In my opinion, the issue of harm from RF/EMF emerged in connection with smart meters, and in the early days, people got into more trouble trying to help themselves- for example pushing to detox heavy metals when their body was already overwhelmed, or sleeping in a shielding tent that became energized, or using a grounding mat that was plugged into a grounded outlet when the neutral was carrying high voltage transients.

I am not a fan of a dynamic where those who have financial means can protect themselves, and others are sleeping in their cars under overpasses, or the idea that people can put a sticker on their phone and feel that they are “safe” We ae constantly challenged with wanting to offer relief, wanting to provide information to others in a way that does not activate resistance, and/or whether to tie all the pieces together, or spoon feed small steps, like getting people to take the first step like turning the Wi-Fi off at night. (my favorite resource/research for outreach training is David Charalambous)

Sometimes these events are a combination of excellent advice, mixed with incentives to buy right away. I personally have invested money in products that were not helpful, including an expensive sleeping bag that ended up giving splinters on exposed bone surfaces (knees, ankles, elbows etc.) with no way to return it or be compensated for a bad product that does not work For example, there are countless cheap detection meters on the market that are giving people misleading guidance. Many of these approaches are experimental, and the exposures keep changing. I recommend caution and additional research.

Many on-line events have become machines for generating marketing affiliate/passive income. Unless these partners will also be active participants in responding to and compensating for adverse effects and ineffective products, I do not recommend making purchases without a protective return policy and a transparent process for addressing adverse effects.

(When the cost of print and paper was involved, it was not necessary to scroll through pages of marketing materials. I also believe that we need a code of ethics to reduce emails and time spent online, to make websites safer for the eyes and for brain function, and to embody uncompromising respect for the audience’s time and for nature. as a manifestation of service, sobriety, and resource conservation.)

There are some wonderful speakers involved, and education is a wonderful thing. Please consult your intuition.

3/23-3/28 The Power Couple How will the Summit work? We're hosting a LIVE launch call Sunday, March 23rd 7pm EST, followed by four amazing days of speakers. Each day you will have 24hr access to listen and view three wonderful speakers who offer their professional and personal insights into what health means in the Age of wireless tech. We'll wrap up the Summit with another LIVE call on Friday March 28th 7pm EST

4/10-15 Nick Pineault: During the FREE online 2025 EMF Hazards Summit: Safeguard Our Future (April 10–15), 18 world-renowned scientists and doctors will discuss:

Real-world case studies: 5G towers triggered health effects in days

How to use AirPods, smartphones and other everyday devices more safely

The shocking link between EMFs, brain development, and autism

What every parent or grandparent needs to know about Wi-Fi in schools (without sounding "crazy")

The latest science showing that wireless radiation is the new smoking – increasing cancer risks across ALL ages

Register for FREE: 2025 EMF Hazards Summit (April 10–15) hosted by Nick Pineault, What is The 2025 EMF Hazards Summit?

This 6-day digital event brings together 18 world-class experts in the field of EMFs who share their evidence-based strategies to help you protect your loved ones across generations. You'll discover practical solutions to reduce EMF exposure from everyday devices and create a safer environment for your entire family—from the youngest to the oldest members.

Is this the same summit as the EMF Hazards Summit launched in 2021, 2023 and 2024? This is an entirely new summit! We've curated 18 fresh interviews with leading experts who reveal the latest research on EMF exposure and its impact across generations. You'll discover practical strategies to protect your loved ones—with special emphasis on those most vulnerable to EMF effects.

Email - Register for the 2025 EMF Hazards Summit - Children's Health Defense

