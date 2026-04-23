“The consequences of this perversion of legislative intent are not theoretical. They are real, affecting every Pennsylvania family - including mine .” -Former Pennsylvania House of Representatives Member Yewcic

Many new to the smart meter issue are discovering that for over a decade, very legitimate and thoughtful input from citizens, health care providers, and researchers did not influence the international smart meter agenda.

This was not due to the quality and crucial nature of the citizen testimony, for example, the complaint that tobacco scientists were providing health testimony in Iowa and elsewhere across the United States.

In many states, the conversation quieted after battles were fought and lost, or after gains such as a smart meter opt out were secured.

But “the seventh wave” is building again. I frequently receive information to post about Ohio, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, and now New Mexico, and report historical documentation also.

Now, an important development is unfolding in Pennsylvania.

On its somewhat outdated and pro-industry list and graph of state smart meter opt out policies, the National Conference of State Legislatures only has two states listed as “Unique statewide policies.” Vermont has a state-wide opt out fee. For Pennsylvania: Act 129 of 2008 requires the largest utility companies in the state to deploy smart meters across their entire service territories and does not permit customers from opting out of installation.

On April 15 we shared: Update re: Pennsylvania’s Smart Meter Opt Out Bill Effort For one of the most unresponsive states.

Here are four more recent materials of interest from Pennsylvania, (where over $440,000 paid to legislators has been reported)

Freedom of Choice Legislator Handout - One page, correlates previous Charter School Choice with Smart Meter Opt Out Choice

Quotes from Yewcic’s Testimony Sherry Yewcic’s Comments in regard to her harm from a “Smart” Meter Sherry Yewcic v. Pennsylvania Electric Company, C-2018-30012761

“However, when she would visit her mom who’s elderly, upper ‘80s, she has no Wifi, smart phones or anything like that. But when she would visit her mom she could only stay two hours until these symptoms from EMF that she had at Walmart or somewhere affected her.· And before she would stay at her mom’s, watch over her, be with her, visit her and she had no problem.· When the smart reader was installed, she could no longer stay more than two hours.” p. 16 (lines 1-15)

“MR. YEWCIC:· Yes.· It shows that on the first page under symptoms.· She has the heart palpitations and the other things under neurologic headaches and ringing of the ears, all those things.· She has those problems and they’re all related.· She doesn’t have them so much here in my house because we eliminated everything, but if she’s she goes to her mom’s where she has a smart meter, yes, she has those problems, or if she goes shopping she has those problems.” p.38 (lines 17-25) p. 39 (lines 1-2

Rep. Yewcic PUC Transcript - regarding his wife’s smart meter injury, July 22, 2020, 98 pages

Mrs. Yewcic:

Thomas Yewcic Affidavit 3 pages

As a former Member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, I write to set the record straight about House Bill 2200, which became Act 129 of 2008. This law has been fundamentally misinterpreted by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and the courts, and I make this declaration to establish its true legislative intent.

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If you know of other outlets covering the smart meter issue (for example, the Ohio Roundtable) please do let me know. A rising tide lifts all boats, and the tide is coming in.