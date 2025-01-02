Since I began publishing on Substack in Feb. 2024, I became aware of two other prolific stacks focused on EMF/RF/5G issues, by dedicated, sincere, and generous colleagues. I highly recommend subscribing.

The Power Couple Roman & Bohdanna from Canada

and

Keith Cutter in Idaho publishes at EMF WISDOM



Smart Meters: Here is a much-watch video with Keith Cutter and Sean Polacik, an instrumentation engineer, explaining some of the background technical/engineering issues with smart meters, accessible to everyone.

Keith Cutter EMF Remedy - 6 More Reasons to Beware of SMART Meters, Sean Polacik Sean has 17 years of experience as an Instrumentation & Electrical Technician and he’s recently shared a presentation centered around so-called SMART electrical utility meters called "Burdens of the Modern Grid, How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead". Although we will be talking about the dirty electricity phenomenon in quite a bit of detail, including how these meters contribute to the problem there is much more to this topic Sean shares. 6 More Reasons to Beware of SMART Meters, Sean Polacik (youtube.com) 25 minutes

Here is the link to Sean’s research, "Burdens of the Modern Grid, How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead" which he continues to update: meterpaper2.pdf - Google Drive

Update/Clarification

Like Keith, Sean, Bodhanna, and Roman, I also pledge to update and provide corrections or clarifications in my work.

Massachusetts has adopted a 2-year legislative session, (and bills are now being proposed for passage by 2026.)

( Bill Filing Under Joint Rule 12 of the Joint Rules of the Legislature, the bill filing deadline for legislators is 5:00 p.m. on the third Friday in January of the first annual session of the General Court (legislative sessions, two years in length, begin in the odd-numbered year and end in the even numbered year) - Source



In my article When Politicians Checkmate the Wisdom of Informed Citizens re: EMF, RF, 5G & ...Utility Meters??? Massachusetts Matters The New Hampshire Report vs. Only 21 of 10,500 bills passed by MA Legislature, and the MAVEN Massachusetts Mess I referenced an article by Jeanne Kempthore.

“In September of 2024, in an editorial for CommonWealth Beacon, Pittsfield MA resident Jeanne Kempthorne asked, Why can't the Legislature do its job? “

Jean wrote “The Massachusetts Legislature is one of the least effective, least efficient, and least transparent legislatures in the nation.” “In 2023, only 21 bills (of 10,500 filed) were passed. In late July 2024, with the end-of-session deadline looming, we witnessed a mad dash to reach the finish line on a host of bills that have languished for the past year and a half. Many critically important bills did not get there.””

Jean noted the date of 2023.

Cece Doucette of MA4Safe Technology provided an update for 2024.

I was able to modify the selection criteria and look at ALL bills that were PASSED by BOTH chambers. It looks to be about 50 per page x 7 pages so @ 350 bills passed this session: https://legiscan.com/MA/legislation/2023?status=passed A lot of them are for individual towns or individual municipal personnel. - Cece Doucette

The newly elected MA auditor Diana DiZoglio campaigned with a pledge to audit the legislature. She noted, “Bills are able to be passed in the middle of the night with no recorded roll calls. Committee votes oftentimes don't take place, so we can't track how people voted, what people's opinions on things are,” she said. “Those are all matters of concern for the general public.”

Now we know.

Re-visiting Sleep Sanctuaries: Keith Cutter and the Power Couple

As smart meter installations loom in RI, MA, NM, and parts of NY, many individuals will be faced with the question of whether or not they can remain in their homes.

Whereas concern about RF was the initial focus, EMF/RF/smart meter issues have quickly spilled over into electric fields, magnetic fields, and dirty electricity. Expertise within the EMF community far exceeds regulation and industrial design.

Knowledge born of experience including shielding and mitigation challenges has evolved significantly in the last 14 years, and it has become clear that blocking RF via paint is complicated and inappropriate in certain settings, and should only be used with expert guidance.

Likewise, installing a sleep tent can actually be unsafe if the material becomes energized via electric fields in the living space. (I addressed the environmental justice issue of discriminating against multi-family residences and smaller bedrooms Here.

See: The Power Couple: How to create a sleep sanctuary We all live in the EMF submarine of our subconscious | Why Earthing sheets are a bad idea | How we emit light to detox in sleep.

See also Keith Cutter EMF Remedy podcast #66 RF Shielded Bed Canopy -- Unparaleled Opportunity to Reduce RF -- Must be Done Right.

Paid subscribers to Keith Cutter’s substack EMF Remedy can refer to the article: Sleeping in Safe Harbor: The Critical Role of RF-Shielded Bed Canopies

