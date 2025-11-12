As I cross-posted on 11/11,“Tim Arnold’s online UK petition to “Provide a Legal Right to Access Certain Services Without a Digital Device” has secured sufficient signatures for an offiicial response from the UK government.

Here is an overview and an update about his efforts. Another Brick In The Bridge. “The Spark of the Super Connected Petition” from Tim’s community. This petition really was inspired by meeting the author Jonathan Haidt earlier this year, when he gave an address along Sophie Winkleman and Hugh Grant about EdTech and the pervasive way in which technology has entered into our school systems — in a way that is normalising the out-of-school use of technology, specifically with social media apps that feel very much the norm for children. But as our disruptive little theatre company demonstrate in the true story of Super Connected this norm has been causing serious mental and emotional damage to children and teenagers since the advent of the first front-facing-camera phones in 2010.

Massachusetts EMF/RF Ballot Initiative Effort Suspended

On the other side of the pond, Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws attempted to place a citizen’s initiative about wireless on the ballot, to be decided by voters. Read it here: download (12 pages) Read more of our coverage of Kistin’s efforts here: RF/EMF and Smart Meter 2026 Ballot Certifications Succeed in 1st Step in Massachusetts Last Tree Laws “Lobby for Eco-Health & Democracy” and Citizens Against Eversource seek to take it directly to the voters.

This effort requires collecting actual signatures in person. This is a very daunting undertaking, (collecting 74,574 certified voter signatures) in part because many individuals concerned about RF/EMF don’t have the capacity to stand outside a grocery store and approach voters, and the public is generally not informed. Even when the first steps are achieved, the ballot approach is controversial within the activist community due to the scope of effort required. (Other groups have focused on outreach and education, on legislative work, and on providing assistance to those injured, for example, referrals to mitigation experts)

Kirstin wrote: Updates on our Petition & Others’ – As of 7 November we are concluding signature gathering this year for our petition, because we do not have the numbers. However, we will continue to support petitions from other groups. Also, we will continue to build support for petitioning in the future, as well as for our lobbying.

What are initiative petitions? Massachusetts allows citizens to propose laws and constitutional amendments as initiative petitions where Massachusetts voters sign the initiative petition in support. If enough voters sign, then these go on the ballot for voters to decide. Timeline for Gathering Signatures – Each 2025 initiative petition requires 74,574 certified voter signatures and must be filed with local election officials (by town) before 5 PM Wednesday November 19th – some clerks require appointments and all clerks have till the end of the month to certify voter signatures. Signed petitions must then be collected and filed with the Secretary of State’s Office by the first Wednesday in December, the 3rd.

In addition to Kirstin’s Bill, 25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering was submitted by Eliseu DeSousa of Citizens Against Eversource and is also listed as approved.

25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

25-44 Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering and Final Summary for 25-44: Initiative Petition for a Law to Guarantee Analog Utility Meter Availability and Informed Consent for Wireless Metering

There are a number of facebook groups opposed to Eversource, especially due to exorbitant bills last winter, and although the numbers may be large, not all of the members care about smart meters or health. Search for Citizens Against Eversource. I don’t know the status of their petition drive.

SMART METER EVENTS

11/13 “Smart Meters: Health, Safety and Opting Out” A talk by National Safe Tech Expert, Dr. Kent Chamberlin Greenfield Middle School, MA Thursday, November 13 @ 7 pm Hilltown Health

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Register for Smart Meter Webinar!

