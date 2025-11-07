11/13 “Smart Meters: Health, Safety and Opting Out” A talk by National Safe Tech Expert, Dr. Kent Chamberlin Greenfield Middle School, MA Thursday, November 13 @ 7 pm Hilltown Health

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

“Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed.

Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

November 7 Safe Tech International News and Notes

Toyoake, Japan, 68,000 residents, introduced a rule limiting the use of digital devices to two hours per day outside of work and school; EVENTS

