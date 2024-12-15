Note: In ‘the giving season,’ non-profits are asking for money. Please check ‘clean’ energy groups for their narratives about smart meters and the smart grid.

We have been investing incredible resources in moving to colonize the Moon, Mars, and Space, making space suits, rockets, satellites, and astronaut ice cream.

At the same time, individuals are investing immense resources to protect their lives from electrical pollution here on Earth.

Tech innovation is moving forward without yet determining how to harmonize with the laws that govern life on Earth, (including the basics like protecting all utility customers in their own homes, not destroying the ozone layer, and how to remove junk from space.)

But what if IARC and the FCC have misrepresented safety to the environmental/sustainability movement, and the space colonization community, about RF and health? Is this a house of cards?

“All My Trials” was a traditional ballad released in October 1963 by the folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary. It had been released 9 years earlier by Bob Gibson, and was recorded by many other artists, from the Seekers to Joan Baez to Paul McCartney to Lyndsey Buckingham. It has been characterized as being based on a "Bahamian" lullaby that tells the story of a mother on her death bed, comforting her children.

It became an anthem of the civil rights movement. Some the lyrics include:

If religion were a thing that money could buy

The rich would live and the poor would die

All my trials Lord, soon be over

This is a place where I am struggling. To cut to the chase, if you don’t want to read to the rest of the article, I know where I am holding:

We need to recover the wisdom that is our birthright about how to protect the generativity of the Cosmic Current.

We can’t get out of the mess being caused by unsafe frequency-based tech with even more tech - especially if its only for rich people.

If a protected EMF environment is a thing that money could buy The rich would live* and the poor would die.

*possibly including venture capitalists colonizing space, and possibly not.

The Extremely Uneven Playing Field of Ubiquitous RF/EMF Exposures: Utility Meters & More

Many homes in a town near me with a 1-acre lot zoning requirement often install electric meters on a pole at the street end of the driveway, distanced from occupied living space. I see higher income neighborhoods with their infrastructure underground, with no risks of trees falling on wires or having a transformer outside a bedroom window. I know of individuals who have the resources to hire a mitigation specialist and buy a whole house filter; install a faraday sleep tent; pay an opt out fee for transmitting meters for gas, electricity, water, and/or propane: and pay out of pocket for appropriate, necessary health care, when money is not a concern.

At the same time, a high-tech home with the installation of a solar panel and an EV charger can introduce electrical pollution onto the wiring of an older home sharing the same transformer, causing health damage to others due to inadequate regulation of the industries and technologies involved. I see banks of utility meters being installed on multi-family homes. I know of people who sell their homes and move in order to survive, and renters with limited options or no options. I know of a woman living in her car who parks under an underpass at night, and others who have fled to the desert, and others who can’t use their appliances. Lives are being destroyed. Hearts have been broken, by the utter recklessness of unsafe engineering and lack of adequate regulation for an electric meter or a cell tower, when we could take the time to test, to monitor, and to learn how to live in harmony with nature.

The Extremely Uneven Playing Field of Solutions and Mitigation and Shielding (and Stickers)

This is making me think about the comments my colleague Keith Cutter offered about questionable products that have been created to help individuals survive a polluted EMF environment.

Even if they work, it is fair if only the wealthy can benefit?

The money-making ventures that have emerged as the result of a polluted electromagnetic environment may be perpetuating harm, especially if they don’t work, and if those involved are not actively supporting the demand for a safe environment for everyone without the need for expensive, unavailable, or inaccessible protection.

Offering Technologies and Mitigation that Helps, While Also Advocating for Everyone Else Too

I am so grateful for the companies that are trying to help, for example, with whole house filters.

(Read about electrical pollution that emanates from household wiring caused by utility meters here: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness )

BEFORE Image of bio-active Electrical Pollution of a home in California before the installation of filter courtesy Sarah A.

AFTER Image of reduction of bio-active Electrical Pollution of a home in California after the installation of filter courtesy Sarah A.

At the same time, I long for a sentiment that requires that the grid and the airwaves not be corrupted in the first place.

The Clean Energy Movement’s Dirty Politics and Bad Math: A Utility Meter is not a Cellphone

The clean energy movement is at tremendous fault for what has unfolded and could play a part in the necessary course correction as far as utility tech, instead of portraying access to time-of-use billing as an environmental justice issue.

Environmental Defense Fund 2011:

When it was obvious that neurological harm was caused by the roll-out of smart meters in California, over ten years ago, many clean energy advocates contacted groups that they supported, including the NRDC, Sierra Club, and the Environmental Defense Fund to raise concerns. At this point, smart grid sentiment and claims about benefits and safety should have been scrutinized.

In 2011, the Environmental Defense Fund reported: “a small number of activist groups and individuals — some of them EDF members and supporters — aggressively raised the issue, criticizing EDF for buying into what they consider a dangerous technology. They have posted their concerns on this website, which, as of 7/20/2011, argued not just that smart meters pose an unacceptable health hazard, but also that EDF is intentionally ignoring data that demonstrates the hazard. We take seriously the concerns that have been raised, and we took a second look. We have examined the data provided by the WHO and by smart meter critics.” []

“Given smart meters also emit RFs, some have worried if cell phones may pose a health risk, smart meters might as well. As with cell phones, a person's exposure depends on the signal strength and distance: a report published by the California Council of Science and Technology (CCST) in 2010 included findings from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) that a person 10 feet from a smart meter would experience very low levels of RF exposure—250 to 1,250 times less than exposure from using a cell phone. A more recent report from 2012 by the Public Utility Commission of Texas investigated a large body of research on the effects of low-level RFs. The commission corroborated the CCST findings, and further concluded there was no credible evidence to confirm the concern that advanced meters cause harmful EMF exposure.” [] Our meeting with Dr. Kheifets helped inform our position that the limited RF exposure levels associated with smart meters should not result in reduced support for the smart grid. Whether or not future studies find the overall RF problem to be significant, smart meters are a very small part of that problem. At the same time, the smart grid brings great environmental benefits: reduced greenhouse gases, reduced burning of fossil fuels and enhanced integration of solar and wind power. []Even though we have very strong evidence that the use of smart meters and the smart grid can make a substantial contribution to protecting and enhancing human health, EDF would certainly change its position if strong enough evidence surfaced concluding that RFs emitted by smart meters — the wireless ones, at least were doing substantial health damage.”- EDF

Those involved in early efforts on the smart meter front documented the issues (propaganda) regarding the CCST report and the Texas report (which was compiled by a security analyst with no health expertise.)

Comments on the Draft Report by the California Council on Science and Technology “Health Impacts of Radio Frequency from Smart Meters” by Daniel Hirsch and Comments on the Texas Public Utility Commission smart meter report by EI Wellspring

Sierra Club

See Also: Sierra Club Ridicule: SMART-METER BACKLASH Tea Partiers see a U.N. plot; in Marin, they fear radiation and the response from Stop Smart Meters Sierra Club ‘Grapples’ with an Untenable Pro-Smart Grid Policy; Misrepresents Expert’s Opinion

Reviewing this history provides clues as to how much energy was devoted to denying harm rather than addressing it.

We have not been willing to look at the relationship between the environmental stressor and symptoms, for example, with a measurable variable that might include the room size itself, and how far the bed can be placed away from the wall and wiring that is broadcasting high frequency transients into the room, which is an environmental justice issue that favors the wealthy.

I am grateful that former Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, who is married to Snapchat co-founder/CEO Evan Spiegel, shared images of her home and how she designed it to turn EMF off at the bedstand. See; Celebrities and Movie Stars That Practice Safer Tech: Reduce Cell Phone Radiation - Environmental Health Trust

Many of us don’t live in a house or on a lot like hers.

Jacob Nordangård on Clean Energy

I recently can across the work of a Nordic Substack writer who has taken his frustration about the ‘clean energy movement’ and channeled it into hard rock music.* I can’t do that, but I understand the sentiment.

* Einar in Norway, like me, writes too, instead of creating hard rock music, but it sounds appealing.

Jacob also writes. His substack is here: The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD and his Dec. 13 post is Temple of Solomon has arrived The Elite has hijacked spiritual truths

His Dec. 12 interview Jacob Nordangård: Lured into a Technocratic Future, with Swedish journalist Anders Bolling on his podcast Mind the Shift is here.

Jacob Nordangård used to be an enthusiastic member of the environmentalist movement. Always inquisitive, he began looking into its origins. To his surprise, not to say dismay, he found that much of the green agenda, including the climate change narrative, had been developed by global elites – organizations, associations and large corporations, even Big Oil. “The environmental movement I was a part of was set up by very powerful people. It made me angry.” Jacob started writing hardrock music to let the steam out. He also went into academia to do deeper research. His PhD thesis covered the history of the EU’s biofuel policy. What Jacob did, and what nobody previously had done in this context, was to expose the links between the policies and the coterie of elite figures pushing for them. The head of the Club of Rome tried to stop the thesis. Jacob Nordangård delved further into the matrix of behind-the-scenes decision makers. He wrote books about it. One is about the Rockefellers, a powerful family that, according to Jacob, has been instrumental for the agenda of the global elite. But there is a whole global network of large foundations, corporations, banks, think tanks and families that shape much of the policies that later appear on the national level. “It’s not like they took over the climate agenda, they created it“, says Jacob. He quotes Vladimir Lenin: “It’s better to run the opposition yourself. Then they will work for you.” As Jacob sees it, the goal of this elite is to create a world which is managed globally. There are several avenues to achieve this if you focus on features that are truly global, such as climate, infectious diseases, digitization and money. They also push the now very questionable narrative of ‘overpopulation’. “We won’t need people, they think.” These elite groups have had an enormous impact on the UN policies, Jacob says. His latest book “Temple of Solomon” (out in December of 2024) ties together his earlier work, but it adds a spiritual perspective and has a more personal touch. He makes references to many of the large spiritual traditions, which have been used as an inspiration for the elitist agenda of a ‘new human’. But are those traditions themselves nefarious? “No, they’re not. I follow much of the teachings myself. But the technocratic elite has hijacked them” , says Jacob. He doesn’t want to claim that these people are intentionally evil. A lot of them want a better world. They believe they are doing a good thing. But they try to cheat in a natural system. “They want to create a perfect world with technology. But that takes away what’s human.”

(Related work addressing the fallacies of clean energy has been done via Bright Green Lies.

Resonance, Beings of Frequency

As explained in the 2013 documentary Resonance Beings of Frequency, researchers at the Max Plank Institute discovered what happened to humans shielded from the benevolent frequencies of earth. Hint: It’s not good.

Citizen scientist Frederick Sinclair wrote: This article [] further spotlights how we as humans need to be aware of Electromagnetic Field (EMF) health effects so that we can make informed choices about reducing harmful exposure. The facts presented are blended into this article are based on years of research fully documented in the acclaimed documentary, Resonance, Beings of Frequency. In the early 1950s, Winfred Otto Schumann discovered the pulse of the Earth to be 7.83 Hz (Hertz) and he theorized that humans thrive in resonance with that frequency. What has become known as the Schumann Resonance was found, rather than coming from within the surface, to be a vibrational resonance occurring between the surface and the ionosphere. A Hertz is a frequency based on the number of oscillations per second. The 7.8 Hz Schumann Resonance is extremely low in comparison to most modern telecommunications radio waves which function at Mega-Hz in the millions of oscillations and Giga-Hz in the billions, with Terra-Hz in the trillions. Measurements of Hz also go the other way to nano and picoHz, and beyond to cosmic pulsations which are astronomically low.

Hans Berger, during investigation of brain wave patterns and related frequencies, identified a key brain wave pattern that was associated with creativity, performance, stress- anxiety response and immune system function. He named this discovery Alpha. The frequency of Alpha was very close to 7.83 Hz. Soon after, scientists at the Max Plank Institute were performing experiments on the Circadian Rhythm cycle. When human subjects were shielded from all earth and other frequencies, they experienced a decline in their physical and mental health. These subjects, while still in isolation, returned to health when the Schuman Resonance frequency was introduced into the environment. Similar 7.8 Hz technology was subsequently employed on spacecraft to protect from the malaise experienced by astronauts on missions outside the earth’s atmosphere.

Nobel prize winning biologist Luc Montagnier brought biology into the age of quantum mechanics when he transferred DNA fragments from one sealed test tube to a nearby sealed and sterile test tube filled with only pure water. After simultaneous exposure to a 7.83 Hz electromagnetic field, identical DNA fragments were then found in the sterile pure water. Montagnier concludes that “All life comes from life, with DNA exposed to low frequencies able to construct nucleotides. There is a bond between life and earth frequency.” [] Artificial magnetic fields are disturbing the natural habitat of a number of species. Levels of electromagnetic energy and frequencies in our atmosphere have increased millions of times in just the past 50 years. The rapid net increase is overwhelming natural background frequencies which have supported life on earth for millions of years. All life forms are electromagnetically sensitive. 70 % of the worlds’ food production relies on pollination. Bee colony collapse is a disorder being observed worldwide. Birds, bees and insects rely on internal bioelectrical magnetic compasses that are being seriously affected by wireless radio frequencies. All species on earth have not acclimated to the exponential increases in levels of exposure to unnatural frequencies. - Article Link Film Description at end of blog post

Do we pollute the entire ecosystem and then let those who can afford it buy access to ‘harmonizing frequencies’ or stop polluting?

Mimicking Mars?

We are deluding ourselves if we believe that the volunteers who lived for a year in NASA’s Mars Replica experienced Mars because they grew their own food and had delayed connectivity. (Were their meridian system/electromagnetic pathways of oriental medicine still being choreographed by the earth’s cosmic current, because they were on earth?) NPR reported,

Volunteers who lived in a NASA-created Mars replica for over a year have emerged Four volunteers who spent more than a year living in a 1,700-square-foot space created by NASA to simulate the environment on Mars have emerged . The members of the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog mission — or CHAPEA — walked through the door of their habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday to a round of applause. Haston and the other three crew members — Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell and Nathan Jones — entered the 3D-printed Mars replica on June 25, 2023, as part of a NASA experiment to observe how humans would fare living on the Red Planet. The volunteers grew their own vegetables, maintained equipment, participated in so-called Marswalks and faced stressors that actual space travelers to Mars could experience, including 22-minute communication delays with Earth.

How does this recent research dovetail with the earlier findings of those like Max Plank?

Addressing the Root Cause

At one point in time, I took a grant writing course. I learned: If you keep finding babies floating down the river, you want to keep pulling them out…but you also need to find out why there are babies floating down the river. A good grant includes work on the individual, family, group, and societal level; seeks to address the root cause, and ultimately tries to prevent the damage from occurring in the first place.

There was absolutely nothing good that came out of ignoring the harm that occurred during the early years of the ‘smart’ utility meter rollout and other unaddressed risks of wireless, and it’s still unfolding.

Linking telecommunications, energy access and surveillance is an enormous problem, and explains in part how and why we got to this point.

10-minute video from Al Jazeera English As urban populations soar, surveillance is intensifying in the form of “smart cities” built around the collection of data. But beneath promises to improve services lie serious concerns for residents’ privacy and freedoms.

We are now back to advocating for nuclear to address skyrocketing energy demands - for data centers.

It was never about sustainability, or safety.

About Resonance Film:

This spectacular documentary uncovers for the very first time, the actual mechanisms by which mobile phone technology can cause cancer. And, how every single one of us is reacting to the biggest change in environment this planet has ever seen. Two billion years ago life first arrived on this planet; a planet, which was filled with a natural frequency. As life slowly evolved, it did so surrounded by this frequency. and Inevitably, it began tuning in. By the time mankind arrived on earth an incredible relationship had been struck; a relationship that science is just beginning to comprehend. Research is showing that being exposed to this frequency is absolutely integral to us. It controls our mental and physical health, it synchronizes our circadian rhythms, and it aids our immune system and improves our sense of wellbeing. Not only are we surrounded by natural frequencies, our bodies are filled with them too. Our cells communicate using electro magnetic frequencies. Our brain emits a constant stream of frequencies and our DNA delivers instructions, using frequency waves. Without them we couldn't exist for more than a second. This delicate balance has taken billions of years to perfect. But over the last 25 years the harmony has been disturbed. and disturbed dramatically. Mankind has submerged itself in an ocean of artificial frequencies. They are all around us, filling the air and drowning out the earth's natural resonance. To the naked eye the planet appears to be the same. But at a cellular level it is the biggest change that life on earth has endured; the affects of which we are just starting to see and feel.

