Thank you to everyone who joined me and our wonderful co-host, Building Biologist Ken Gartner, for this timely webinar!



The Massachusetts legislature is due to report out soon on two bills that would implement a no-fee opt-out on toxic utility “smart” meters and we’ve made it easy for you to contact your elected officials.



Simply follow this ACTION ITEM TODAY! Both the House and Senate are now scheduled to report out by December 3 and it’s critical they hear from constituents.



Click above to watch the video, and investigate the facts in our slides.

(32 slides)

Both provide a terrific primer wireless radiation risks and what we can do to minimize exposures from our own devices, plus a deeper dive into the toxic utility “smart” meters actively being installed on our homes without informed consent.



Please share widely with others, this directly impacts us all.



Thank you!

Contact MA legislators: QUICK ACTION: Smart Meter Opt-Out Bills!

Sign the petition: MA Legislature: Pass Smart Meter and EMF Health Harm Registry Bills

Follow Ken Garner on Substack here: Bio-Safer Housing