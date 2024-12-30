Smart Meter Science

Home
Notes
Archive
About
As the Year of the Snake Approaches Again, What Have We Learned About Health and Our Place in the World?
EMF/RF/Smart Meters & A Growing List of Insights Borne of Injury... with the Promise of Goodness, Truth, and Beauty For the New Year?
  
Patricia Burke
6
America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases
Guest post by Richard Gale and Gary Null of The Townsend Letter. Please Share Widely
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International  
"Tobacco Science" for Fossil Fuels is Not the Big Problem
It's the tobacco science underlying the supposed solutions to fossil fuels and climate concerns, including smart meters
  
Patricia Burke
"Grid noise, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards, load imbalances and third party data…
And an update/correction, And Meet Keith and the Power Couple
  
Patricia Burke

December 2024

The MA Auditor Should Not Hire a Consulting Firm in Order to Audit the MA Legislature (smart meters!)
And Taxpayers Should Not Pay for it: An Illustrative Smart Meter Story
  
Patricia Burke
1
Smart Meters Update from Arthur Firstenberg (Book and New Mexico Lawsuit)
Recent news from the Cellular Phone Task Force
  
Patricia Burke
Finding Our Ecological Niche in the Web of Life
Guest Post by Kate Kheel from Safe Tech International (for the Blessed Solstice)
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International  
When Politicians Checkmate the Wisdom of Informed Citizens re: EMF, RF, 5G & ...Utility Meters??? Massachusetts Matters
The New Hampshire Report vs. Only 21 of 10,500 bills passed by MA Legislature, and the MAVEN Massachusetts Mess
  
Patricia Burke
5
December 16 Quick Update & Action Item
Call to Amend Bill 5009; Phonegate re: Chinese Study on Cellphones and Fertility; The Power Couple: Drones and AI Killware
Published on Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International  
All My (EMF) Trials: Human Rights vs. Mitigation, NGO Groups that Denied Smart Grid Harm, and Sleep: A Sanctuary
Is EMF 'Mitigation' via 'More Tech' a Solution or Part of the Problem?
  
Patricia Burke
8
Shielding
Because the FCC Thinks it Can Still "Party Like It's 1999"
  
Patricia Burke
Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering
No Premarket Health Safety Studies (None) or Post Market Monitoring; The value of 'Citizen Science' including Sleep Stories, (Sudden Onset Challenges…
  
Patricia Burke
1
© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture