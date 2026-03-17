View Email in Browser

Thank You!

Thank you to so many who joined us last night to learn about the health, fire, data security and privacy risks brought by utility “smart” meters!



A special thanks to building biologist Ken Gartner for once again sharing his expertise, and to all those who actively participated in the Q&A!



The following are provided below:

Video Slides to investigate the facts Actions you can take TODAY to protect your home and community

None of us ever thought we’d have to clear time from already busy lives to fight dangerous utility meters, but there is no cavalry coming to fix this for you. Informed citizens are about the only thing that will move the needle with legislators, neighbors and town boards. Please do what you can from where you are, get others engaged, and work together. See actions below.



Let us know if we can help educate in your town!

1. Video

Please watch and share with your neighbors, loved ones, town and legislators!

2. Slides

Use the links within the slides to conduct your own investigation into the facts. You’ll find the link to the MA Eversource and National Grid opt-out webpages on slide 35.



See soutions to consider.



Please share widely!

See Slides

3. Action!

My Mom always taught us that if we see a problem, we should do our best to be part of the solution. So here we go!



Quick Clicks

Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition:

https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills (thank you, Patricia!)



Send in, and ask others to send in, this action alert: https://action.nationalhealthfreedom.org/Default.aspx?isid=2685 -- new deadline of March 18 (thank you, Julie!)

Empower Legislators

Engage Your Neighbors

Many hands make light work. Host a potluck and watch the video recording together. Or start with the award-winning film Generation Zapped, 74. min., available widely, including in library streaming services Kanopy and Hoopla.



Call the editor and/or beat reporter at your local newspaper and share the smart meter issue.



Write letters to the editor , see samples on our News page (thank you, Peter, Ellen, Dave and Jonathan!).



Purchase a good radiofrequency radation detiction meter to show this invisible toxin, and/or ask your libarary to add one to their Library of Things collection.

Educate Your Municipal Leaders

One voice is easily dismissed by busy town leaders who may have never heard wireless radiation is hazardous.



Don’t go in expecting your town to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. That’s rarely how the system works. Citizens need to be engaged at every turn and help them to work toward solutions.



Send them the science and the slides so they can become familiar with the facts.



Give public comment at your select board/city council meetings. Stay polite and collaborative ; nobody wants to play with someone throwing sand in the sandbox. Be persistent, and follow up at every turn.



See what the Town of Lee, MA has been doing.



Ask your town to send in a statement to legislators similar to Lee’s letter in support of H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters.



Bring us in to help educate, ask to be put on the agenda and coordinate dates with us.

... and be gentle with yourself, do what you can when you can and get others to help carry the load!

Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET

Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities.



Lots of timely happenings to review!



Share your inroads and/or be inspired by others -- you needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome!

Register!

Cece & the MA for Safe Technology Team



Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW

Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology (https://www.ma4safetech.org/

Education Services Director, Safer Screentime

TechSafe Schools

NH Legislative Commission Report

City of Boston Legal Comment to FCC

HiBR Conference @ NIH

Expert Forum on Wi-fi in Schools

Municipal Presentation on 5G & EMFs

Additional YouTube EMF Talks

EMF Medical Conference

Generation Zapped Award-Winning Film

-Courtesy MA4safetechnology

Please join the mailing list for M4Safetechnology: MA4SafeTech Sign Up