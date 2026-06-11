About the Ohio Register “The Ohio Register is an independent publication aiming to bring Citizen Journalism to the heartland. Formally known as The Ohio Roundtable, the goal of TOR is to shine a light on local issues that the mainstream media may be ignoring. We are committed to providing the truth. What is citizen journalism? Citizen journalism is the very definition of independence and empowerment. It's about taking back the reigns of media away from multinational corporations with foreign backers who wish to control what you know and putting that power back in the hands of people like you. Anyone can be a citizen journalist which means, with the proper training that we can provide, you are just one step removed from being the lynchpin for speaking truth to power.”

TOR’s Investigative journalists have been covering smart meters.

Two recent articles

that Smart meters are easily hackable and, indeed, there is documented evidence of this having happened via nefarious third parties here in Ohio. The fallout from such data theft is very real. But don’t worry. FirstEnergy addresses this issue in their pamphlet. They are lying. See here.

AND

Advocates are calling for greater transparency from both the PUCO and FirstEnergy, including clearer communication protocols for opt-out customers and independent audits of deployment notification systems. Until such measures are implemented, homeowners who believed they had secured long-term protections under state code may continue facing uncertainty and unnecessary stress.

The National Call is publishing a monthly NEWSWIRE

National Call NewsWire March 2026 Issue 27 Published: Tue, 06/09/26 BILLS TO WATCH AND MUCH MORE

INCLUDES: Need an EMR-syndrome diagnosis?

(Screenshot of Function website)

Do you need a diagnosis? A $365 health testing service by Function, (an initiative started by the American Association of Integrative medicine) lists EMF first as a type of environmental toxicity along with a variety of other environmental situations.

Here is a link to more of today’s news headlines: June 11 Safe Tech International News and Notes Landlines, Mandatory Retirement - for Devices, The Heart, Theadora and Reinette,. National Call Newswire, Ohio Smart Meters

EVENTS:

Mark Your Calendars, Three June Events in MA!

Courtney and Amelia Gilardi along with Massachusetts for Safe Technology will co-host our fifth annual World EMR Syndrome Day: USA on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET! REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JUE-n91rQPKJpjxPaJHGeA#/registration

Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, June 17, 12 Noon ETJoin us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf--srj8sHtwVnBQhOsmpW8enmmewysn9#/registration

SMART METER FORUM: Utility Smart Meter Harmful? WITH CECE AND KEN Jun 24, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Amb8d-GmR9qpEayy-ZlWTg#/registration