It is never too late to put the right information in front of the right people.

Over a decade ago, during the Obama administration, many states accepted stimulus funding to replace their electric utility meters with a new generation of two-way ‘smart’ wireless (and/or powerline) utility meters - to enable a ‘smart’ grid.

California, Maine, and parts of Texas were early adopters, around 2009. Immediately, health harm including profound disability occurred in a portion of the population, which remains unacknowledged. There are also other concerns. As one example, ratepayers were told that the meters would reduce the length of outages, which did not prove to be the case. Both Virginia and Maine have experienced major network-wide outages. (Storm restoration involves trees, trucks, training, and chainsaws.)

Early warnings about problems with the smart grid were ignored.

Now several states are on the verge of deploying meters in 2025, with ratepayers generally unaware of the history and the harm. Some of the wisdom accumulated via the direct experience of communities has disappeared from the internet, and much of it is hard to find.

This substack seeks to bring forward the knowledge that was gathered by many devoted and engaged activists over the years, and to continue to provide a platform for emerging knowledge.

My hope is that those involved in this next wave of smart meter deployments will be better informed, with better tools to manage the need to change the current trajectory of supposed “clean energy.” For example, New Mexicans for Utility Safety (NMUS) recently reported that: “On October 17, 2024, the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission issued its Final Order on Public Service Company of New Mexico’s (PNM’s) latest application for smart meters. In its Order, it both approved the installation of 550,000 smart meters in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and other cities, and issued a threat to New Mexicans for Utility Safety: henceforth the Commission will fine NMUS up to $100,000 for each document submitted by NMUS that mentions either health or environment.

Environmental/green energy/sustainability groups have a tremendous responsibility regarding the misguided technological/economic growth endeavor.

As we publish posts, we will provide a clear tagline about the content, (health, energy savings, safety, cost, privacy, security, fires, green washing, hacking, regulations).

Resources: Courtesy Einar Flydal (Norway)

Upon learning about this effort, a generous colleague and blogger from Norway, Einar Flydal, sent a resource list. We will be unpacking some of what he covered, but this gives newcomers some idea of some of the work that has been produced.

Einar Flydal and [law firm] Advokatfirmaet Erling Grimstad AS: Smart Meters, the Law and Health , book, 210 pages. ISBN 978-82-692792-3-8. PDF, download for free: https://bit.ly/3Mely96 , or full link: https://einarflydal.com/sdm_downloads/download-smart-meters-the-law-and-health-pdf/ Skip the first part - the juridical part of this first one. The second part is a primer as to radiation and smartmeters, specifically aimed at a Norwegian audience, but much is general and highly applicable in other countries.

Einar Flydal & Else Nordhagen: Smart meters, dirty electricity, pulses and health , book, 242 pages. ISBN 978-82-692792-2-1 (PDF, download for free: https://bit.ly/45fKV3c , or full link: https://einarflydal.com/sdm_downloads/download-smartmeters-dirty-electricity-pulses-and-health-pdf/ )

Carpenter, David O.: Excessive Exposure to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields May Cause the Development of Electrohypersensitivity, Alternative Therapies, Nov/Dec 2014 Vol. 20, 6, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Carpenter-David-ExcessiveExposureToRFCauseEHS-AltTer-2014.pdf

Ronald M. Powell, Ph.D.: Documents on Wireless Technology and Health, February 20, 2017, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Ronald-M-Powell-Documents-on-Wireless-Technology-and-Health.pdf

https://www.emfanalysis.com/smart-meter-health-effects/ – a comprehensive overview of studies on health effects from non thermal EMF exposure

Magda Havas and David Stetzer: Dirty Electricity and Electrical Hypersensitivity: Five Case Studies, World Health Organization Workshop on Electrical Hypersensitivity, Praha, 25-26 October, 2004, https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/3.Havas_.StetzerWHODirtyElectricityStudies-E-7-Sub-1115.pdf

Andrew A Marino: Expert Report of Andrew A Marino, August 8, 2016 Povacz v PECO, Pennsylvania Utility Commission, 2017 (Marino 2016), https://www.andrewamarino.com/PDFs/F277-Povacz_v_PECO2017.pdf

David Carpenter: Testimony on Smartmeters for Michigan Public Service Commission by Dr. David Carpenter May 22 2015, Before The Michigan Public Service Commission, with annex, https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/testimony-of-dr-david-carpenter-with-exhibits.pdf

Dr. De Kun Li, researcher at Kaiser Permanente: Pre-Filed Testimony Of De-Kun Li, MD, PhD, MPH, MPUC Docket No. 2011-00262, https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/7520940945.pdf

Dr. Conrad: Maine Public utilities Commission Testimony on Smart Meters. 2013, https://www.mainecoalitiontostopsmartmeters.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/Exhibit-9-Conrad-Web.pdf

Dr. Martin Pall: Testimony given during a hearing on Massachusetts Senate Bill 1864: No Fee Opt Out for Smart Meters. June, 20, 2017, https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/F0A37E38-356D-42BB-86F3-1E6C50CABE83.pdf

Timothy D. Schoechle: Rebuttal Testimony Of Timothy D. Schoechle In Re: Interstate Power And Light Company, Docket No. TF-2018-0029, TF-2018-0030, TF-2019-0028, TF-2019-0029, August 1, 2019, http://www.stopsmartmetersbc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Intervenor-Matara-Rebuttal-Testimony-of-Timothy-D.-Schoechle-v3.6-Interstate-Power-and-Light-Company-Iowa-USA-TF-2019-0029-August-01-2019.pdf

Sage Environmental Consultants: Assessment of Radiofrequency Microwave Radiation Emissions from Smart Meters, Sage Associates, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, January 1, 2011, 69 s, http://sagereports.com/smart-meter-rf/docs/Smart-Meter_Report.B-Tables.pdf

Isaac A Jamieson, PhD DIC RIBA DipAAS BSc(Hons) MInstPS: SMART METERS – SMARTER PRACTICES, Revision 1, January 2012 EM-Radiation Research Trust, 279 s, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Jamieson-Smart-meters-smarter-practices-0120130.pdf

Isaac Jamieson: Smart Meters and Weather Extremes – Set to Fail? – What happens when weather is colder than smart meters can operate?, notat, udatert, http://stopsmartmeters.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2012/09/Jamieson-I.-Smart-Meters-Weather-Extremes-1-Sep-2012.pdf

Powell, Ronald M.: Biological Effects from RF Radiation at Low-Intensity Exposure, based on the BioInitiative 2012 Report, and the Implications for Smart Meters and Smart Appliances, notat, 11. June 11, 2013, https://skyvisionsolutions.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/powell-report-bioinitiative-report-2012-applied-to-smart-meters-and-smart-appliances_june_11_2013.pdf

Ronald M. Powell, Ph.D.: Ranking Electricity Meters for Risk to Health, Privacy, and Cyber Security, November 12, 2015 Edition 3, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Ronald-Powell-289782183-Ranking-Electricity-Meters-for-Risk-to-Health-Privacy-and-Cyber-Security.pdf

Peter H. Sierck, Industrial Hygienist: Smart Meter – What We Know, Measurement Challenges and Complexities, A Technical Paper to Clarify RF Radiation Emissions and Measurement Methodologies, EMF&RF solutions, Environmental Testing & Technology, Inc (ET&T), California, December 2011, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/SmartMeter-Smart-Meter-–-What-We-Know-2011_Sierck.pdf

Nina Beety: Overview: Fire and Electrical Hazards from ‘Smart’, Wireless, PLC, and Digital Utility Meters, notat, July, 2019, https://smartmeterharm.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/fire-and-electrical-hazards-report.pdf

"Correcting the Gross Misinformation", La Maison du 21e siecle, 17. juni 2012, https://maisonsaine.ca/actualites/smart-meters-correcting-the-gross-misinformation.html

David Carpenter og >50 forskere: means David Carpenter and >50 researchers:

David Carpenter, Lennart Hardell, Magda Havas, Martha Herbert og Sam Milham: Subject: Docket Number E-7 Sub 1115- Smart Meter Opt-Out Fees, Letter to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, 2. August 2016, https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Carpenter-Letter.pdf

Dr. De Kun Li, forsker ved Kaiser Permanente: Letter from Dr. De-Kun Li, MD, PhD, MPH on Smartmeters and the lack of public health protection, undated, https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/7022311506.pdf

Paul Dart, M.D., (lead author), Kathleen Cordes, M.D., Andrew Elliott, N.D., James Knackstedt, M.D., Joseph Morgan, M.D., Pamela Wible, M.D., Steven Baker: Biological And Health Effects Of Microwave Radio Frequency Transmissions A Review Of The Research Literature – A Report To The Staff And Directors Of The Eugene Water And Electric Board, June 4, 2013, https://apps.fcc.gov/els/GetAtt.html?id=171436&x=

Jay B. Marcus Marcus Law Offices: BEFORE THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD, INTERVENORS’ POST-HEARING BRIEF, DOCKET NO: SPU-2018-0007, January 4, 2019, Fairfield, Iowa, USA: https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Lipman-Matara-Post-Hearing-Brief-PUBLIC.pdf

Iowa Final Ruling on Smartmeter Opt Out Against Interstate Power and Light 2018, https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Final-ruling.pdf

Richard H. Conrad, Ph.D.: For Legislators on Wireless Smart Meters: HEALTH and SAFETY ISSUES, May 12, 2014, https://www.conradbiologic.com/articles/letter-for-legislators-on-wireless-smart-meters.html

Nine Reasons Why Today’s Smart Meter Systems are a Mistake, by Richard H. Conrad, Ph.D. Biochemist, May 9, 2014, https://www.conradbiologic.com/articles/nine-reasons-why-todays-smart-meter-systems-are-a-mistake.html

https://www.emfhelpcenter.com/

Translation: Lamech F.: Self-Reporting of Symptom Development From Exposure to Radiofrequency Fields of Wireless Smart Meters in Victoria, Australia: A Case Series, Altern Ther Health Med. 2014 Nov-Dec;20(6):28-39. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25478801 – The study examines 92 residents who reported symptoms to a website, and analyzes and discusses them. It finds that the symptoms most frequently reported to occur after the installation of smart meters were insomnia, headache, tinnitus, fatigue, cognitive impairment, dysesthesia, and brain fog.

TRANSLATION: Lamech F.: Self-Reporting of Symptom Development From Exposure to Radiofrequency Fields of Wireless Smart Meters in Victoria, Australia: A Case Series, Altern Ther Health Med. 2014 Nov-Dec;20(6):28-39. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25478801 – The study examines 92 residents who reported symptoms to a website, and analyzes and discusses them. It finds that the symptoms most frequently reported to occur after the installation of smart meters were insomnia, headache, tinnitus, fatigue, cognitive impairment, dysesthesia, and brain fog.

Richard Conrad, PhD og Ed Feinman: Smart Meter Health Effects Survey: Results, Analysis and Report, 2013, presented to the Maine PUC in their proceedings to determine the safety of smart meters: http://www.mainecoalitiontostopsmartmeters.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/Exhibit-10-Smart-Meter-Health-Effects-Report-Survey2.pdf ,

Ed Halteman, PhD: Report on Wireless Smart Meters showing the health effects, presentation, 2011, https://www.emfanalysis.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/emf-survey-on-smart-meters.pdf

Frank Leferink, Cees Keyer, Anton Melentjev: Static Energy Meter Errors Caused by Conducted Electromagnetic Interference, IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility Magazine – Volume 5 – Quarter 4, 2016

refers to a Norwegian media site, Din Side, which wrote about a Dutch report on smart meters misreporting, found here: https://storage.googleapis.com/files.dinside.no/9/maalere_rapport.pdf in English: Practical Papers, Articles and Application Notes Kye Yak See, Technical Editor

These examples show that the industry and the authorities ignore the findings documented by the researchers and stick to the guiding values ​​from FCC/ICNIRP, despite the fact that they are expressly not applicable to protect against harmful effects on health from modulated (i.e. pulsed) microwave communications. To justify this, they circumvent the established knowledge through partly fraudulent, partly uninformed processes. How this is done is thoroughly explained in parts of the research literature and discussed in detail.

Strømmålere viser grove feil i nederlandsk forskningsrapport: Opptil 582 prosent avvik på smarte strømmålere, Din Side, 2016, Strømmålere viser grove feil i nederlandsk forskningsrapport – Opptil 582 prosent avvik på smarte strømmålere – DinSide – omtaler den ovennevnte studien

refers to a Norwegian media site, Din Side, which wrote about a Dutch report on smart meters misreporting, found here: https://storage.googleapis.com/files.dinside.no/9/maalere_rapport.pdf in English: Practical Papers, Articles and Application Notes Kye Yak See, Technical Editor

GSMA, 2015, «Smart meters: Compliance with radio frequency exposure standards», GSMA, 2015, https://www.gsma.com/publicpolicy/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/gsma_smart-meters_2015.pdf

Alfonso G. Tarditi, Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI): Smart Metering Issues, 52nd Annual Rural Energy Conference February 12-14, 2014, La Crosse (WI), foiler, https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/EPRI-2014-SmartMeteringIssues.Tarditi.pdf – – typical report from the industry, relating to the FCC/ICNIRP thermal paradigm; calculates exposure based on their recommendations, i.e. risk of damage from heating.

California Council on Science and Technology: Health Impacts Of Radio Frequency From Smart Meters, 2011, https://www.magdahavas.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/01/CCST-Jan-2011-Smart-Meter.pdf , – The report is countered here (by invitation, but not published) by Magda Havas: Havas Submission to CCST “Report on Smart Meters”, 2011, https://www.magdahavas.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/01/Havas-Report-CCST-Smart-Meters.pdf , and proven grossly misleading in their calculations of the intensity of exposure here: Daniel Hirsch: Comments on the Draft Report by the California Council on Science and Technology “Health Impacts of Radio Frequency from Smart Meters”, 31 January 2011, https://ccst.us/wp-content/uploads/letter8hirsch.pdf

A Recent Video- A Technical Explanation

6 More Reasons to Beware of SMART Meters, Sean Polacik Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy interviews Sean Polacik.

Sean has 17 years of experience as an Instrumentation & Electrical Technician and he’s recently shared a presentation centered around so-called SMART electrical utility meters called "Burdens of the Modern Grid, How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead." 25-minute video

THE DOCUMENT: How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead Assembled By Sean Polacik 7/16/2024, Instrumentation & Electrical Technician from 2004-2021 Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical industries https://drive.google.com/file/d/18EQxI2p5sF-1x0TcpHCUU-1rEBLC0elo/view?usp=sharing (32 packed pages of an excellent reference and evolving document)

Recent Mainstream News Smart Meter Headlines

CT 'smart meters' push could mean increase in electric bills

Where and when will smart meters be installed for New Jersey customers?

Bill would block added fees for utility customers who opt out of smart meters (NY)

Eversource installing latest electric meter technology in Massachusetts

Smart electric meters are coming to Rhode Island. Here's why.

National Grid will soon begin its two-year smart meter deployment in Western New York In the initial stretch of the deployment, approximately 4,100 customers will see their existing meters – many of which are nearing the end of their lifespan – replaced by smart meters.

In addition, as a new political party enters the White House, stories about Havana Syndrome are also in the news. In her 2022 testimony to the MA DPU opposing smart meters, researcher Dr. Beatrice Golumb (renowned for her work with Gulf War Syndrome and Havana Syndrome) noted “Smart meters have repeatedly been found to be the single most common trigger of new onset electrosensitivity.”

News From the Community

New Mexicans for Utility Safety Update

How You Can Help

A challenge invitation is to reset our default from defensiveness to accountability as consumers and as communities, no matter who is in office.

Please share information about this substack with others in areas where deployments are imminent, with those who are interested in clean energy issues and health, and those who are ready, willing, and able to be part of the solution. The cart ahead is overturned.