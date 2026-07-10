Things that make you go hummmm...Where do ‘clean energy’ subsidies really go?

Great benefit for those with a swimming pool!

“Time Varying Rate Programs can negatively impact low-income customers and those customers who cannot shift load due to medical or other conditions.” - Eversource

A reminder that Germany’s “Intelligent Metering System” only installs a transmitting electricity meter on homes with high usage, (EV Charger) and reasonable discretionary load that can be shifted.

This is a far less expensive plan that does not pose the risks of using the grid for surveillance, control, and denial of service, for any reason.

In addition, the German device is in fact an energy monitor that the ratepayer can read in real time to see their private, personal data, and Germans apparently continue to read their own meter for billing purposes.

Who Actually Needs a Two-Way Transmitting Meter?

The EU has set itself strict climate targets. By 2050, the whole of Europe is to become climate-neutral and 55 percent of greenhouse gases must be saved by 2030. One of the measures in Germany is the digitization of electricity meters , which creates the best conditions for a conscious use of energy.

This is because many consumers do not even know the power guzzlers in their households. The new electricity meter is intended to change exactly that: It provides detailed information on how much electricity was consumed in which areas of the household. This helps you to identify the strongest consumers and to make small changes in the long term. To save energy . The legal basis for the switch to digital electricity meters is provided by the Metering Point Operation Act (MsbG).

Who gets a digital electricity meter? In the coming years, every household will be obliged to change its electricity meter. Households with an average consumption of less than 6000 kilowatt hours per year will be required to receive a digital electricity meter without a data connection via a communication module by 2025. The grid operator or electricity provider arranges for the replacement.

Digital electricity meters record electricity consumption in detail A digital electricity meter measures the consumption in your household and breaks down the data in detail. A display replaces the classic counting disc. The digital meter can neither receive data from the outside nor pass on information to third parties. You still have to read your electricity consumption manually. For classic households with average consumption, these meters are sufficient.

Which households will get a smart meter? Anyone who has an above-average electricity consumption of 6000 kilowatt hours or more per year will receive a smart meter. Such high electricity consumption arises, for example, if there is an electric car in the household that is charged via a wallbox . Electricity customers who operate a solar system with an output of more than seven kilowatts will also receive the intelligent control system with a communication module. Anyone who operates a controllable night storage heater or a heat pump is still excluded from the smart meter obligation, but can opt for it if they wish.



Given that German meters apparently do not have a remote off-switch that can be utilized to deny access to electricity for non-payment, I wonder what percentage of ratepayers in other countries are subjected to denial of service? (Note to self: also a hacking risk)

The Multi-year Ohio Ratepayer Bill Study by Citizen Researcher/Analyst Vince Welage

I am especially concerned when I look at the effort that has been undertaken by Vince Welage regarding the cost disparity for fixed fees and riders that are added to Duke energy bills in Ohio.

Compare the ratio of the electricity total (3rd column) to the customer fees (7th column), which are roughly the same whether the household uses under 750 or over 2,000 kWh.

For low usage customers, the other charges generally exceed the consumption costs. This disparity is even greater for customers paying a punitive $30 opt out fee. = double jeopardy

Links to most recent analysis by Vince Welage:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Utility_Billing_Template.pdf (horizontal)

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Utility_Billing_V2_July2026.pdf

If low usage customers have already adopted a conservation lifestyle and/or cannot economically benefit from time-of-use schemes, are fixed charges both ineffective and discriminatory, especially if the highest usage customers are not price sensitive to fees that may be cost-prohibitive to others?

Are Two-Way Meters (send and receive wireless or powerline communications) Necessary For All Customers?

From the very start of the smart meter debacle, ratepayers in the United States were told that “smart meters were needed in order to manage EV charging and to integrate renewables and distributed energy resources like solar and wind into the grid” (in addition to claims about faster outage restoration, before “reliability” was replaced by the term “resiliency.”)

Sensible people wanted to know why everyone needed a “smart” meter, because it is common sense to see that most ratepayers don’t have discretionary load, meaning that they cannot “shift their usage to different times” - to meet the needs of the infrastructure, and not lifestyle.

Nstar Energy/now Eversource explained in 2015:

“While smart meters or AMI meters are often equated with grid modernization, Eversource does not see them as necessary. In fact, the company says that it has found customers are not very interested in moderating energy use based on time-varying or dynamic rates.”

“On the cost side, AMI deployments experience a set of high fixed upfront costs beyond the smart meters themselves.”

“Pilot programs have shown that residential customers who engage in dynamic pricing do shift load in response to price signals and that the response is stronger when linked to smart thermostats. However, pilot results also show that customer interest and engagement is very low. Data analyzed by Eversource indicates that consistently across relevant dynamic pricing pilots offered in the United States, fewer than 25 percent of customers sign-up for these new rate structures. These pilots indicate that low adoption is not the failing of marketing materials or the limits of technology, but indeed that few customers are interested in these types of time varying rate (‘TVR’) structures.”

"Residential customers do not have the large discretionary load to shift in order to have a material impact on the … peak system load.” ‘

“Air conditioners offer the greatest opportunity for residential load reductions, but the estimated central air conditioning (‘A/C’) penetration in Eversource’s service territory is only approximately 38 percent with 2 to 3 months of use per year, [] “Moreover, residential appliance data suggests that there is little discretionary load beyond the air conditioner. Source: Smart Meters Not Necessary to Modernize the Electric Grid Says a Major U.S. Utility

As communities grapple with questions about data centers, is it becoming any more apparent that we are saddling future generations with an exorbitantly costly, over-engineered surveillance and control grid under the guise of sustainability?

Who Saves, Who Slaves to Pay Their Bills

If you have a swimming pool pump, MassSave can give you a subsidy. Let’s think about this. Which income class benefits from savings for a swimming pool pump?

Surveillance: The Investor-Owned Utilities

Prior to smart meter deployment, Eversource assured customers that they were not interested in surveillance.

January 28th: Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns - The Berkshire Edge Eversource responds to allegations of fire and health risks from smart meters:

In his two-decade tenure at Eversource, Pizano said he has not “seen any credible evidence of smart meters posing any kind of fire hazard” and attributes claims of the devices causing wildfires to power transformer issues. Eversource smart meter manufacturers have had their meters hazard tested, even by third parties, without issue, he said. The monitoring performed by smart meters only reflects power usage and no other individual data, Pizano said. “We’re not interested in surveillance,” he said. According to Pizano, “the meter itself will not add any extra cost whatsoever.” He said the increased bills that customers attribute to smart meter installations may stem from the time of year—such as summer—when readings are taken or from a customer’s former meter underperforming or running slow.

Unfortunately, none of the 3 statements are true.

What does Governor Healey’s comment “provide more options for customers to use energy when it’s the cheapest,” mean?

As reported by WGBH in October 2025, Healey calls for review of energy costs in hopes of avoiding major spikes this winter:

As posted by Egremont, MA “Reform Rates Customers are experiencing extraordinary “rate shock” this winter, due to a variety of factors, including how rates are currently designed, supply is purchased, and when and how costs to maintain, operate and clean up the energy system hit bills. Governor Healey called on the DPU to investigate and pursue all available opportunities, today, and explore what needs change going forward. The Healey-Driscoll Administration will propose several options to the DPU, and as part of a legislative package, to make bills more transparent and easier to understand, smooth energy costs by entering into longer, more fixed price contracts, reduce the number of costs that are recovered based on how much you use, provide more options for customers to use energy when it’s the cheapest, and limit how often rates change and by how much.”

She does not mean that Massachusetts residents will receive lower base rates for electricity if they acquiesce to time-of-use billing, like National Grid experiment subjects did during its exorbitantly costly smart meter pilot program in Worcester.

She does not mean a low-cost common-sense community outreach/education program that gives ratepayers accurate information about the concept of shaving the peak during a heatwave, or other energy savings ideas like moving the toaster oven away from the frig.

In Massachusetts, its means that your utility can now send information to your phone like these helpful tidbits, and we are all paying for it:

“A number of benefits will be available to you through email, our website and our mobile app that your smart meter can bring you. You’ll need an online account to use these features. []. Some tools may need to collect data for a few days or months to provide their full benefits. Images are examples for illustrative purposes only.”

The statement does not clarify that the tools are already collecting, transmitting, analyzing, and storing all of the customer’s data, whether the customer accesses it, or wants it collected, or not.

If you look under the Tools tab, you can see further granularity about your energy usage.

https://www.eversource.com/residential/account-billing/smart-meters/smart-meter-tools-apps

What if the consumers who wanted access to this type of service paid for it themselves, instead of socializing the costs and the surveillance to all customers?

What the graphics really mean is that the new meters being installed in Massachusetts actually are tracking exactly which devices and appliances are being used at any point in time, without the knowledge and consent of ratepayers.

Sense says it’s in response to consumers:

“People are changing how they think about and manage their home’s energy resources.

For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter.

Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.

We use high resolution energy monitoring and machine learning algorithms to identify devices in the home and provide detailed insight on how they are being used.

Through the sense app customers get information in real time helping them understand what’s happening right now. Source: Sense for Utilities - YouTube

Even though the Electronic Freedom Frontier won its surveillance lawsuit against Sacramento’s Utility SMUD, as reported here, the next generation of smart meters now being installed in the Northeast have a default component that collects all granularity of usage data. Adding to the expense of everything, for everyone.

On June 28, we reported here that Massachusetts opt out customers paying a surcharge for Eversource meters have recently been informed that the meters, were, in fact, transmitting RF.

Consumers in municipal aggregation programs are also being defaulted into the data collection.

A Few Wakeup Calls Regarding the Over-Engineered Complexities of Smart Meters

How often does the information need to be accessed by the consumer about how much energy a device uses via their cellphone, provided by the utility?

The changing variable is the price, not the consumption data.

The Meters No Longer Simply Accurately Measure Electricity Usage, with Implications for Billing Accuracy

“The meters do not actually measure consumption as the analogue meters did. As explained by Ketih Cutter and Sean Polacik, here.

Sean discussed how these devices are not traditional meters in the historical sense, but rather networked computing systems capable of detailed data collection. We explored his concerns that residential load imbalances and other issues may introduce billing inaccuracies, that these systems enable remote disconnection of electrical service—potentially without direct human intervention—and that the dirty electricity generated by the meters themselves may even influence their measurement accuracy. He also explained how homeowners can identify whether they have the less expensive non-Blondel meter designs associated with potentially greater measurement error, along with broader concerns regarding surveillance capabilities and the expanded opportunities such interconnected systems may present for malicious actors.”

The issue of inaccurate bills via charges for nighttime consumption has been raised previously in Ohio, courtesy Vince Welage and the Ohio register. The Ohio Register: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story

“After the installation of a smart meter at her home, the bills began showing unexplained surges, repeating usage patterns, and hidden riders, regardless of the actual consumption.”

Here is a Mass.gov page: Grid modernization and AMI resources

Grid modernization and AMI resources | Mass.gov

Readers can see the scope of the expenses that have been approved by the MA DPU for the three investor-owned utilities. The meters are not “free.”

Investment types

The DPU preauthorized the following core AMI investments , AMI meters, Communications, Head-end system and meter data management system, Customer information system, Cybersecurity, Project management

The DPU provided preliminary approval for certain supporting AMI investments : Customer enablement, Analytics, System integration, Customer engagement, Contact center

The DPU preauthorized the following types of other grid modernization investments : Advanced Distribution Management System, Communications, Monitoring and control, Volt-var optimization, Advanced distribution automation, IT/OT, Workforce management, Probabilistic power flow, Interconnection automation, DERMs (dynamic DER interface), Evaluation and program management, DERMs demonstration, DER mitigation

In 2018, The DPU also preauthorized the deployment of the non‑AMI grid modernization investments: monitoring/control, distribution automation, volt/VAR optimization, advanced distribution management system, and advanced communications infrastructure



Massachusetts and nearby Rhode Island had the opportunity to make use of the best, most up-to-date information about the issues with smart meters….but they didn’t review any data about health harm and resulting home displacement, fires, or denial of service necessitated by the added costs surcharged to customers…because there is no data.

To repurpose a quote from MA’s Senator Bruce Tarr here:

“perhaps we need to fully look at who’s subsidizing what,”

There are public servants, and then there is something else.

One source of potential inquiry: The structure of the MA Joint TUE Telecom Utilities and Energy Committee and the money that flows to the committee chairs, their impact on policy -making, and the current blockage/stalling of 2 bills ensuring a no-fee opt out for an analogue meter. For example, as noted in Pennsylvania:

What should/could have happened:

a targeted deployment for transmitting meters could have been adopted,

all meters should have been re-engineered to address the health, safety, fire, and hacking issues, including but not limited to the pollution of the home wiring that is being introduced by both the meters and poorly engineered electronic devices. See: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness

This includes many of the supposed clean energy devices, including LEDs provided via MassSave, some of which contain transmitters to communicate with the utility, that are polluting the wiring with high voltage transients/dirty electricity- (more of a risk in smaller homes vs palatial properties.)

Ratepayers should be able to opt out of the transmitting meter, including the surveillance nodule, at no cost.

While initial concerns focused on RFR, the issue of polluted power quality/dirty electricity could have informed policy-making at this point.

The harm is already apparent. Instead, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be want to know at what time and how long you dry your hair, and/or eventually force consumers to buy new appliances, especially with the plan to retire 4G. See Why Are We Building 6G?

The biggest problem I see with consumers who are compliant and want to be cooperative with utility plans is that the project their own innocence and goodness into the mix. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil the abuses of the control grid and the persistence of unsafe telecommunications/utility policy (FCC) is for good people to do nothing.”