Next up: Join Us Monday! World EHS Day Symposium! On Line via Zoom, Please Register

June 16, 2025 07:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) Please join us for this annual symposium to learn about the current state of Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR-S) and hear directly from those whose lives have been upended by man-made radiation. Learn the symptoms to look out for and leave with a deeper understanding of this modern disease, as well as hope for a future where we can all be connected and protected! REGISTER

Massachusetts Smart Meter Bill Hearing Oral 3-minute Testimonies: MACI and MA4SafeTechnology

After providing comment on Wednesday 6/11 for a MA legislative bill to establish a registry and advocacy and education regarding EMF, advocates testified Thursday 6/12 for a smart meter choice/no fee opt out bill. (Thank you to Cece Doucette for driving to the statehouse 2 days in a row!)

Advocacy for this opt out bill has been presented to the MA legislature for 12 years. Investor-owned utilities NGrid and Eversource are now installing transmitting gas and electric meters in the Commonweath.

June 12, 2025 Hearing Oral Testimony by Jean A. Lemieux for the Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured (MACI) in support of H.3551 and S.2306 An Act relative to smart meters

Chairs, Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy

Chairmen Barrett & Cusack and Members of the Joint Committee:

My name is Jean Lemieux. I am giving testimony in strong support of H3551 and S2306 as President of the Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured and as a Massachusetts resident who has chemical sensitivities and would be personally impacted by the installation of ‘smart’ meters on my residence.

I have submitted written testimony in support of these bills and at this time I will highlight a few points.

Consumers must be notified by the utility companies before the installation of ‘smart’ meters

Consumers must have the right to choose the type of meter that will be installed on our home or building and

To do so without added costs to those who opt-out.

Notification; Consent; Choice of meter; No Fee/no added costs to opt-out

2. These bills would afford the citizens of Massachusetts the right to control what wireless radiofrequency radiation exposures I or others will be exposed to in our residences.

3. Many people who suffer from chemical sensitivities are vulnerable to the effects of electromagnetic fields and radio frequency radiation.

A population study found: Chemical sensitivity to be an important risk factor for hypersensitivity to EMFs.

Our organization has received a number of calls from our members over time regarding health-related consequences from exposure to EMFs, wireless devices and technologies and more recently, smart meters. This is Real Life Experience.

4. My written testimony provides information on a ‘smart meter case series’ and 2 surveys that point out that it was after the installation of smart meters that the person’s health changed and they became sensitive to EMFs/RF radiation.

5. Chemically and electrically sensitive individuals take steps in their lives to reduce personal chemical exposure and personal use of wireless devices and technology in order to protect their health status, a basic human health right.

For example, my home is the one environment where I have a measure of control over my environmental exposures and placing a utility ‘smart’ meter into my “safe space” would impact my daily health and subsequent ability to function in society.

6. We should have the right to protect our health and safety fairly and without monthly fees. Special protections for vulnerable populations and protection under the Federal ADA has not been addressed.

This Committee and the State Legislature has the opportunity to make a difference in protecting the number of individuals who will be subjected to involuntary radiofrequency radiation exposure.

I ask that the Committee report H.3551 and S.2306 favorably out of Committee,

Thank you, Jean Lemieux

June 12, 2025 Hearing Oral Testimony by Cece Doucette of Massachusetts for Safe Technology in support of H.3551 and S.2306 An Act relative to smart meters

Thank you, I’m Cecelia Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology and the international non-profit Safer Screentime. Chair Barrett, thank you for advancing the smart meter no-fee opt-out bill in the past. Thanks also to Senator Cyr for introducing Senate Resolve 216 to investigate wireless radiation harm to children, adults and the environment. It is critical we pass Senator Moore and Rep. Reyes’ no-fee smart meter opt out bills with urgency for six reasons:

It is critical we pass Senator Moore and Rep. Reyes’ no-fee smart meter opt out bills with urgency for six reasons:

Smart meters pulse wireless radiation at our families 24x7, and the World Health Organization has just published a peer reviewed paper indicating “high certainty” wireless radiation causes cancer. The science also indicates wireless radiation causes insomnia, anxiety, depression, headaches, severe cognitive impairment, behavior issues, heart problems and more. The FCC has been sued for ignoring 11,000 pages of evidence of harm but has failed to respond to the court order to bring public radiation exposure levels in line with the science. In just seven months New Hampshire passed a law to investigate wireless harm. They produced this first-in-the nation commission report documenting conflicts of interest with the wireless industry, the FCC and FDA -- akin to big tobacco. They recommend transitioning away from wireless for primary connectivity and investing in fiber optics to and through the premises. Chattanooga, Tennessee has already built out a fiber-optic smart grid and we are falling behind. Vermont already enacted a no-fee smart meter opt-out law showing that with political will, it can be done.

Getting our heads around invisible electropollution can be hard, but we can measure it with this device recommended to doctors at the EMF Medical Conference. We are currently at High to Extreme levels in here, but we could choose to turn off what’s radiating in this room. I will leave this meter with Philip Hashey for you to borrow; wait till you see what your cell phone does up close… My Eversource utility meter pulsates this toxic radiation 17,000 times a day into my home. Citizens need a guaranteed no-fee opt-out. We are grateful Senator Moore and Rep. Reyes have put an emergency preamble on these bills to protect public health right now. Please, pass Senate 2306 and House 3551 with urgency then work behind the scenes with the utilities to install fiber-optic meters with no wireless transmitters. Thank you, and I’d be honored to answer any questions.

Cece’s Written Testimony/References 13 pages https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Doucette-TUE-Support-S.2306-and-H.-3551.pdf

Watch the Hearing Here : (there were some technical difficulties.; you can scroll to each comment)

19:15: Cece Doucette 24:09: Courtney Gilardi 27:31: Lisa Ottaviano 29:31: Amelia Coco Gilardi 33:42: Kirsten Beatty 37:51: Patricia Burke 42:43: Jean Lemieux 50:06: Anna Nelson 1:03:41 Helen Walker

Inspired? Send testimony

It's simple to send your testimony for all three bills in the same email, please send by Wednesday: Support: H.3551, S.2306, H.2413



JointCommittee.PublicHealth@malegislature.gov;

Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov; Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov

cc: MA4SafeTech@gmail.com

or sign the petition: https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills

Thanks, all, for empowering our legislators to act on citizens' behalf! _ MA4SafeTechnology



See also: 6/12/25 MA Smart Meter Bill Testimonies: 17-year-old Amelia Coco Gilardi, Courtney Gilardi, Helen Walker of MACI Mass. Asso. for the Chemically Injured Before the MA Legislature’s Joint Committee for Telecom, Utilities, and Energy.

Additional Upcoming Events from Massachusetts for Safe Technology:

June 18: Monthly Update Meeting! 12 Noon ET

Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others!

Hear updates on science, legislation, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

June 25: Free Public Education Webinar! 6 p.m. ET

More info here and join the mailing list: Massachusetts for Safe Technology