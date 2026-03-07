Image Courtesy Ed F. in Maine!

In case you missed it, please read about how the meters now being installed in MA, RI, and NY may be even more harmful than previous meters, as they are now collecting and transmitting real time data about the precise appliance/device use in the home as they use AI and machine learning - to protect the health of the grid. People are pets are already reacting to the increased powerline exposures even before the meters are installed, along with reports of tinnitus and other symptoms.

URGENT Is Your Electric/Gas Meter a Data-Generating Spy Device? ACTION ALERT for Customers of National Grid/Eversource/Peabody in Massachusetts (also New York and Rhode Island)

FEATURED: NEW RESOURCE SMART METERS INFORMATION PAGE FROM ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES:

Smart Meter Health Risks: RF Radiation Exposure and Fire - Environmental Health Sciences

SMART METERS Rollout of smart meters in Berkshires prompts discussions from local governing boards, community members Experts and town officials tout radiofrequency education as the first step in understanding the issue. Leslee Bassman, Berkshire Edge, March 4, 2026

SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Big Lie IN THE MONEY THE TRUTH FOR CALIFORNIA UTILITY CUSTOMERS After researching this issue, I see that prohibitions were placed on Utility Companies abilities to extort fees from those who refuse the meters. California law CPUC 453 (b) does not punish individuals for not accepting the installation of smart meters, meaning no opt-out fee. In fact, California Public Utilities Code 453 supports nondiscrimination against disabled persons and/or those with medical conditions, which means that residents cannot be charged extra fees or face penalties for opting out of smart meter installation. This law applies to all residential customers and ensures that individuals with disabilities or medical conditions have the right to refuse smart meter installation without facing discrimination or additional costs.

EVENT:

3/16 IS YOUR UTILITY SMART METER HARMFUL? Mar 16, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more. “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health comprimise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

Lots to look at here:

