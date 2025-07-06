SMART METERS EINAR NORWAY: Dirty electricity from smart meters: Does it cost your health plus a completely unnecessary billion per year? A British electrical engineer has caused quite a stir with his accounts of how he and others developed tinnitus and other health problems from "dirty electricity" as soon as the new electricity meters were installed. And he explains how tinnitus can occur. He has also made some rough estimates of what the dirty electricity these meters create in the house costs Britons in health costs, and how easy and cheap it would have been to avoid the problem with standard engineering measures: Transferred to Norwegian conditions, the estimates suggest that electricity meters cause the Norwegian population around 500 million NOK per year in direct health costs. And the expenses in the Norwegian health system are certainly far greater to treat the consequences of a problem that it tells employees and patients does not exist.

Eliminating the entire problem by building filters into the meters would have cost in the order of 20-30 NOK per meter, and should be normal, good engineering practice to avoid pollution that destroys both public and animal health. Here you will find a translation of the British engineer's two main posts on the website of the prestigious British organization IET, The Institution of Engineering and Technology . You will find both his own account of what he experienced when the smart meter came into the house, what he could measure and read, how the electricity company responded to the complaints, and how the health service and politicians reacted. I have also included some of his comments, where he has gone into depth on the research. The engineer, Andrew R. Brearley, also had extensive technical experience with EMC (electromagnetic compatibility), which is the electrical engineering term for interference with electrical signals and systems from electromagnetic fields, in other words “dirty current.” But it had never occurred to him that such interference could also affect bioelectrical signals and systems until he himself became ill from smart meters.

Severe tinnitus after installation of new electricity meters Original text: https://engx.theiet.org/f/discussions/28276/severe-tinnitus-following-the-installation-of-new-electricity-meters/128602

Same Corrupted Science, Different Toxin

WHO AUSTRALIA The Australian Medical Professionals' Society recently released a 46-page report 'Follow the Money' revealing how commercial interests influence the WHO's policies. Although focusing on the pharmaceutical industry the report also provides details of telecommunication donations to the WHO. https://stopsmartmeters.com.au/2025/07/04/amps-report-calls-for-the-australian-government-to-withdraw-from-the-world-health-organization/

SCIENCE INTEGRITY: ORGANIC CONSUMERS Regeneration International The Industry Misinformation and Deception on Pesticides, Food Additives, and Chemical Safety Testing Read why it’s important to understand that the absence of documented adverse health events does not equate to proof of safety []The fetus, infant, and pubertal animals (i.e., children) are not tested [1]. The developing fetus, young children, and adolescents going through puberty are three critical stages in human development that are completely overlooked in the guidelines for diseases, endocrine disruption, and cancer. There is no published scientific evidence-based testing demonstrating that any of the current chemicals and pesticides are safe for our children, as there is no requirement to specifically evaluate their safety. By deliberately avoiding testing, the pesticide cartels and their captive regulators can claim that their studies show no evidence of harm. A classic example is glyphosate. Whenever a study presents evidence of harm, the pesticide cartels and regulators assert that their studies prove it is safe when used as directed. Consequently, they take no action. A landmark study on glyphosate by Panzacchi et al. was published on June 10, 2025, examining total lifetime exposure to the so-called ‘safe’ levels to which most people are subjected [2].

To read more recent EMF/RF news, see todays’ post:

WHO conflicted re: RF, Smart Meters, Space, Data Centers