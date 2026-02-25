History has a habit of disappearing on the internet.

The science should have evolved in response to real world reports about harm below the heating threshold, and more research is actually not needed.

“No Health Threat from Smart Meters”

“On August 1, 1996, the Commission adopted the NCRP’s recommended Maximum Permissible Exposure limits for field strength and power density for the transmitters operating at frequencies of 300 kHz to 100 GHz. In addition, the Commission adopted the specific absorption rate (SAR) limits for devices operating within close proximity to the body as specified within the ANSI/IEEE C95.1‐1992 guidelines. (page 2)

“Since the known danger in RF energy is tissue heating, if the subject moves out of the area of high RF levels, the cells will return to normal temperature.” (page 5)



”In summary, there is no known long term health effect from exposure to RF energy at levels below those designated by the FCC. This energy is all around and the energy associated with smart meters is far less than those of other common services and equipment.” (page 5)

A common misconception about smart meters is that they are always “on” or transmitting. This is far from the case. Until recently, water and gas utilities usually read meters once or twice a month and the time needed to transmit information is less than 1 second. Only recently have gas and water utilities initiated more frequency meter queries. Electric utilities are implementing time‐of‐use billing structures but rarely need to read the meter more than once every 15 minutes. Again, the time to transmit consumption data is less than 1 second. This means, in this scenario, these low power devices are transmitting approximately 0.11% of the day4, at short bursts of less than one second. Even if the meter transmits once every 15 seconds, as is the case when no interrogation signal is used, transmission would still only by 6.7% of the day.(page 7)

An examination of a majority of smart meters being deployed today will show these devices use low power levels associated with unlicensed devices, on the equivalent magnitude as the devices that provide WiFi connectivity in the home. Millions of laptop computers are used in homes every day that transmit at levels similar to the smart meter and the transmitters from these devices are always “on”. Some utilities are deploying meter reading systems that use commercial wireless providers to gather data. These meters have the same radio components as cell phones, the same phone consumers raise to their head every day. So when confronted with complaints that say smart meters cause a variety of health effects, ask the complainant to produce the science to support the claim. The conversation should end shortly thereafter. (page 8)

(Instead of premarket safety testing and post market surveillance, this is what we have)

A Discussion of Smart Meters and RF Exposure Issues

Did the unnamed “technical contributors” and so many others not identified by name include, for example, tobacco scientists?

These documents are an example of how citizen science reporting harm and disability was suppressed.

In addition, the RF from the meters is not the only mechanism of harm, as explained in this 2017 post that quotes epidemiologist Dr. Sam Milham:

Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness

Polluted power quality is increasing in communities from a number of sources, including so-called efficient/green/clean energy technologies that have not been tested for biological effects.

The “Science” has already evolved beyond the thermal threshold theory

Professor James C. Lin

Here is a recent post from our colleagues from the UK about the March 2025 report on the World Health Organization RF Reviews by James C. Lin: