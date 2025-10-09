Adult Child Health and Environmental Support (ACHES) is a UK not-for-profit limited company funded by donation and not supported or influenced by any sector of industry or government. ACHES regularly sends letters to Councils, etc. formally notifying them of their responsibilities, especially regarding mast applications.

The recent ACHES submission to UK parliamentary consultation regarding smart meters includes 4 attachments, one including 90 pages of references on RF.

In particular, ACHES and other advocacy groups in the UK have focused on the limitations of International Commission of Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection ICNIRP guidelines, on which the UK relies.

As noted by the Environmental Health Trust, “ ICNIRP (the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection) is an ‘invite only’ club with longstanding industry ties that is accountable to no one. ICNIRP is short for the International Commission for Non-ionizing Radiation Protection. ICNIRP is an invite only, small group of just 14 members that has no oversight. It was founded by scientist Michael Repacholi who was funneling industry money though a hospital to fund his EMF activities and is now an industry consultant. Repacholi remains an ICNIRP Emeritus Member.”

Former ICNIRP member James Lin states of the ICNIRP 2020 limits in his paper “ Incongruities in recently revised radiofrequency exposure guidelines and standards.” “They [ICNIRP] disregarded decisions by scientific organizations such as IARC. Furthermore, the limits are based on obsolete information, circumvent important animal data, and even more so in the case of mm-wave radiation from 5G mobile communications for which there is a paucity of health effects studies in the published literature. They are flawed and are not applicable to long-term exposure at low levels. Instead of advances in science, they are predicated on misguided assumptions with outdated exposure metrics that do not adequately protect children, workers, and the public from exposure to the RF radiation or people with sensitivity to electromagnetic radiation from wireless devices and systems. Thus, many of the recommended limits are debatable and absent of scientific justification from the standpoint of safety and public health protection.”

See also 10/3/12025: Microwave News: WHO Gets an ‘F’ on RF ICBE-EMF: Health Reviews Suffer from Faulty Analysis & ICNIRP Bias Too Much ICNIRP ICBE-EMF’s other major concern is ICNIRP’s “excessive” influence in the preparation of the WHO systematic reviews. That ICBE-EMF would be critical of ICNIRP should not be surprising. Not at all. The ICBE-EMF was set up three years ago to challenge the hegemony that ICNIRP has enjoyed since it was established in 1992. Because ICNIRP’s exposure limits are based solely on thermal effects —Moskowitz calls them “completely inadequate”— ICBE-EMF sees the potential for bias. ICNIRP would have a strong incentive to discount non-thermal effects, especially those related to cancer. A recognized non-thermal effect would contradict the ICNIRP guidelines and strengthen the case for lower exposure limits. ICNIRP has actively avoided this predicament for decades. ICBE-EMF lays out what’s at stake in the closing paragraph of the critique:

“Due to serious flaws in the reviews and [the meta-analyses], the WHO-commissioned [systematic reviews] cannot be used as proof of safety of cell phones or other wireless communication devices and should not be relied upon for the forthcoming WHO EHC monograph.”

ACHES Submissions re: Smart Meters

Smart meters operate on pulsed microwave radiation and there are many scientific papers illustrating the deleterious effects of such radiation (please see the attached summary). (Appendix 1)

The government relies in ICNIRP (International Commission on Non Ionising Radiation) for the safety of the public in this arena.

Generally this radiation is referred to as EMF– “electromagnetic field” radiation.

ICNIRP says the following in regard of people with pacemakers and metallic substances in their body.

“Indirect effects- Most health effects considered in non-ionizing radiation protection are direct effects. However, health effects can also arise from indirect pathways. For instance they may occur from an electric discharge arising from metallic objects charged by exposure to some types of non-ionizing radiation; these types of indirect effects are considered by ICNIRP. Other types are not, for example, heating of metallic objects in the body, such as prostheses, or an influence on the operation of medical devices such as pacemakers. The latter electromagnetic interference effects are of a technical nature and do not fall within the remit of ICNIRP.”

Medical procedures may utilize EMFs, and metallic implants may alter or perturb EMFs in the body, which in turn can affect the body both directly (via direct interaction between field and tissue) and indirectly (via an intermediate conducting object).

For example, radiofrequency ablation and hyperthermia are both used as medical treatments, and radiofrequency EMFs can indirectly cause harm by unintentionally interfering with active implantable medical devices (see ISO 2012) or altering EMFs due to the presence of conductive implants.”

Also in the ICNIRP guidance is the following:

“Radiofrequency EMFs may also interfere with electrical equipment more generally (i.e., not only implantable medical equipment), which can affect health indirectly by causing equipment to malfunction. This is referred to as electromagnetic compatibility, and is outside the scope of these guidelines.”

The government of course, needs to be aware of all of this, as again, it relies in ICNIRP for public safety protection.

With regard to your current consultation on smart metering– this consultation needs to comply, naturally, with the Gunning Principles.

Therefore the public need to be fully informed of the ICNIRP comments in regard of pacemakers and similar, so that they can knowingly participate in the consultation.

There can be no question of course of making smart metering compulsory in the light of the ICNIRP statements, shown to you above, now that you have full knowledge of circumstance.

In addition, attached is a report on smart meters from BEMRI and a previous submission to parliament by Dr Liz Evans. We refer you to page 8 of the BEMRI/ Wimbledon Community Forum presentation.

Also attached is the Henzinger paper and which contains the following salient phrase regarding oxidative stress– a widely known precursor to cancer “In many of these studies, oxidative cell stress is identified as the mechanism of action; the effects are athermal, i.e. they are observed below the threshold of thermal damage”

ICNIRP is about thermal metrics of course.

It is known that nano metallic subatances have been included in vaccines for many years (please see the attached) and it has been said similar nano materials are included in dental anaesthetics.

Many, many people have metal fillings, or dental implants and or metallic components in their bodies like hip replacements and so forth. Such people therefore fall outside the remit of ICNIRP.

So it could be said that a huge proportion of the British population, perhaps a majority, then fall outside the remit of ICNIRP and so must be considered accordingly in terms of protection from microwave radiation such as emitted by smart meters.

Finally, Robert Kennedy Jr has been appointed Health Secretary to the cabinet of the most in important country in the world. His department recently stated the following:

Recognition of EMFs as Environmental Stressors   The report identifies electromagnetic radiation from wireless technologies as a chronic environmental toxin, alongside pesticides, plastics, and air pollutants. It emphasizes that children are especially vulnerable due to thinner skulls, more absorbent brain tissue, and developing nervous systems. For all the reasons stated above, and which are becoming more and more widely known and understood, clearly the government cannot make smart metering compulsory.

Nicholas Martin, For and on behalf of Adult Child Health and Environmental Support

Scientific evidence re: RFR (Radio Frequency Radiation – in this case microwave radiation in air) toxicity concerning carcinogenic, mutagenic and human reproductive effects. We use the acronym RFR to describe man-made electromagnetic radiation used in 4G and 5G wireless telephony, public Wi-Fi, and proposed ‘smart city’ functionality systems. EMFs (electromagnetic fields) and RF-EMFs (radio frequency electromagnetic fields) terminology used in the research cited below, are parallel terminology.

I am aware that the DECC, who were working in partnership with “Consumer Focus”, held a Workshop on “Potential Health Concerns linked to Smart Metering” on 23rd February 2012. Several individuals who attended, including scientists in this field and pressure groups, gave presentations raising some very serious concerns about health threats posed by the radiation emitted by Smart Meters. In the DECC’s follow-up posting to the consultation process, there was no mention of the February meeting, or the health concerns raised. There is no mention in any of the literature from the DECC of the proven safe distance from one or more wireless ‘Smart’ Meters for humans and animals, or the duration of safe long-term exposure in hours per day. There is also no mention of proven safe exposure levels for pregnant women and children or the impact of multiple Smart Meters on RF safety levels in apartments/terraced housing etc.

You ask “What lessons can be learned from successful smart meter implementation and usage elsewhere in the world?” If you look at the US and Canada and Australia you will see that thousands of people have complained that a newly installed Smart Meter has caused illness, sometimes so severe that the person can no longer sleep in their own home and have to sell their house as the utility company will not replace the Smart Meter with the old analogue meter. Many heart-breaking and disturbing stories like this can be found on the Australian Stop Smart Meter website which is a voice for those whose lives and health have been destroyed by the Smart Meter roll-out in Australia http://stopsmartmeters.com.au/category/share-your-story/

Conclusion 1: There is a science-based explanation as to why people become electrohypersensitive: The non-ionising radiation from wireless communication leads to oxidative cell stress, this is undisputed in science. Oxidative cell stress leads to inflammatory pro cesses in the organism. 3.2. The limit values are unacceptable Conclusion 2: The claim that electrohypersensitivity cannot exist because the limit values protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic fields is used to market digital products. The ICNIRP limits are scientifically untenable. The argument of a lack of causality is being instrumentalized to undermine the precautionary principle and thus a protection policy. 5.3. The thermal dogma is no longer tenable Conclusion 4: The protection of the population and the protection of minorities for people with electrohypersensitivity require a precautionary policy, i.e. the education of consumers about risks, the possibilities of avoiding them, the implementation of the various technical possibilities for minimising radiation and the development of transmission technologies that are harmless to health.48 For medical and ecological reasons, the last wireless gaps must be preserved and even new “ mobile communication-free protection zones “ created in accordance with the recommendation of the Technology Assessment Committee (TAB) of the German Parliament - as planned in the Rhön biosphere reserve.49 Electrohypersensitivity must be recognised as an illness.

What is ACHES?

Courtesy Nicolas Martin:

Initially ACHES sent letters to the 338 local planning authorities in England and that approve cell tower/mast planning applications. We have made those letters available under the Councils and Planning section of the ACHES website – so that they can be used by other organisations or individuals who want to object to such mast applications.

Recently ACHES has been concentrating on judicial rulings which help our cause and making them visible to objectors.

In addition recently we have been involved in working on central UK government consultations regarding smart meters and digital ID.

A third strand of our work has been to challenge local planning authorities on their adjudication of cell tower applications – raisng formal complaints on behalf of ACHES, with the relevant council and with the Local Government Ombudsman. To get this into the public domain we have been looking into making our social media more effective and we are doing substack also.

ACHES’s Substack | Substack

More about ACHES - from the Website:

Doctors used to recommend smoking in hospitals - and the Government said Asbestos was safe! They don’t say that now thanks to the truth!

Adult Child Health and Environmental Support (ACHES) was set up to promote, enhance and protect human and environmental wellbeing. ACHES aims to ensure those in power respect human dignity, health and individual rights.

Many feel that in the area of Telecom mast planning applications true democracy is being ignored. ACHES was established to be a forum to discuss legal, medical and scientific information regarding current and emerging technologies.

The subjects we currently cover include:

The legal liability of national and local government.

The validity of some planning applications made to local councils.

Protecting and enhancing the health and wellbeing of UK citizens.

The opinions of some medical doctors regarding technology being introduced.

UK: Challenging Telecom Mast Planning Applications (and Facilitating Removals)

See image at link: Angry mum blocks pavement with parked car in protest to ‘stop 5G mast blocking pavement’ - Daily Star

5G Mast Removal:

In 2022, (prior to substack) Safe Tech International compiled a three-part article series spotlighting informed EMF/RF activism in the United Kingdom. Part 2 included a hyperlinked overview of successes blocking mast approvals at the local level.

UK By the Numbers (A mast is a tower. The number of objections filed in a community is indicative of a high level of outreach, education, and engaged activism by campaigners.)



3 MPs (UK national politicians) Object in Spalding May 2022 https://www.spaldingtoday.co.uk/news/opposition-to-fresh-5g-mast-plan-9252949/

10 Mast Refusals in Hastings, Stroud, and Bath

17 Objections in Linslade Sept. 2021 https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/people/opposition-mounts-to-proposed-linslade-5g-mast-but-phone-company-insists-site-is-crucial-to-providing-reliable-network-337184

26 Objections in Hunningham Warwickshire Sept. 2021 https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/residents-speak-out-against-outlandish-5g-mast-planned-for-village-near-leamington-3375722

28 Objections in Thurrock Mast Refused August 2022 https://thurrock.nub.news/news/local-news/residents-campaign-of-opposition-to-5g-mast-has-a-successful-outcome-as-council-vetoes-application-148021 August 2022

30 Objections in Southampton June 22, 202 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hampshire-61799598

30 Objections in Derby Mast Refused July 2022 https://www.derbytelegraph.co.uk/news/derby-news/controversial-5g-mast-derby-street-7309442

35 Mast Refusals in London

40 Objections in Reading – Mast Refused June 2022 https://www.readingchronicle.co.uk/news/20244741.plans-5g-mast-emmer-green-refused-council/

59 Objections in Worcester – Mast Refused and the Appeal by Telecoms failed. April 2022 https://www.worcesternews.co.uk/news/20092358.inspector-makes-ruling-controversial-5g-mast-holt-heath-near-worcester/

63 Parish Councils in Mendip District were informed about the Pittsfield Cease and Desist Order (USA) ahead of the historic Frome Decision

70 Comments Submitted in Cambridge July 2022 https://www.cambridge-news.co.uk/news/local-news/how-5g-masts-springing-up-24498812

73 Mast Refusals in Bristol

100 Objections in Caversham July 2022 https://www.readingchronicle.co.uk/news/20517305.reading-5g-mast-looks-like-war-worlds/ July 2022

122 Objections in Havant, Hampshire July 22https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-hampshire-62057423

160 Objections in Ashford, Kent – Mast Refused April 2022 https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/getting-5g-is-just-as-important-as-a-bus-route-265028/

300 Objections in Bath – Mast Refused Nov 2020 https://www.bathecho.co.uk/news/community/people-object-plans-new-5g-mast-92578/

353 Councils Contacted 353 councils were personally contacted on two occasions, including

The Director of Planning, Environmental Health Officers, Chair of Planning Committee.

400 Objections in Glastonbury Mast Withdrawn March 2022 https://glastonbury.nub.news/news/local-news/plans-for-a-20m-5g-mast-in-glastonbury-have-been-withdrawn-and-other-planning-news-from-in-and-around-the-town-129489

600 Mendip had 600 objections to the Glastonbury and Frome masts.

Note the International Collaboration: 63 Parish Councils in Mendip District were informed about the Pittsfield Cease and Desist Order (USA) ahead of the historic Frome Decision

KEY PHRASE TO USE IN TELECOM MAST PLANNING OBJECTIONS Courtesy ACHES

In Summary:

The “Smartphone Free Childhood” movement has also caught fire in the UK.

Introduction from Jon Haidt: February 17th, 2024, was the day I became confident that childhood was going to change for the better. On that day, several people sent me an article from The Guardian, with this headline: ‘It went nuts’: Thousands join UK parents calling for smartphone-free childhood. The article described the efforts of two British women who each had children in the 7-9 age range, the age at which many British kids are given a smartphone. (In fact, 24% of British kids aged 5-7 have their own smartphone.) They could see what had happened to children who burrowed into their smartphones and never re-emerged. They didn’t want their kids to be next. So they started a WhatsApp group to find other like-minded parents who would join them in breaking the norm, resisting, and maybe even trying to create a smartphone-free childhood. It turned out that most British parents were feeling the same fears , the same sense of being trapped, and the same desire to scream. That’s why their simple call to join their WhatsApp group “went nuts.”



Global protest days against 5G also began in early 2020 and were the brainchild of Dorotea Radoš Čulina of Croatia and Tanja Katarina Rebel of the U.K.

Governments, captured regulatory agencies, industry-funded scientists, compromised NGOs, and consumers have failed to recognize the harm being inflicted at the non-thermal level by non-ionizing radiation, including oxidative stress. This has shifted the burden to the activist community to document an evidence trail, and to provide accurate guidance to decision-makers, including emerging science, and volunteers worldwide are answering the call. Whether or not the decision-makers take heed, the increasing momentum is palpable.

Alongside the National Call for Safe Technology in the United States, ACHES is another organization providing the scaffolding and underlying structure that supports the inevitable paradigm shift that must unfold.

ACHES and the UK parents are on the right side of history.

Join with Safe Tech International, including our UK colleagues Katherine, Amanda, and David for the free Nov.1 event: Unplug to Uplift - a webinar on children’s use of technology, featuring speakers from around the world sharing their ideas on how parents and child advocates can help children thrive. Register here.