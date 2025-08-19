(recorded with a bloggie camera, not a cell phone)

The very nice Massachusetts Eversource installer was under the impression that the new gas meter is quiet until the truck comes into the neighborhood to get a monthly reading for billing purposes only -

According to this professional grade meter from Germany, the new meter is transmitting RF more than once a month. (Gigahertz HF 35G 800 MHz-2500 MHz, set on 199.9 microwatt/meter squared.)

A court order was required in CA, and revealed that the noise-to-signal ratio for a smart electric meter for PG & E = 9,600 or 190,000 network management signals (microbursts of RF) to support 6 meter reads in 24 hours, a massive amount of pollution. http://emfsafetynetwork.org/pges-big-confe...

Why are the utilities in MA and elsewhere not being transparent about the RF that is introduced by smart meter and smart grid infrastructure, and why have they and their regulators not addressed reported health harm and environmental concerns?

DISCLAIMER: I am not an engineer or an RF expert, but I invested in a professional-grade RF meter so that I could show people the RF microbursts from Wi-Fi, cell towers, cellphones, etc.

