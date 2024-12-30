Smart Meter Science
As the Year of the Snake Approaches Again, What Have We Learned About Health and Our Place in the World?
EMF/RF/Smart Meters & A Growing List of Insights Borne of Injury... with the Promise of Goodness, Truth, and Beauty For the New Year?
Jan 10
•
Patricia Burke
8
6
America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases
Guest post by Richard Gale and Gary Null of The Townsend Letter. Please Share Widely
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International
•
Jan 9
"Tobacco Science" for Fossil Fuels is Not the Big Problem
It's the tobacco science underlying the supposed solutions to fossil fuels and climate concerns, including smart meters
Jan 7
•
Patricia Burke
4
"Grid noise, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards, load imbalances and third party data…
And an update/correction, And Meet Keith and the Power Couple
Jan 2
•
Patricia Burke
5
December 2024
The MA Auditor Should Not Hire a Consulting Firm in Order to Audit the MA Legislature (smart meters!)
And Taxpayers Should Not Pay for it: An Illustrative Smart Meter Story
Dec 30, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
7
1
Smart Meters Update from Arthur Firstenberg (Book and New Mexico Lawsuit)
Recent news from the Cellular Phone Task Force
Dec 22, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
4
Finding Our Ecological Niche in the Web of Life
Guest Post by Kate Kheel from Safe Tech International (for the Blessed Solstice)
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International
•
Dec 21, 2024
When Politicians Checkmate the Wisdom of Informed Citizens re: EMF, RF, 5G & ...Utility Meters??? Massachusetts Matters
The New Hampshire Report vs. Only 21 of 10,500 bills passed by MA Legislature, and the MAVEN Massachusetts Mess
Dec 17, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
10
5
December 16 Quick Update & Action Item
Call to Amend Bill 5009; Phonegate re: Chinese Study on Cellphones and Fertility; The Power Couple: Drones and AI Killware
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International
•
Dec 16, 2024
All My (EMF) Trials: Human Rights vs. Mitigation, NGO Groups that Denied Smart Grid Harm, and Sleep: A Sanctuary
Is EMF 'Mitigation' via 'More Tech' a Solution or Part of the Problem?
Dec 15, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
7
8
Shielding
Because the FCC Thinks it Can Still "Party Like It's 1999"
Dec 12, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
3
Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering
No Premarket Health Safety Studies (None) or Post Market Monitoring; The value of 'Citizen Science' including Sleep Stories, (Sudden Onset Challenges…
Dec 11, 2024
•
Patricia Burke
11
1
