Pennsylvania families deserve choice — not mandates.

Senate Bill 600, which would provide smart meter choice, remains stuck in committee.

Who speaks louder in Harrisburg — Pennsylvania families or utility interests?

Recent campaign finance reports show substantial donations connected to utility, energy, pipeline, and related lobbying interests to Senate leadership.

If you support smart meter choice, please respectfully contact Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward’s office. As a member of Senate leadership, she is in a position to help move stalled legislation and encourage committee action.

Please ask:

• Will you urge Senator Stefano to bring SB 600 up for consideration?

• Will Pennsylvania families get a say on this issue?

• Why has consumer choice been delayed?

Be respectful. Be firm. Be heard.

If you contacted Sen. Ward’s office, please let SW Pennsylvania for Safe Technology know by contacting us at swpast@outlook.com. Thank you!

(inquiring minds want to know: How much funding from industry runs the PA legislature, or other state legislatures?)

As noted by the National Conference of State Legislatures in their outdated pro-industry smart meter summary:

“Pennsylvania

Act 129 of 2008 requires the largest utility companies in the state to deploy smart meters across their entire service territories and does not permit customers from opting out of installation.” - SOURCE

Thanks for all you do.