Smart meter harm is electromagnetic, followed by chemical and mechanical harm as the body attempts to protect itself from invasive, harmful frequencies. When the electrical environment is restored, true healing can occur.

Editor’s note: Against the backdrop of this article about smart meters, Futurism recently reported, “You Can See When Elon Musk Actually Sleeps by Analyzing His Tweets, and It's Terrifying .” Brain fog, mood swings, paranoia... sound familiar? CEO Today reported Elon Musk’s DOGE Team: Overworked, Underrested, and Burning Out “Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making headlines again—this time, for grueling 120-hour workweeks that push employees to the brink of exhaustion. With only 168 hours in a week, that leaves DOGE staff with 48 hours for everything else—including sleep, eating, commuting, and basic self-care.”

This has been followed by the Newsweek headline “ Tesla Recalls Over 46,000 Cybertrucks The recall relates to an exterior cant rail, a pressed steel sheet stuck to a steel panel with "structural adhesive"—high-strength glue—that is attached to the vehicle with fasteners. "If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," the notice warned.

The pressure of a course correction is building with a mass society chronically out of synch with its own biorhythms, with technology decisions being made within a culture that glorifies tech dependence and abject disconnection from the human body and nature, - while going fast and breaking things.

The Broken Brain is real. The choice point is approaching - do we protect the miniscule electromagnetic frequencies that choreograph life, or do we continue to pollute and interfere with the basic building blocks of life, so that even those who chose harmonization and informed, skillful self-care cannot thrive? Electricity and magnetism precede the chemical level, and drugs, mitigation, and shielding can’t protect or fix nature.

Australia’s Smart Meter Deployment Resulted in Data

On March 16, Smart Meter Science cross-posted from an Australian-based Substack Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way by Katherine Corcoran. The post is: It looks like Smart Meters make some people very sick (3 examples) ... In response to community pushback the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) acted in 2019 to enable metering coordinators to deactivate smart meter communications

Katherine outlined the series of events that resulted in “the Australian Energy Market Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) being forced to make a ruling in 2019 to allow metering coordinators to deactivate the communications on already-installed smart meters.”

As noted in the blog, “Each time a new technology deployment occurs, a sub-set of the population becomes sick. []

What is interesting is that people who knew they were electrohypersensitive (EHS) before smart meters were deployed in their area - and I am one such person - were on the lookout for technological upgrades that might be harmful to their health. As such, the smart meter deployment that made so many people sick actually generally affected individuals who were not EHS at the time: people who could handle the booming 2G/3G/4G (and now 5G) networks and their smartphones and other smart tech and wi-fi networks in their workplaces and wi-fi at home. That is precisely why the Australian Energy Market Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) was forced to make a ruling in 2019 to allow metering coordinators to deactivate the communications on already-installed smart meters.

Smart Meter Deployment is Various U.S. States Resulted in Health Data Being Ignored, then Prohibited

As Katherine reported from Australia, as far back as 2006, Australians were registering complaints about the earlier iterations of digital transmitting smart meter installations. Apparently, these complaints were recognized, collected, and quantified to enable data-based decision-making and to enable public pressure for policy making.

New York: No Health Data Entered Into Record

This can be compared to what occurred, for example, in New York State, as reported by NYSUMA New York State Utility Meter Assocation.

The excellent summary: 2024 - New York Safe Utility Meter Association (NYSUMA) New Yorkers Need the Protection of Legislation for Utility Meter Choice Summary of Relevant Facts states:

Once the NYPSC approved digital meters, utility companies began, without prior notification or consumer consent, to remove safe analog meters from New Yorkers’ homes and businesses and replace them with unsafe digital meters

By 2010, utility customers began reporting electromagnetic injuries caused by digital meters:

For over a decade, the NYSPSC and utility companies have continued to ignore health, safety, security and privacy complaints about digital meters: This is documented in NYSPSC proceedings dating back to 2010.3 In 2016, the NYSPSC suddenly refused to post public comments “if they related to health”. This is a dereliction of the NYSPSC’s duty to protect and serve the best interests of New Yorkers. Presently, there is no way to know how many public comments the NYSPSC receives and simply discards.

(Read the 4-page summary here: 2024+Summary.pdf)

New Mexico: Will fine NMUS up to $100,000 for each document submitted by NMUS that mentions either health or environment.

As reported by the late Arthur Firstenberg:

The Door Is Slamming – Lawyer Needed Now • Cellular Phone Task Force

On March 17, 2023, the NMPRC held a public hearing and heard five hours of oral testimony from an outraged public, all but one person opposing smart meters for health and environmental reasons. The record of this case also contains 431 written comments submitted by members of the public, testifying to severe injuries, deaths, homelessness, and environmental devastation caused by smart meters: https://cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/public-comments-as-of-5-25-24.pdf From March 20-24, the NMPRC held evidentiary hearings, illegally excluding any evidence related to health or environment. On April 20, 2023, all parties to the case filed their initial briefs. Here is the initial brief filed by NMUS: https://cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/NMUS-Brief-in-Chief.pdf On April 23, 24, and 30 the NMPRC held more hearings, this time on the Cost-Benefit Analysis that PNM was ordered to conduct. Costs to health or environment were excluded. On June 11, the parties filed briefs on these hearings. Here is the brief filed by NMUS on the cost-benefit analysis: https://cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/22-00058-UT-2024-06-11-NMUS-initial-brief-on-PNMs-CBA-2.pdf PNM’s third application for smart meters, Cast No. 22-00058-UT, was approved by the NMPRC on October 17, 2024. Unlike in the previous two smart meter cases, the new Hearing Examiner prohibited NMUS from presenting evidence of harm to health or environment.

FCC and FDA: Malfeasance

On the federal level, the FCC has ignored a 2021 court remand regarding the adequacy of its exposure guidelines.

EHT Wins in Historic Decision, Federal Court Orders FCC to Explain Why It Ignored Scientific Evidence Showing Harm from Wireless Radiation - Environmental Health Trust The FCC has ignored the ruling and not been held accountable by the Federal govt, which is complicit

United States: Some Analogues, Some First-Generation AMRs: All intended to be Replaced with AMI

When the first generation of wireless meters began to be replaced shortly before 2010 in some U.S. states,

most ratepayers (and their health care providers) didn’t know when and how the meters were replaced

the public and the health care profession was vastly unaware that there are health risks associated with the meters, and those who were aware and made complaints were systematically ignored.

Unlike Australia, there is no body of data about injuries, (and AI, which scrapes the internet, will not be able to provide it because it was not collected)

Very few formal studies were done to quantify harm into actionable data, but one peer-reviewed case study was conducted in Australia later, in 2013.

MA4SafeTechnology noted, “Dr. Federica Lamech, MBBS, authored Self-Reporting of Symptom Development from Exposure to Wireless Smart Meters’ Radiofrequency Fields in Victoria. It is a well documented 92 case series that is scientifically valid. It clearly demonstrates adverse health effects in the human population from smart meter emissions. This was endorsed by the American Academy of Environmental Medicine: https://www.emfacts.com/2013/11/wireless-smart-meter-case-studies-in-victoria-australia/”

American researcher Beatrice Golomb, renowned for her research into Gulf War Syndrome and Havana Syndrome/AHI Anomalous Health Incidents, echoes the findings of the Australian researcher.

Citizen efforts resulted in citizen-financed surveys in the U.S which offered an ignored opportunity for early investigation, including:

“Symptoms Resulting from Exposure to Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation from Smart Meters,” an article written by Ronald M. Powell, Ph.D. summarizing the results of a health effects survey conducted by Richard H. Conrad, Ph.D.; AND

Rather than conducting necessary investigation, the industry and its economic partners hired mercenary product defense tobacco science experts, in state after state.

Back to the Beginning- A Mess from the Start

Many U.S. states accepted stimulus funding during the Obama administration to fully deploy smart meters, accompanied by great fanfare by environmentalists who linked them to EVs, solar, and other renewables. The narrative that meters were necessary on every home to integrate renewables into the grid is not accurate, (and Germany, which is far ahead of the U.S. in the installation of roof top solar, is not placing a transmitter on the homes of low consumption users.)

In the U.S, so-called energy efficiency and environmental efforts were compromised by the overarching objectives of surveillance and economic growth based on planned obsolescence. If the true objective had been to address the risks of climate change, as soon as it became clear that the meters were not protective of human health and nature, the deployments would have been stopped in their tracks.

Low usage consumers without large devices (swimming pool, AC,) that draw on the grid do not make the grid unstable. The meters do not save money or energy and require punitive policy making to impact behavior. Low energy users subsidize households with higher consumption. The health care costs are being outsourced to the social sector.

The ability to shut the power off in the case of a move-out introduces a hacking risk, and fire risk when the power is re-instated, as noted in the fire report at Smart Meter Harm. - so much for only counting the labor savings, truck roll and its carbon footprint.

Rather than addressing the very obvious risks associated with smart meters, utilities, their regulators, and politicians reduced scrutiny of the question of safety to the battle for securing an opt out provision. The trend continues. Deployments are taking place more quietly, and in many areas, the name Smart Meters has been dropped, preventing ratepayers from being able to search for relevant documents, etc.

Learning From Australia - Be Proactive in Communities

Ratepayers may not be able to link symptoms to new exposures because of the covert nature of increased exposures, and due to a presumption of innocence in a culture where poor health is the norm. Individuals who are aware of the risks associated with wireless and powerline smart grid applications are engaged in outreach in areas of the country facing imminent deployment, with many ratepayers completely unaware of the implications and believing that tech is safe enough.

Volunteer Activist-Created Resources

Although there were many sites devoted to the smart meter battle over the last decade, many groups are no longer active.

Here are a few links to recently created outreach materials.

Rhode Island 3-fold Flyer

RI4SafeTech facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/8114482015327834

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/RI-Smart-Meter-brochure-FINAL-3-20-25.pdf 2 page/double sided flyer at link, designed to be folded into thirds, also available in Spanish soon

Western MA and New York

Sticker:

2-sided Card, 2 sizes

View the rest of the card image at the link: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/AlertCardSmart0318252pgMedium.pdf and smaller size AlertCard,031825,2:pg,Small

2-sided Flyer

View the rest of the flyer at the link: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/SmartMeterHandoutAlertGuidance031825SurveysCommentsNote.pdf

Longmont Colorado

See also the earlier post: Public Outreach: Longmont's Recent Smart Meter Flyer Outreach; also Michigan, and Stop Smart Meters CA

Back to the Beginning and Some Science

At the top of the article, I mentioned that:

The choice point is approaching - do we protect the miniscule electromagnetic frequencies that choreograph life, or do we continue to pollute and interfere with the basic building blocks of life.

“Cells lining your skin and organs can generate electricity when injured − potentially opening new doors to treating wounds” vs. disaster capitalism fueling the drug/medical industry?

See Article: New study finds cells lining organs and skin generate electricity when injured; discovery may lead to new wound-healing therapies Cells lining your skin and organs can generate electricity when injured − potentially opening new doors to treating wounds

The Paper: Electric spiking activity in epithelial cells Sun-Min Yu and Steve Granick Edited by Pablo Debenedetti, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ; received December 27, 2024; accepted February 9, 2025 March 17, 2025 122 (12) e2427123122 https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.242712312

This study reveals that epithelial cells can generate bioelectric signals whose extracellular voltage amplitudes are comparable to those from neuron signals, albeit the spike pattern of depolarization–repolarization–hyperpolarization is slower than is characteristic of neurons. These signals can propagate over distances at least 500 µm but more slowly than is characteristic of neurons. Given that neural spikes serve as the primary mode of communication between neurons and nonneuronal cell populations such as glial cells ( 12 ) and that in the field of neurobiology to analyze spike patterns allows one to gain insights into how the brain processes information, encodes memories, and performs complex computations in the brain, to identify qualitatively similar spikes and spike trains in epithelial cells is provocative information. Although the necessary role of Ca 2+ ions is suggested based on our experimental data, the specific ion channels involved in these processes are not yet known but present an evident target for future research to understand the underlying mechanism. Considering that these bioelectric signals are observed only after wound stimulus, mechanically responsive proteins are likely to be involved. Understanding the electrophysiological differences between neurons and epithelial cells could provide insights into their evolutionary adaptations and functional specializations.



The sages of China mapped out the signaling pathways thousands of years ago. Electricity precedes Chemistry.

We can address the root cause, instead of chasing symptoms.

See Martin Pall: Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects

In summary, the non-thermal actions of EMFs composed of low energy photons have been a great puzzle, because such photons are insufficiently energetic to directly influence the chemistry of cells. The current review provides support for a pathway of the biological action of ultralow frequency and microwave EMFs, nanosecond pulses and static electrical or magnetic fields: EMF activation of VGCCs leads to rapid elevation of intracellular Ca2+, nitric oxide and in some cases at least, peroxynitrite. Potentially therapeutic effects may be mediated through the Ca2+/nitric oxide/cGMP/protein kinase G pathway. Patho physiological effects may be mediated through the Ca2+/nitric oxide/ peroxynitrite pathway. Other Ca2+-mediated effects may have roles as well, as suggested by Xu et al. [26]



The US opted for decision-based evidence making instead of evidence-based decision-making. The evidence will continue to pile up.

PS. Massachusetts residents have attempted to address the issue of lack of injury data by proposing a state bill which did not pass during the last legislative session:

See HD.1135 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health , requiring inclusion in MAVEN; Start counting the injuries

Question the safety. Thanks for being on the right side of history.

