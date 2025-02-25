Quick Action Item: Please send an email.

Look up the contact info for your two Legislators (Your Senator and Representative): Find My Legislator to address your email Title of email: Constituent Request: Please Sponsor/Co-sponsor HD1135 or URGENT: Constituent Request: Please Sponsor/Co-sponsor HD1135 especially if you are health-vulnerable (include the bill number) In the body of the email, ask the legislator to sign on to support HD1135. Feel free to explain why it is important to you. Sign with your contact information, as your legislator will want to confirm that you are from his/her district. Feel free to follow up with a phone call.

When Infrastructure Comes Calling, in the Form of Health Harm

Image by Lukas Bieri from Pixabay



In 2023, three things happened simultaneously. First, I began waking up multiple times per night because I was hearing and feeling a high-pitched vibration running across my brain and skull. (See: Hearing of microwave pulses by humans and animals: effects, mechanism, and thresholds James C Lin 1, Zhangwei Wang)

Second, when I drove near my house, my AM car radio was experiencing rhythmic pulsating static.

Third, my VOIP phone and hard-wired internet were also being subjected to interference.

I live on the outer corner of my town, not far from the cell towers in the next town. I sent registered letters to the Zoning Boards, the Health Departments, the Select Boards in two towns informing them that the ambient radiation had increased and was causing both interference and symptoms, most likely associated with 5G infrastructure. My Board of Health responded. The nearby town - the one reaping the financial benefits of the tower rentals - ignored it. (Although I suspect that they did pass the information along to the utilities and/or telecom companies, because the radio interference was addressed, and interference is prohibited)

Health harm is not prohibited. No one is counting or addressing adverse health impacts caused by wireless exposures, or pollution of the utility grid. Forward thinking Massachusetts residents have proposed a strategy to address risks, including those caused by the imminent installation of new electric meters: collect the data regarding health harm. The mechanism is already in place - Local Boards of Health.

Harm vs. The Presumption of Safety???

“Safety of Wireless Technologies – The Scientific View” , co-authored by Richard A. Lear and Camilla R. G. Rees, MBA, founder of Manhattan Neighbors for Safer Telecommunications , ElectromagneticHealth.org and Campaign for Radiation Free Schools, was announced at the Annual Conference of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine in San Antonio, TX. “ Safety of Wireless Technologies: The Scientific View ” shines a light on U.S. government warnings about health risks from wireless radiation–warnings issued over 50 years ago that were roundly ignored for decades by U.S. regulators, including the FCC, EPA and FDA. The paper explains that unheeded warnings in a U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute review study in 1971, which reviewed 2,311 scientific studies on biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields, finding 132 different biological effects, symptoms and diseases associated with wireless exposures, contributed to the explosion in chronic illnesses in the U.S. In ignoring the findings in the U.S. government’s own research, regulators enabled millions of unnecessary chronic exposure conditions on the American public, leading to diseases that could have been prevented. Refusal to act on the evidence significantly harmed human lives, and also burdened the health care system and economy.

Symptoms ‘Not Normal’

When most Americans start experiencing headaches, disturbed sleep, brain fog, anxiety, and other symptoms of stress

consumers think that it is “normal”

communities are not informed about increasing RF/EMF exposures

consumers don’t think to contact their utility or internet provider when they experience symptoms - (with some exceptions, including the obvious and apparent deployment of smart meters or the installation of a proximal cell tower)

their physician may or may not having any training in environmental medicine including EMF-RF exposures (see the EMF Medical Conference , free, on-line)

Courtesy EMF Safety Network



To Protect Health- First Pre-Market Safety Test, Then Monitor & Gather Data, Learn from the Direct Experience of Others, and If All Else Fails, Learn from the Past - ASAP (Don’t Ignore or Suppress Evidence)

UC San Diego - Golomb Research Group , who also testified regarding Havana Syndrome



When the prevention of illness, injury, and disease is not achieved through adequate pre-market safety testing (for example safety issues with automobiles - roll-overs, sudden unintended acceleration, Ford Pinto exploding gas tanks) ……the next step is to gather accurate data concerning adverse impacts.

In an ideal world, consumers, industries, and regulators would already have actionable data on EMF/RF issues, including cell tower and smart meter injuries. Individuals who have already been diagnosed with EMR-S, or EHS most likely cannot tolerate a wireless or powerline meter for gas, electricity, and water on their premises.

This data should have been taken into account when evaluating the cost-benefit analysis for smart meters and required grid modifications. Instead, the Department of Public Utilities hired a severely compromised health expert, and authorized the investor-owned utilities to surcharge health-vulnerable customers who require an opt out meter. (The opt out provision is not even realistic in densified housing.)

The Massachusetts Dept. of Public Health states:

‘All people’ includes those experiencing adverse effects from EMF/RF environmental exposures.

To Protect Health - Gather the Data, Learn from the Past

Without data about adverse effects, cost-benefit analysis is inaccurate and misleading, whether intentional or unintentional. Ratepayers may be faced with stranded assets in the future when the technology is adequately vetted.

Massachusetts residents offer an intelligent, no cost strategy for making sure that the Commonwealth is informed.

HD.1135 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends is sponsored by Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier and in the past was assigned to the Joint Committee on Public Health. HD.1135 requires the Department of Public Health to add electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) to the list of diseases dangerous to the public health

Thanks for being a part!

See also:

MA Smart Meter Choice [Opt-Out] Bill for the 2025-2026 Legislative Session MA Residents: It's time to ask your legislators to sponsor and co-sponsor the two "No Fee MA Smart Meter Opt Out Bills" - because the meters are coming