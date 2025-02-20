(See our previous article about current Legislative efforts in other states here: “ State Legislature Smart Meter Opt Out Efforts (U.S.) Some current state legislative bills under consideration, and some historical data.” PN, NJ, NY, MA (VT has a no-fee opt out)

See also our previous article about the cost disparity being creating by fixed charges for low usage customers, “ Smart Meters, Bill Impacts, & Did "Sustainability" Decimate the Democratic Party (along with harming health and environment? ” with an example of Eversource bill increases in MA)

Image courtesy Smart Meter Education Network

MCS and EHS Communities in Collaboration

When individuals worldwide began experiencing the environmental illness known as Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity or EMR-S Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome , informed health care professionals and environmental physicians recognized immediately that a portion of patients were vulnerable to both Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and EMR-S.

Worldwide, there are now many organizations addressing both concerns. See List

Volunteers from MACI, the Massachusetts Association for the Chemically Injured , assembled these suggestions to assist the public in contacting legislators for sponsorship of the MA Smart Meter Choice {Opt Out} Legislative Bills.

Meters are currently being installed across the Commonwealth by investor-owned utilities, with punitive opt out surcharges. The bill’s passage is necessary to secure the no fee opt out.

If you are not from MA, please feel free to forward to someone who is!

Many thanks to MACI & all of the volunteers for their skilled advocacy over the years.

MA Bill SD126: Emergency Preamble to Protect Health

Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health

Dear MACI members and contacts,

Attention: MA Smart Meter Choice [Opt-Out] Bill for the 2025-2026 Legislative Session

This Legislative session we have both a Senate Bill and a House Bill with identical language.

The Senate Smart Meter Choice Bill SD126 was filed on our behalf once again by Senator Michael Moore, while the House Bill HD4006 was filed by Representative Estela Reyes.

This is an important issue for our members - chemically sensitive individuals are among the most vulnerable to the possible negative health effects from exposure to the wireless "smart" meters. Some of you also know you react adversely to EMFs and especially to wireless technology. If you have given voice to your rep or senator on your concerns about the imposed exposure to wireless radiation by smart meters on your home or residence, please do so again. If this is your first time, please get involved.

Since the first bill attempt, we have come to understand better the importance of enlisting as many legislators as possible to co-sponsor the smart meter choice bill in both Chambers. Senator Moore's and Representative Reyes' offices will be in contact with each other and will work together to help move this smart meter choice bill. Bill HD.4006

The Need for Co-sponsors and the Importance of Our Active Participation

Bills filed by sponsoring legislators in both the House and Senate are now open for co-sponsorship. The more legislators (in both chambers of the Legislature) that co-sponsor , the better chance there is of a favorable vote.

Timing is of the Essence: February is the month in which legislators decide which of the docket bills they will co-sponsor. It is crucial that we act now , since without this outreach on our part, these bills may get passed over.

Now, we need the action of our individual members to reach out to your State Senator and Representative to seek their co-sponsorship of SD126 and HD4006. Ask each of them to please co-sponsor both Bills.

Timeline for Bills on Their Way to Becoming Law

There is always a great number of bills before the Legislature, most of which end up not enacted into law.

Our past MACI experience has shown that widespread constituent participation on our part, at all stages of the legislative process has a huge impact in convincing the Chairs and the committee members of the importance of a particular bill, and eventually, after a Hearing, to vote favorably on it.

After bills are assigned to a committee, more co-sponsors reflect more widespread support by constituents.

Instructions for writing to our elected officials :

If you do not know your legislators, you can find the information here:

https://malegislature.gov/Search/FindMyLegislator

1. You should send separate emails to your Senator and to your Representative to ask for their co-sponsorship of both bills SD126 and HD4006. In the subject line of your email, it would be good to say: “Urging your co-sponsorship for SD126 and HD4006.”

A. It is suggested that you include a brief summary of the language of the bills, such as: This legislation would allow a ratepayer to choose what type of utility meters to have installed on the property, without incurring any fees. The choice includes non-wireless-transmitting analog meters.”

B. Also include links to the two bills: https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/SD126 and https://malegislature.gov/Bills/194/HD4006

C. It is suggested that you might include a comment of gratitude to the sponsors who filed the 2 bills (Sen. Michael Moore and Rep. Estella Reyes) and also cc them. Senator Michael O. Moore, 617-722-1485 Michael.Moore@masenate.gov and Representative Estela Reyes 617-722-2060 Estela.Reyes@mahouse.gov

These links below will help you find email addresses and telephone numbers for legislators whose names you already know: [you can scroll down to confirm what districts he/she is from]

https://malegislature.gov/Legislators/Members/Senate

https://malegislature.gov/Legislators/Members/House

2. Because legislators receive many requests, it is important to verify receipt of your email, so it does not get lost in the shuffle.

A. Immediately after sending your email, follow-up with a call to their offices, to alert the legislative aide (or constituent aide) to your email with the subject line you sent.

B. Ask for: (a) Request that your email be brought to the legislator’s attention (b) If leaving voicemail, leave your phone number and request a follow-up call or email about the co-sponsorship.

If your own legislators co-sponsored the last smart meter choice [opt out] bill, or a previous one, remind them of that and ask for their support again. [See listing at end of this letter]. Their previous support may be a prediction of their current support. Please make a strong effort to see if you can enlist their support of the bill this legislative session.

Senator Moore’s office told Helen that both Senate and House members should be able to request to sign on through their back-end system (which is called LAWS); but if they reach out to Senator Moore’s office, they can facilitate that way as well. They can do the same with Representative Reyes’ office.

Previous Testimonies by MACI Members

MACI and some of you have testified (in person or by written testimony) on these previous bills. Stay involved! We need the collective voices of many individuals!

Your personal story - reason that this bill is so important to you.

Reasons for Our Personal Need of Passage of These Choice [Opt-Out] Bills

Give them your personal need for their support and for passage of these bills.

You need the right to choose the type of meter that is placed on your home in order to protect your and your family’s health

In recent years, MACI has been contacted by more of our members who have become sensitive to EMFs, especially the exposure to wireless technology.

The importance of “no fee” for making such a choice. Being forced to pay for non-radiating meters in order to protect our health is an unfair huge financial burden.

These are Utility Company Fees in MA: Eversource has announced a $34 per month opt-out fee, while National Grid Gas is already charging $26 per month for those who’ve already switched to a non-radiating meter, which National Grid calls ERT meter (Electronic Relay Transmitter). This is a compelling reason for us to make our voices heard. This bill is important to us because it provides for a no-fee opt-out.

We do need the support and effort of each of you to take individual action. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact MACI. I would be happy to share with you in greater depth what our outreach on this issue has been and its importance.

Future Action. After bills are assigned to a committee, having many co-sponsors indicates widespread support by constituents. We need to continue to reach out to our legislators. A Hearing date on the bills will be set. MACI will have some additional pointers for the next outreach to our legislators.

Thank you for your help! Jean Lemieux, MACI President

Contact information for the Sponsors of the Bills:

Senator Michael O. Moore, 617-722-1485 Michael.Moore@masenate.gov

Representative Estela Reyes 617-722-2060 Estela.Reyes@mahouse.gov

Previous Smart Meter Choice Bills by Legislative Session, Bill Number and Sponsors

“When Shawn Dooley stepped down after consistently supporting the smart meter opt out efforts on my behalf, I made certain to mention it to the Representative who replaced him. He also supported the bill.” - P.B. If your Legislator is now gone, but supported you in the past, you can mention it too.

The 2023-2024 sponsors of the smart meter bill S.2152:

Michael O. Moore Second Worcester (Sponsor)

James C. Arena-DeRosa 8th Middlesex 2/1/2023 Representative (617) 722-2810

Estela A. Reyes 4th Essex 2/8/2023 Representative, current House sponsor of HD4006

Ryan M. Hamilton 15th Essex 2/15/2023 Representative (617) 722-2090

Samantha Montaño 15th Suffolk 4/12 Representative (617) 722-2460

Patrick M. O’Connor First Plymouth and Norfolk Now a Senator 617-722-1646

Legislative Session and Bill Number (those no longer in the legislature are listed last as gone)

2021-2022 Legislative Session Bill S.2204

Michael Moore Worcester Senator Presenter

Bruce Tarr Essex, Middlesex Senator

Lindsay N. Sabadosa Hampshire Rep

Patrick M. O’Connor Plymouth Norfolk Now a Senator

Tricia Farley-Bouvier Berkshire Rep

Legislators gone: Tami L. Gouveia,Middlesex; Adam G Hinds, Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Hamden; Diana DiZogio; Linda Dean Campbell

2019-2020 Legislative Session Bill S.1988

Michael Moore Senator Presenter

Kate Hogan Middlesex Rep

Carlos Gonzalez Hampden Rep

Bruce Tarr Essex Middlesex Senator

Mindy Domb Hampshire Rep

JoAnn Comerford Hampshire, Camden, Worcester Senator

Marjorie Decker Middlesex Rep

David Henry Argosky Laboeuf Worcester Rep

David M. Rogers Middlesex Rep

Legislators gone: Diana DiZoglio; Linda Campbell; Bradford Hill, Essex; Dean Tran, Worcester Middlesex.

2017-2018 Legislative Session Bill S.1864

Michael Moore Senator Presenter

David Paul Linsky Middlesex Rep

Kate Hogan Middlesex Rep

Jack Lewis Middlesex Rep

Marjorie Decker Middlesex Rep

Legislators gone: Jennifer L. Flanagan, Worcester Middlesex; Diana DiZoglio; Linda Campbell; Kathlene O’Connor Ives

2015-2016 Legislative Session Bill H2868 Rep. DiNatale Presenter (gone)

Brian Ashe Hampden Rep

Marjorie Decker Middlesex Rep

Michelle DuBois Plymouth Rep

Paul McMurtry Norfolk Rep

Donald Wong Essex Rep

Others are no longer in legislature

2013-2014 Legislative Session Bill H.2926

Thomas Conroy Middlesex Presenter (gone)

James Eldridge Middlesex and Worcester Senator 617-722-1120

New to this issue? Good Up-to-date Smart Meter Background Information

NYSUMA New York Safe Utility Meter Association

2024 Summary

One Page Meter Handout

Overview - The Hazards of Digital Utility Meters

To follow other EMF-related Legislation in MA and beyond:

MA4SafeTechnology and Understanding EMFs

See also: HD.1135 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends is sponsored by Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier and in the past was assigned to the Joint Committee on Public Health. HD.1135 requires the Department of Public Health to add electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) to the list of diseases dangerous to the public health.

Note : There are over 60 pieces of legislation introduced this session that have "wireless" in the language. Some are protective, others are permissive to industry for fast-tracking toxic radiation plans. See malegislature.gov/Search?SearchTerms=wireless .

Smart Meters Harm Health

The American Academy of Environmental Medicine position statement, 2012

Dr. Beatrice Golomb, Testimony to MA DPU Opposing Smart Meters:

Thanks for your help.