Great Inspiration to Educate Your Town!

Thank you to Lee, MA citizens who received Eversource smart meter installation letters, and shared the serious risks with their Town Administrator and their Select Board.



Thank you for inviting me in to help educate .



Thank you to the municipal leaders for listening and investigating the risks vs. benefits, and not being satisfied by what industry is telling them.



Thank you for researching a moratorium as the town of Charlemont, MA has done with their one-year moratorium. Thank you to Jonathan Mirin of Hilltown Health for leading that effort!



Thank you to the municipal leaders for sending in a letter to the legislature to pass H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters, and discussing holding a Berkshires-wide public education forum!

You all are a guiding light for every community!

Lee, MA Select Board Meeting, February 3, 2026

Citizens and Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, inform the Lee, MA Select Board of the health and home safety hazards from the electric "smart" meters Eversource is installing:

11:50: Courtney Gilardi public comments (5 min.)

20:20: Cece Doucette presentation (22 min.)

43:39: Jason Valente, Eversource (1 min.)

44:52: Cindy Mathias and other public comments/Q&A with eversource & Board (5 min.)

50:10: Board discussion of letter to legislators for no-fee opt-out, supposed smart meter benefits, and public forum to educate all of the Berkshires (12 min.)

1:01:55: Additional public comments by Cindy, Gail, Wendy (23 min.)

Feel free to see and share Cece's slides:

Inspire Speaker Series: Cece Doucette, Technology Safety Educator



The Board decided to send a letter to the MA legislature to support the no-fee opt-out bills H.3551 and S. 2306 An Act relative to smart meters. See the letter.

See the MA bills:

The board is also investigating a moratorium on the smart meter rollout as the town of Charlemont, MA has done with their one-year moratorium. Thank you to Jonathan Mirin of Hilltown Health for leading that effort!

Thank you to the Lee citizens and public servants working together to avoid yet another toxin in their community. There is already an active lawsuit against General Electric and Monsanto for knowingly polluting their river with PCBs 50 years ago.



Learn more about wireless radiation at Massachusetts for Safe Technology: https://www.ma4safetech.org/resources

Thank you for joining this important conversation, please share with loved ones, your town and legislators. These smart meters are a bad idea for all of our communities and if we don’t speak up, nothing changes. Let us know if we can help in your town.

