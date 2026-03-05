New electric and gas utility meters are being installed by investor-owned utilities in Massachusetts and in New York and Rhode Island.

Meters installed by National Grid and Eversource (also in the municipality of Peabody, MA) will reportedly track the use of every device in the household in real time, via the integration of ‘Sense’ technology.

The costs of the necessary infrastructure and collecting, analyzing, storing, (and selling) this data are borne by ratepayers via “grid modernization,” (with the added benefit for utilities of planned obsolesce, with continuous replacement cycles and a guaranteed rate of ROI return on investment)

In Massachusetts, please call the Legislature about the necessary consumer protective bill, before March 18. You can also contact your local public servants (more details below)

Bill 3551 No Fee Smart Meter Opt Out

There is a no-fee smart meter opt out bill before the MA Legislature, due out of committee on or before March 18th, that will allow customers to opt for a non-transmitting analogue meter at no additional cost. (The current radio-off opt out meter being provided does not protect against surveillance, or all emerging health impacts (polluted power quality) created by the meters. It also does not protect residents in multi-family or densely populated areas.)

Bill 3551 states:

Please call and/or email your legislators and the committee and ask that Bill H.3551 pass. This is a critical mass, time-sensitive issue, we need at least 1,000 calls/contacts logged.

What does “enables high-resolution waveform data to monitor energy flow in real time, as opposed to simply reporting historical energy use data in time intervals” mean?”

What does “The next generation of smart grid technology provides more useful data for both utilities and energy consumers in real time. By enabling simultaneous, sub-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used throughout the system, Revelo provides consumers and energy providers with the ability to act on changes in energy availability and cost” mean?

It means that the utilities will be able to charge different rates for electricity at different times to different customers, can attempt to coerce behavioral change via punitive pricing, can potentially deny service, while contributing to a dragnet surveillance/control grid. - while also surveilling every premise.

The Carrot of Integrating Renewables into the Grid: How and When Did the Meter Become a Tool of Surveillance?

More than a decade ago, especially during the Obama administration, interest in so-called ‘renewable’ or ‘clean’ energy (not burning fossil fuels) took hold.

The narrative for integrating solar into in the grid was hard-wired into the justification for wireless smart meters, reportedly because the utility needed to keep track of whether the homeowner was producing or consuming power, and needed to be able to cut power if needed. (This dynamic was created in part by forcing solar onto the grid, rather than supporting small-scale independent installations, as favored in other countries, and was followed by the solar wars.)

“utilities dislike is their customers producing their own electricity by any means – such as solar, wind, on-site generators, etc. This is called load defection, as utility customers are not leaving the grid, just using much less energy from the grid. The first battle was the net-metering battle, as discussed in part one of the solar wars trilogy in the last issue of SOLAR TODAY. In the net-metering battle, utilities are trying to lower the amount of money they credit their customers for sending electricity back to the grid. The tariff battle is more complex. Each state’s public utility commission works with the monopoly electric utilities and consumers to determine the “tariff.” The tariff can involve a complex structure that includes placing customers in certain pricing schedules. - Solar Wars Part 2 | American Solar Energy Society



When the idea of home charging for electric vehicles took hold, utilities were concerned about the grid impact if every EV driver plugged in their car to charge at 7 pm.

Rather than installing two-way meters only the homes of those ratepayers with devices with a meaningful impact on the grid, and with reasonable load to ‘shed,’ the decision was made to collect all of the data, from everyone.

This is in direct contrast to Germany, which has made the commonsense and sustainable decision to curtain administrative waste, and not to place transmitting/control devices on homes with less that 6,000 kw/year of energy consumption.) See: Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption and with the possibility of reasonable load shedding. (Are German ratepayers and policy makers more sensitized to the risks of state abuses of power?)

TVR Time Varying Rates or TOU Time-of-Use Rates?

The idea is that utilities could control consumer behaviors by charging higher rates at different times of day or during a critical peak period (heat wave) as TVR Time Varying Rates or TOU Time-of-Use rates. This is as a strategy to avoid peak demands on the grid, An addition, some utilities (including Eversource for solar) impose “demand charges” where the ratepayer is charged a higher amount for total draw, for example, when a home health aide comes to the household of a senior citizen or disabled person and does laundry, washes, the dishes, and runs the vacuum cleaner.

(Eversource's demand charges are calculated based on the highest average kilowatts reached and maintained on a 15-to-30-minute interval within a billing period. This means that if your demand peaks at a certain level for a significant duration, you will be charged based on that peak demand value.)

Note that consumer education (for example Clare Donegan’s Can it Wait Till 8?) was never considered as a strategy to address peak demand/

In addition, early data indicated that punitive price points (for example asking consumers to wait until 11 pm to tun the dishwasher or pay a huge surcharge) would create peaks in demand, and running unattended appliances at night poses other risks, for example, unattended EV charging fires).

Billing Disparities and Increased Costs



See also: The Public Advocate’s Office Without critical reforms, demand response programs are not ready to scale (California) Date: July 10, 2023 “the state’s current demand response portfolio may erode grid reliability, unnecessarily raise customer bills, and negatively affect local air pollution in communities.” Demand response incentive and payment structures unnecessarily inflate costs.

Environmental justice advocates have long observed that higher-income high consumption customers, for example, those with central air conditioning or swimming pool pumps, benefit most from the option to shed load.

Vince Welage in Ohio has conducted in depth research on the billing impacts for low consumption customers, who are paying a much higher proportion of their bills for fixed fess and riders.

The dual-purpose technology under the guise of sustainability serves the purpose of wide-scale citizen surveillance

The 2 minute-41 second industry video explains “Sense” technology. The Sense video states, “Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.”

Most consumers are not troubled by out-of-control appliances and do not need to look at their cellphone to see that is happening.

It is costs and discriminatory policy- making, as well as health/safety risks (fires) that are uncontrolled variables for consumers.

The Auto-generated Transcript About the New Electric Meter

“People are changing how they think about and manage their home’s energy resources.

For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter.

Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.

We use high resolution energy monitoring and machine learning algorithms to identify devices in the home and provide detailed insight on how they are being used.

Through the sense app customers get information in real time helping them understand what’s happening right now.

This drives significantly higher customer engagement than applications or reports that provide only an estimate of what happened yesterday or last month.

Customers can also set device alerts for example when the oven is left on too long. create energy goals and respond to rate-based alerts.

The resolution energy data can also help grid operators to pinpoint unpredictable loads to identify and integrate distributed energy resources and to detect voltage and other power anomalies.

Today the sense monitor is installed in the customer’s electric panel and connected to sense cloud through the home’s wi-fi network Sense provides apps for ios android and the web data can also be integrated into utility customer engagement platforms and other back office systems through sense apps.

Now thanks to our partnership with industry leader Landis and Gyr Sense will be built directly into the new Revelo meter bringing the power of our data to customers without the need for additional hardware

To demonstrate this breakthrough technology in our lab we’ve set up a cart equipped with revello meter running sense connected to various resistive and inductive loads that you would find in a typical home

Here we can see sense in action with a griddle heat lamp fan and fridge, the heat lamp is already on, now let’s see what happens when we turn on the 240 volt griddle. The wattage drastically increases and then as we turn it off decreases and disappears. Now let’s see the fan. This technology can be activated on any Revello meter for residential customers with sense on the Revello meter

Utilities can be assured that they are delivering new value to their customers.

Sense data and insights help people and their homes actively participate in a cleaner and more resilient power grid” - Sense for Utilities

Landis and Gyr and National Grid

(The Landis and Gyr meter has been confirmed to have been installed in Marlborough, MA by National Grid, and the Itron meter has been confirmed to have been installed in Cambridge, MA. Eversource is using the iTron Gen 5 Riva and National Grid is installing the Landis+Gyr Revelo S360 meter.)



Why is Privacy Invasion by a Smart Meter a Problem?

Tinnitus? Disturbed Sleep? Headaches?

There are many other unresolved issues being swept under the rug regarding smart meters, including documented health harm, fires, cost, security, privacy, hack-ability, in addition to surveillance. This data being transmitted through the airwaves and over the powerlines is already having an adverse effect on the health of an unquantified portion of the population even before the meters appear.

TOU and TVR rate plans for small-scale consumers become even less valid as the demand to provide unrestricted energy (and water) for data centers predominates.

ACTION: Contact/Call the Two Chairs: MA Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy

“I urge the committee to protect both the health and the pocketbooks of Massachusetts ratepayers by reporting H.3551 out of committee favorably immediately.”

Feel free to note the emergency preamble for the bill: Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.

Bill H.3551

Call these two numbers of the Committee Chairs:

Senate: (617) 722-1572

House: (617) 722-2030

If your legislator is on the committee, please call, and ask others to do the same:

Find My Legislator

And/or send email to the TUE Committee

To: “Mark Cusack” <Mark.Cusack@mahouse.gov>, “Michael Kushmerek” <Michael.Kushmerek@mahouse.gov>, “bill macgregor” <bill.macgregor@mahouse.gov>, “Jeffrey Turco” <Jeffrey.Turco@mahouse.gov>, “david robertson” <david.robertson@mahouse.gov>, “Chynah Tyler” <Chynah.Tyler@mahouse.gov>, “Natalie Higgins” <Natalie.Higgins@mahouse.gov>, “Margaret Scarsdale” <Margaret.Scarsdale@mahouse.gov>, “Sean Reid” <Sean.Reid@mahouse.gov>, “Bradley Jones” <Bradley.Jones@mahouse.gov>, “Kimberly Ferguson” <Kimberly.Ferguson@mahouse.gov>

Cc: “Phillip Hashey” <Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov>, “Caleb Oakes” <Caleb.Oakes@mahouse.gov>, “Estela Reyes” <Estela.Reyes@mahouse.gov>, “Michael Moore” <Michael.Moore@masenate.gov>, “Vergara, Arielle (SEN)” <Arielle.Vergara@masenate.gov>



Subject: Please Report H. 3551 out of Committee by March 18th

Learn more here: “Please Pass the MA No-Fee Smart Meter Opt Out Bill” - A Letter to Joint Committee on Telecom, Utilities, and Energy” With a few clarifications on industry spin.

You can also call your own legislator to let them know of your concerns, and forward this to your local decision makers. For example. See what the Town of Lee, MA has been doing. Ask your town to send in a statement to legislators similar to Lee’s letter in support of H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters. SOURCE

Disclaimers:

The information posted here is accurate to the best of my ability, and made possible through the efforts of many colleagues including Ken Gartner of Biosafe Housing, MACI, MA4SafeTech, WITH (Worc Info Team for Health in Worcester), WOO Worcester Opts Out, HaltMASmartMeters, Stop Smart Meters Massachusetts, Last Tree Laws, Sandaura, Hilltown Health, colleagues across the country, and many others who have been advocating for protections and/or investigation for over a decade.

Please consider forwarding to responsible local press contacts.

If you are working on this issue in New York or Rhode Island, please feel free to reach out to offer a similar message or campaign.

In fact, the entire process by which the smart meter deployment was authorized deserves thorough investigation, but this is the next best step. Numbers count.

Please share this post widely.

