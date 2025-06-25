The Link Between Smart Meters, Vinyl Chloride, and the Palestine Ohio Train Derailment

New federal health studies will track long-term effects of Ohio train derailment

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will fund new research on how toxic chemical exposure from the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, may affect community health in the years ahead.

The article from the Hill did not mention smart meter/philip morris cigarettes/tobacco scientist who testified for the chemical industry to nullify the link between vinyl chloride and brain tumor fatalities, which was reported by the Center for Public Integrity in the report “Science for Sale.”

I wrote about it here: The Alarming Link Between the Ohio Train Derailment’s Vinyl Chloride Leak and Smart Meters: A Mercenary Scientist Dictating Public Policy in Feb. 2023

Lawsuit Questions

Sometimes people reach out to me assuming that they have grounds for a lawsuit, or that the Nuremberg's protections or the International Criminal Court will take action if they hear the story. (Smart meter opponents in the early days were crestfallen to learn that the US did not sign the Nuremberg Treaty.) I appreciate that Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy tackled this issue… I refer people to the large groups like CHD who are legal experts. Note that there are specific parameters, for example above for New Jersey. See Why I Don’t Look to the Courts for EMF Justice

We can look to decades of bad court rulings for other exposures, including those families who lost loved ones to chemicals (including vinyl chloride) to see how difficult it is for an individual to access justice when fighting corporations that run the economy. The recent loss in Hank Allen’s tower lawsuit is an example. (Sorry for my scrabbled into to the post yesterday, made under duress!)

I will continue to share strategic actions from organizations, including 704 no more and the NJ effort. I don’t recommend going it alone.

Support/ Follow Keith’s work here:

Plaintiffs in New Jersey Wanted for a Tower Placement Lawsuit

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is launching a new lawsuit to protect the Jersey Shore from an onslaught of 5G cell towers along the coast. The 5G expansion will disturb the scenic beauty and historic character of the Jersey Shore, devalue nearby properties, increase environmental radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure levels, and heighten the risk of cancer, and neurological, genetic and reproductive damage in New Jersey residents.

The lawsuit aims to ensure that proposed cell tower installations along the Jersey Shore are required to obtain a Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permit, and comply with all applicable state environmental laws. Enforcing these laws is essential to protect the health of New Jersey communities and preserve the pristine coastal environment.

To become a plaintiff, individuals must own a residence within 1000 feet of the following locations:

Qualifying individuals are encouraged to complete the form; https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/chd-seeks-plaintiffs-residing-along-the-jersey-shore-for-new-5g-cell-tower-lawsuit/

Please share this with your contacts.

“704 No More”

info@704nomore.org

https://www.704nomore.org/

Petition for MAHA to Address EMF/RF re; Children’s Health

The MAHA Commission’s May report fell short of addressing the role of wireless radiation as a potential cause of chronic disease in children. Here is CHD's action alert urging lawmakers to make the next report do better. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

This issue has become more urgent since Kennedy has reportedly endorsed wireless wearables. See https://www.pcmag.com/news/rfk-jrs-public-health-plan-get-every-american-to-buy-a-wearable-device

MA Smart Meter Bill Testimony of Lisa Ottaviano

Please accept my written testimony in favor of Bills S. 2306 and H. 3551 to allow residents to opt out of smart meters without consequence or fees. Smart meters emit high amounts of wi-fi radiation 24/7. The radiation goes through walls and is harmful to our cells, it impairs our cells ability to repair and disrupts our circadian rhythm. In short, smart meters make us sick, even if we were perfectly healthy before smart meter installation.

I take extra steps to protect myself and my family from radiation. Our computer is hardwired to the internet with ethernet cable, we put our phones on airplane mode when carrying them, take calls on speaker phone and use stylus pens to text to reduce exposure. I will never agree to having a smart meter installed on our house.

For those who are already electromagnetically sensitive, installation of a smart meter will render them unable to function in their homes. Their homes are their low EMF/low RF havens. Many of those stricken with EMS are no longer able to work; how will they be able to afford to pay opt out fees? No one should have to pay extra money to opt out of having a smart meter on top of the exorbitant fees Massachusetts residents already have to pay for energy.

We already pay among the highest rates in the country. The industry wants to lower it's cost with smart meters even though the cost savings will never be passed on to the consumer. Thousands of peer-reviewed, published studies indicate great harm from RF radiation. Results of over 100 studies can be read at a glance here: https://bioinitiative.org/rf-color-charts/ [bioinitiative.org) I respectfully request that committee members spend the short amount of time it takes to skim the brief studies from the Bioinitiative at the link provided in my written testimony instead of blindly accepting the industry claim that there is no evidence of harm from smart meters. Please allow Massachusetts residents to protect themselves from the onslaught of radiation from smart meters without consequences or fees by reporting Bill S2152 out of committee favorably. Thank you.

See the video of the smart meter bill testimonies here:

Thank you to all who sent in written testimonies, and to the following who offered their spoken statements live: 19:15: Cece Doucette 24:09: Courtney Gilardi 27:31: Lisa Ottaviano 29:31: Amelia Coco Gilardi 33:42: Kirsten Beatty 37:51: Patricia Burke 42:43: Jean Lemieux 50:06: Anna Nelson 1:03:41 Helen Walker

You can still sign our MA petition here

Smart meter opt out legislative battles have taken place in many states across the county, with many different parameters and different results, but VT is the only state in the US that I am aware of with a no fee opt out. (See a chart here: SMART METER OPT OUT CHART WITH FEES | Citizens For Safer Tech

MA is now up to bat. Investor-owned utilities are already installing gas and electric meters, and while the Dept of Public Utilities did specify that an opt out should be offered, there are punitive fees involved.

Massachusetts now has 2 identical proposed bills that specify the type of meter (analogue), with no punitive fee. You can read more specifics about the bill in Jean Lemieux’s oral testimony here: "Notification; Consent; Choice of Meter; No Fee/No Added Costs to Opt-out". She spoke on behalf of the Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured.

MA has a two-year legislative session and multi-step process, and we just completed the first step with hearings to attempt to move the bill beyond the first committee. We have a petition that you can still sign to support our efforts. You can be from any state.

https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills

If you would like to read more of today’s news, and are not a subscriber to my other substack, here is a link: June 24-25 Safe Tech International News and Notes