Smart Meter Science

Patricia Burke
2h

Comment Courtey Ken Gartner: Here is something to add, more details here. Surveillance on everyone ... now feeding a 'new class of AI models'.

Q: How is this large volume of new surveillance data going to get transferred? A: By increasing the amount of data each meter sends out, lengthening the duration of transmissions. You are the product, naturally.

This may help explain why *all* the last generation AMR meters need to be removed/replaced, since they won't know how to handle these new sent data packets and so cannot be part of the Mesh network. Ken

High sampling rates like those demonstrated by Sense and Landis+Gyr in booth 2708 at DISTRIBUTECH International (DTECH) 2025 are feeding a new class of AI models, able to operate efficiently within the meter itself, offering utilities an ultra-high resolution view of the distribution grid and supporting the next generation of consumer applications.

"Utilities are under increasing pressure to maintain safety, reliability, and efficiency—while adapting to a more complex grid," said Mike Phillips, CEO of Sense. "When 1MHz processing is combined with on-meter AI, utilities get real-time visibility and actionable intelligence, including the ability to detect arc faults and other safety threats before they escalate."

Adrian
1h

My body and mind are being tracked plus harmfull subliminal messages and neuro inflamation and skin inflamation. 12 tick bites on back years ago equals lab made lyme. The house is moldy, and mold is conductive. Major power lines are 2.5ft above the roof. The smeter makes the floor buzz. I can tell when the smeter is actively doing something, which is all the time. Im not a happy camper. This is criminal intrusion for their convienience and profit. Does the second amendment mean self defence or just bare arms? Over-electrification, over wifi-ification, over-dirty electricity-ification longterm is boil the frog slow kill, yet faster for others. I think in addition to banning frequential poisoning, we should also ban the U.S. Invention Secracy Act of 1950 something. Bc, truth be known, we shouldnt be paying as much or at all for electricity, bc water can be a fuel as per Malcom Bendall Thunderstorm elect generator. And Langenburgh tech has water fueled power generation. And Star Scientific has water fueled power. And Smokey Yunick improved efficiency for V8 big block by over 300%. At this rate independent power could be in wide use. Refueling diesel engines would be once every three months. We would have more money in our pockets, and smeters would be a thing of the past in most residential areas. The US Ivention secracy act supports monopolies and prevents capitalistic evolution toward better ways. Power is hugely profitable...too profitable...money corrupts. Just saying.

