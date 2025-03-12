Informed members of the public have taken the lead in many communities to provide information to the public about the downsides of smart meters. Advocates across the country sometimes go door-to-door, or set up a booth at an event like a farmer’s market, or send a mass mailing.

Longmont, Colorado

Longmont, Colorado advocates had a great response from the public when they recently distributed an actively hyperlinked flyer to 5,000 recipients.

I am not able to reproduce the flyer’s layout and functionality on the Substack platform, but you can see it here on-line: longmont_cares_less_about_cancer_sm.pdf

For example, at the PDF, note that the (late) Arthur Firstenberg graphic is clickable, and leads to a 1 hour interview about his book: The Invisible Rainbow. The history of electromagnetism and its effects on living organisms. Originally broadcasted by WGDR, Goddard College Community Radio on April 6, 2018.

For more information about the Colorado group’s work: Longmont4SafeTech

The individuals listed on the flyer provided permission for their contact info to be shared. In addition, David Byrd, Editor-in-Chief, Byrdman Publishing, can be reached at dvdbyrd@yahoo.com

Smart Meter Education Network - Michigan

The Smart Meter Education Network based out of Michigan still maintains an active site and has resources available under the flyers and petitions tab. including this 3-fold about health:

Flyer Any Utility Unexplained Illness, It Could Be Your Electric Meter (Areas Already Installed).pdf

Stop Smart Meters - California

Stop Smart Meters, based in CA, was on the front lines in one of the first states to accept stimulus funding and deploy widely, (discarding meters still in use before they had reached the end of their lifecycle.) Some of the info on the site may be outdated but it is a useful resource and historical record.

Their full color smart meter flyer is out of stock but the PDF is available for download:

14387_SSM_brochure_2016-low.pdf

Side 1 of 2 of 14387_SSM_brochure_2016-low.pdf

Welcome New Subscribers:

Please note that I also publish the more active Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International | Patricia Burke | Substack with a broader news roundup and occasional blogs, a few times a week. I occasionally cross post between the publications.

Here are the two most recent posts.

March 12 Safe Tech International News and Notes EHT update, James Lin re WHO, Phonegate alert re: Glioblastoma, Elana F., World Trends, Space and LEO, Events

AND

The BESS Moss Landing Power Plant Fire – Tech’s Wake-Up Call Guest post by Sarah Aminoff of Safe Tech International

Thanks for being here.