource Massachusetts recently told the public, both via an article in the press and in a public forum, that smart meter fires are not an issue.

Here is what Underwriter’s labs reported in 2019:

UL Works to Help Make Smart Meters Smarter A clear improvement on past meters, smart meters are poised to have a positive effect on modernizing the grid.

Field conditions matter: When smart meters first deployed to the U.S. market in 2009, sporadic incidents of smart meter malfunctions, fires and explosions were reported across the country. However, since the 2013 introduction of UL 2735, the Standard for Electric Utility Meters, such occurrences are extremely rare.

“We performed proprietary research and evaluated essentially every commercially available smart meter to the requirements in UL 2735. We worked with utilities and industry to find effective solutions, and today’s meters are capable of meeting the safety requirements,” Colavecchio said.

The risk with the early smart meters was an issue with multiple contributing factors. Problems were caused in part by materials used in the meters and installation practices as well as field conditions; the smart meters were being installed in sockets that were sometimes as much as 50 years old.

According to Boyce, “meters are installed at the point where electricity is brought into a building, at the nexus of the utility and the customer domains. So, they must be able to handle the unique conditions of that use, such as large surges of electricity, with built-in circuitry. UL 2735, the Standard for Electrical Utility Meters, helps make sure meters stay safe in addition to being smart.”

But here is the problem: Underwriter’s labs removed testing the meters for overvoltage, back in 2014.

We already know that the meters can cause multiple fires following power surges because of at least two reported cases, in both Stockton CA and in Ohio.

Here is a report from 2015 about Stockton CA as reported by Stop Smart Meters, Wheels Coming Off Smart Grid as PG&E Smart Meters Explode/ Burn/ Smoulder in Stockton, CA After Crash Causes Surge

Here is a January 2026 article about the fact that overvoltage caused meters to be blown off homes Ohio: Transformer Explosion Causes Outages, and “electric meters on multiple houses down the street were blown off”

NYSUMA New York Safe Utility Meter Association reports:

SAFETY – In addition to health risks, digital meters cause fires, explosions and equipment failures. Utilities and government agencies overlooked evaluating the dangers of retrofitting complicated transmitting digital meters into electrical systems that are designed to work with non-electronic mechanical analog meters. Digital meters are not compatible with existing consumer electrical systems because they lack circuit breakers and surge arrestors. Analog meters are equipped with substantial surge arrestors and they do not need circuit breakers because they contain no electronic components. Power surges can cause fires, explosions and equipment failures at buildings where digital meters have been installed.

Digital meters are not Underwriters Laboratory (UL) safety approved. Perhaps the utility industry knew about the many electrical problems associated with these meters and, as a result, never obtained UL approval for them. It is generally accepted that all electronic devices should be UL approved. In fact, utility companies’ own safety pamphlets strongly recommend using only UL approved electronic devices. Why has the NYSPSC allowed utilities to install dangerous meters that are not UL approved? Thousands of digital meters have been recalled for various failures, at consumer expense, through the expenditure of tax dollars and raised utility rates. These failures include over-billing, faulty operation, unreliable signals, overheating, melting circuit boards, fires and explosions. (Source B. See links on page 9 for information about UL safety recommendations, fires and “smart” meter recalls.)

Source B:

B. SAFETY RISKS More Tips from Con Edison for UL Approved Electronics http://www.coned.com/customercentral/electricsafety.asp

Smart Meters on Fire in Stockton, California https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2015/03/30/stockton-smart-meters-explode-after-truck-causes-power surge/

EMF Safety Network: Smart Meter Fires and Explosions http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-fires-and-explosions/

Stop Smart Meters: “Smart” Meter Fire News Round Up http://stopsmartmeters.org/2012/09/08/news-round-up-smart-meter-fires-open-up-a-difficult-smart-grid-story ieee-puts-industry-on-notice/

Smart Grid Awareness: Domino Effect "Smart" Meter Fires http://smartgridawareness.org/2014/08/27/domino-effect-of-more-smart-meters-being-replaced-due-to-fires/

“Smart” meter recalls: Article: 2016-Hydro One pulls plug on wonky smart meters in rural areas http://ottawacitizen.com/opinion/columnists/egan-hydro-one-pulls-plug-on-rural-smart-meter-signals

Article: More Smart Meters Removed Due to Fire Hazard http://incompliancemag.com/thousands-more-smart-meters-removed-due-to-fire-hazard/

Microsoft Word - 2020 - Overview .docx - NYSUMA

Possible Future Scenarios

A few different possible scenarios come to mind involving the disaster capitalism that might unfold if Congress, or the White House, or Homeland Security, or The Federal Communications Commission’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau or the DoD or DHS were to decree that every smart meter on every premise has to be removed and replaced - due to concerns about China and cybersecurity.

It would provide the perfect cover for installing meters with the new surveillance capacity to record exactly what appliances are in use at every moment. “Sense” technology is being installed now in Massachusetts and elsewhere without the informed consent of consumers.

See URGENT Is Your Electric/Gas Meter a Data-Generating Spy Device? ACTION ALERT for Customers of National Grid/Eversource/Peabody in Massachusetts (also New York and Rhode Island) Who decided that your electric meter could collect all personal data about which devices are being used in your home in real time, and why?

Learn more: The New Capabilities of Our New Meters - (Can even help ICE agents)

“What does “enables high-resolution waveform data to monitor energy flow in real time, as opposed to simply reporting historical energy use data in time intervals” mean?”

What does “The next generation of smart grid technology provides more useful data for both utilities and energy consumers in real time. By enabling simultaneous, sub-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used throughout the system, Revelo provides consumers and energy providers with the ability to act on changes in energy availability and cost” mean?

It means that the utilities will be able to charge different rates for electricity at different times to different customers, can attempt to coerce behavioral change via punitive pricing, can potentially deny service, while contributing to a dragnet surveillance/control grid. - while also surveilling every premise.” - Source

In a functional regulatory environment overseeing the safety of the grid, the reported fires due to overheating in Lakeland FL in 2014 and elsewhere could have resulted in increased scrutiny. So could the reports of bodily harm.

But smart meters actually have little to do with billing, other than offering the framework to impose time varying rates. Consumers are supposed to forgo consumption in order to sustain data centers, as noted by Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton (R) here

Anyone who still thinks that this is a discussion about clean energy or green energy or sustainability or energy efficiency is drinking way too much, kool-aide or whatever.

And any legislator who is not willing to support a no-fee opt out for those not interested in gambling with the health and fire safety issues needs to have their bank account examined.

In case you missed it: Legi$lative Policy Making, Lobbying, Law Making, and PUC$: and the Beat Goe$ on for Blanket Citizen $urveillance Early experiments in Surveilled Communities and other “Things that make you go, hmm” We don’t call them political “parties” for nothin”