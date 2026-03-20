Draft Revision



The MA Legislature re-wrote the proposed no-fee smart meter opt out bill and punted the issue of smart meter opt outs back to the state’s utility regulator.

This may not be a totally bad thing, as we observe the Equinox’s inspiration about the balance of darkness and light.

We would have preferred that the bill (finally!) pass (after more than a decade of efforts by informed activists), given that it contained an emergency preamble to protect public health, and that the new meters are quietly being installed.

New meters from Eversource and National Grid also include unprecedented and undisclosed surveillance capabilities, which have been misrepresented in the public domain by Eversource spokespersons. (Why are regulators allowing UK company National Grid to collect all of the personal usage data of American ratepayers?)

In addition, the costs to ratepayers have been obscured - (Eversource! There is no charge for the meters!)

These issues are not going away.

TUE = Joint Committee for Telecom Utilities and Energy

From MA4SafeTechnology Director Cece Doucette:

Telecom Utilities and Energy Chair Cusack and Members heard our concerns and acknowledge this is a serious issue. More people contacted TUE on this bill than any other this session. My district director in Senator Spilka’s office said the same -- by far.

The redrafted version of H3551 reportedly includes

(1) a “non-advanced meter” rather than specifying analogue

(2) no language about gas or water meters,

(3) allows for “reasonable and necessary fees”

By shifting the opt out issue back to the MA DPU (which only regulates investor-owned utilities) those who have municipal suppliers are left behind, with some towns charging very unreasonable surcharges.

Additionally, every ratepayer could in fact read and self-report their own usage if given the ability to do it safely. This practice was in place in rural parts of the country for decades. Self-reading has been adopted for Germany’s intelligent meter for households with under 6,000 KW hours consumption per year.

If the smart meter initiative were truly about conservation, this would have already been considered as a keystone to meet the stated goal of the meters: to reduce truck rolls. This would reduce the legitimacy of the (excessive) opt out fees. Green-washing abounds.

The MA Department of Public Utilities had already directed the investor-owned utilities to offer an opt out when it approved the grid modernization dockets, but left the fee structure up to the utilities.

Eversource’s opt out fee is higher than National Grid’s, and National Grid is charging more in MA than it is in New York, where a combined opt out for gas and electric is also offered.

Background: The MA Legislature and Bills

On March 18, the Boston Globe published: Frustrated by Massachusetts Legislature, critics want to change how it operates — by thinning lawmakers’ wallets.

Activists, some former lawmakers themselves, are pushing a bid to ask voters to change how legislators earn extra money for holding leadership roles, such as committee chair, majority leader, or even House speaker. They’re arguing those stipends should be determined by how much work lawmakers do, rather than leadership decisions.

If successful, their proposed ballot question would restrict stipends to a certain percentage of a legislative leader’s base salary — currently set at $82,044 — alongside other limits. This would dramatically cut legislative leaders’ paychecks collectively by more than $500,000, and some by tens of thousands of dollars alone. []

Massachusetts is one of just 10 states with a full-time Legislature, and the vast majority of Massachusetts legislators earn a six-figure salary. []

“When you deal with the Massachusetts Legislature, frustration is just part of the territory — even the most anodyne legislation takes a decade,” said Jeanne Kempthorne, a former state ethics commissioner with the Coalition to Reform Our Legislature, and an original signatory on the ballot question targeting lawmakers’ stipends.

“There’s just so much that needs to be done, but the stipend issue would very quickly upset the applecart for how business is done,” she said. - Boston Globe



Learn more: Coalition to Reform Our Legislature

The “rumor” that the committee chairs dictate votes, rather than having elected representatives actually represent their constituents, continues to loom large in the shadows.

Big Paychecks, and Why Can’t the MA Legislature Do its Job? In 2023, only 21 bills (of 10,500 filed) were passed.

In September of 2024, in an editorial for CommonWealth Beacon, Pittsfield MA resident Jeanne Kempthorne asked, Why can’t the Legislature do its job?

“The Massachusetts Legislature is one of the least effective, least efficient, and least transparent legislatures in the nation. In 2023, only 21 bills (of 10,500 filed) were passed. In late July 2024, with the end-of-session deadline looming, we witnessed a mad dash to reach the finish line on a host of bills that have languished for the past year and a half. Many critically important bills did not get there. The budget is routinely late, often the last in the nation, holding up planning and procurement of essential goods and services throughout the Commonwealth. Rank-and-file legislators are virtually powerless and uninformed, dependent on lobbyists and leadership to tell them what to do and how to do it. They fundraise; they cut ribbons; they hobnob with their peers and betters. They do not legislate much.”

They do a fair amount of banking.

In Feb, of 2023, Boston 25 published “Massachusetts lawmakers’ base pay just tip of legislative salary iceberg” by Statehouse News Service. “Total pay for House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka is set to sail above $200,000 in 2023, even though the top Democrats -- like their 198 colleagues -- are both in line for $73,654 in base pay. They’ll cross that threshold thanks to a newly updated leadership stipend of $109,163 awarded to the top lawmaker in each chamber.” [] “Lawmakers who travel less than 50 miles to the State House are now in line for expense stipends of $20,468.08 (up from $17,042.53), and the expenses allowance jumped to $27,290.77 for those who travel farther (up from $22,723.37), according to figures from Treasurer Deborah Goldberg’s office.’ [] States across the country have different systems in place for compensating their elected lawmakers, who work varying amounts of time over the course of the year. New York lawmakers rankled many last month by voting to increase their pay in 2023 from $110,000 to $142,000, which is now the highest in the country, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures . Massachusetts landed on the higher end with a base salary of $70,537 last year, though most legislators here earn tens of thousands of dollars more per year thanks to their stipends and many also supplement their pay with income from other jobs. ”



To View the History of the MA Smart Meter Bill Efforts -Since 2013

Read about other year’s smart meter bill efforts, other MA EMF bills, and bill efforts in other states at the research repository, another resource maintained by Cece Doucette of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, here: Understanding EMFs

Although smart meter opt out battles have played out in many states with activists feeling as if they are pushing a rope, the landscape has changed significantly in the last decade. Everyone’s efforts and attention have played a part in the increasing momentum.

Were the MA smart meter pilots required by the Green Communities Act conducted with integrity? Could they be audited? How much did they cost?

After conducting a smart meter pilot program financed by surcharges on ratepayer’s bills, Eversource came to the conclusion that the meters were not a reasonable investment for ratepayers and other less expensive options were available.

What forces were in play to make Eversource go against its own position, and when and why did the MA DPU favor earnings for investor-owned utilities rather than affordability for customers?

The National Grid smart meter pilot, (featuring the Sustainability Hub which was renamed the Propaganda Pub conveniently, located in a former bar adjacent to Worcester community partner Clark University), was vastly overbudget and behind schedule.

The MA DPU allowed the program to be re-branded (costly), to be delayed (due to opt outs and inability to enroll the 15,000 targeted accounts) (more cost), to vastly exceed costs, and to be extended at no benefit? (more cost) (perhaps so that customers who did not even know that they had received lower base rates for being in the pilot and who would notice when their bills suddenly rose and would then be aware?) What was the true cost, including all of the off-books ‘partnerships” and the Green-to-Growth summit, of the pilot program?

Did the pilot actually demonstrate a true reduction in generation, or was that an accounting exercise for Navigant?

When National Grid conducted its controversial pilot, it matched the ratepayers to a control group of other ratepayers in MA, reportedly using banking and other information. Were these National Grid customer who were extensively “spied on” and whose personal data was aggregated ever notified?

California and Discrimination

Insurance industry whistle-blower Norman Lambe has been reporting on smart meter issues for over a decade. At his substack Norman’s Substack he explains, I have just completed. a 40- year career as a Property Claims Adjuster and I am in the process of re-inventing myself, and I am hoping to deal with the Insurance Industry to the degree the readers will be surprised and shocked.

On March 6, he wrote: The Big Lie IN THE MONEY

THE TRUTH FOR CALIFORNIA UTILITY CUSTOMERS After researching this issue, I see that prohibitions were placed on Utility Companies abilities to extort fees from those who refuse the meters. California law CPUC 453 (b) does not punish individuals for not accepting the installation of smart meters, meaning no opt-out fee. In fact, California Public Utilities Code 453 supports nondiscrimination against disabled persons and/or those with medical conditions, which means that residents cannot be charged extra fees or face penalties for opting out of smart meter installation. This law applies to all residential customers and ensures that individuals with disabilities or medical conditions have the right to refuse smart meter installation without facing discrimination or additional costs.

(I do not know the extent to which this code is being applied relative to smart meters and opt outs in California.)

Vermont does have a no-fee opt out provision.

I do know these things:

It is abundantly clear that unless a more extensive course correction occurs regarding an inappropriate technology choice, that an opt out charge is a form of double jeopardy - paying for grid modernization that is of no benefit, and discriminatory surcharges.

Forcing a health-vulnerable ratepayer to pay more for access to an essential service is discriminatory.

An increasing number of health conditions have been linked to EMF/RF exposures This includes the widely dismissed acute onset of disabling sensitivity. Learn more at the new site: EMR Syndrome Alliance Launches Website for People Injured or Disabled by Man-Made Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR)

The evidence is growing that neurological harm is increasing in the United States. Electrical poisoning has been often dismissed/marginalized as “mental illness” when it is actually preventable harm sourced from an environmental assault

Renowned researcher/ not a tobacco scientist Beatrice Golomb told the MA DPU in 2020 that smart meters were causing disability in the portion of the population.

Comment of Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD in opposition to MA DPU 20-69: “I am opposed to the MA DPU conducting a targeted smart meter/time of use billing pilot for EV customers. According to a survey we conducted, smart meters were the single most common “trigger” for people newly developing intolerance to nonionizing radiation (i.e., for developing “electrosensitivity”) . These findings comport with findings by others. See also the Australian study by Lamech on health problems arising with smart meter use 1 . Sincerely, Beatrice A. Golomb, MD, PhD Professor of Medicine UC San Diego School of Medicine 1. Lamech F. Self-reporting of symptom development from exposure to radiofrequency fields of wireless smart meters in Victoria, Australia: A case series. Altern Ther Health Med 2014;20:28-39. – 12640308 (comacloud.net



Rather than focusing only on managing EV charging in relationship to the grid, the DPU still asserted, again, that all customers should receive smart meters.



The MA DPU was also informed by activists about the court ruling against the FCC regarding its exposure guidelines, clarifying that the court did review reports of smart meter harm in that proceeding.

In 2014 when the MA DPU itself asked tobacco scientist Peter Valberg to override the citizen health complaints about smart meters, the regulator did not ask for any actual results of safety testing for the meters. They were instead asking for a mercenary scientist to provide his opinion to support an agenda that was moving through every state, varying slightly due to local politics, driven by utility regulators themselves, in partnership with the industries involved.

Who authorized the meters to become integrated into a surveillance network and when?

Now that the meters are transmitting real time data about the actual device use in the home/business, there is much more activity in the airwaves and on the wires.

In 2014, the focus was on the question of increased radio frequency exposure, and not the issue of polluted power quality. Where is the testing indicating that the new exposures which radiate off the wires into the home is not harmful to human health, including non-thermal effects? Including microwave hearing?

A Changing Landscape for Installations: Stealth

Some of the earlier deployments of the new AMI meters were championed through partnerships between the state legislature, utilities, regulators, and others, with great fanfare about the cost and energy savings and clean energy agenda.

Less was said about the ability to impose time of use surcharges, and to ration electricity.

Current deployments are unfolding more quietly with utilities having already implemented changes to the grid, and with the meters quietly being installed. Many consumers are reporting not being informed about the right to opt out. Many more are experiencing symptom onset, especially tinnitus, sleep disturbance, headaches, and anxiety, all of which were reported many years ago, when the industry should have responded with something other than tobacco science.

Microwave Hearing is a Microwave Injury

Microwave hearing is not tinnitus from an unknown source. As noted by EMF educators the Power Couple, Why tinnitus is an electrical illness,

Biologist Allan H. Frey, who was employed at General Electric’s (GE) Advanced Electronics Center at Cornell University, bumped into a fellow technician at GE who told Frey that he could hear radar. Frey remembers walking to the man’s work site near Syracuse: “When I walked around there and climbed up to stand at the edge of the pulsating beam, I could hear it, too…going zip-zip-zip.” The auditory phenomenon of microwave sound was also described as a “buzz, click, hiss or bump.”⁸ [] The microwave auditory effect (MAE) is commonly known as the Frey effect. []Many people who complain of “microwave hearing” (including myself) can sense that these sounds emanate not from our ear, but right in front, by the location of our brain’s temporal lobe (where our temples are). This is due to the piezoelectric nature of our cochlea, as it converts electric currents into sound.¹⁰

A Changing Landscape for Activists too?

Testimony received over the last decade by the Legislature is not part of the public record, but the testimony received by the MA DPU is part of the public record.

As the Legislature pushes the question of the disparity of opt out fees between Eversource and National Grid back to the MA DPU, as if it is the only issue, many more are paying attention than were in 2013 for MA DPU 13-83.

Petition of Massachusetts Electric Company, Nantucket Electric Company, Boston Gas Company and Colonial Gas Company, each d/b/a National Grid, for approval by the Department of Public Utilities of proposed electric and gas tariffs entitled "Residential Automatic Meter Reading Opt-Out Provision



Unfortunately, many more have also now been harmed.

Concerns about this are also growing:

In Ohio, the public is becoming aware of the implications of the control grid, as reported by the Ohio Register: Ohio: Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton (R) – among other Ohio politicians – has strong feelings about House Bill 427, the “voluntary demand response program for certain customers” What HB 427 really does, Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).”

It is time to contemplate the implications of your utility meter, the effectiveness of the Legislature to protect health, and the not-so-hidden history of the MA DPU’s smart metering drive. Maybe that “robust architecture” industry claim needs to be revisited?

Event in Lee MA: Monday March 23, 2026 6 pm

Come hear about smart meters from both advocates and the industry:

(As of now, the current information is that the event may be recorded, but will not be broadcast live. Come if you can)

Disclaimer, I usually reference and hyperlink all sources instead of offering blanket claims but my computer is under the weather. Many topics are covered in the archives. Thank you for your patience.

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