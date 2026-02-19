Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

SMART METERS Lee Select Board supports legislation to eliminate consumer fees for opting out of a 'smart meter The action comes as power companies push the new technology featuring 24/7 radio frequency emissions.

AND Town of Lee, MA Investigates Eversource Smart Meters Courtesy MA4SafeTechnology

Electromagnetic radiation exposure from electrical power grids, cell towers and wireless devices is likely a driver of the global increase in diabetes. []Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) is likely a driver of the global increase in diabetes, according to a new report by Paul Héroux, Ph.D. The report — which includes over 280 citations — is a deep dive into the evidence suggesting that EMR exposure from electrical power grids and wireless radiation can dysregulate and raise blood sugar levels. “Current EMR safety standards are inadequate for protecting long-term metabolic health,” Héroux told The Defender. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which sets the U.S. safety limits for wireless radiation exposure, based its limits on the assumption that wireless radiation can only cause harm at levels high enough to heat human tissue.

FEATURED: Every Click We Make: Tech’s Hidden Environmental Impacts Lenny Siegel January 28, 2026 7 PAGES

As we click on our smartphones, computers, and other devices, we should be informed of the cumulative environmental costs. • Decisions to approve, expand, or fund tech facilities must fully consider their environmental impacts, beginning when facilities are in the planning stage. • The regulation of discharges, emissions, and hazardous waste disposal from tech operations must be updated to address current and emerging operations, sooner rather than later.

FEATURED: Theodora Scarato The Big Tech Social Media Addiction and Sexual Exploitation Lawsuits: What You Need to Know

Landmark Trials Target Big Tech’s Impact on Children’s Health and Wellbeing [] These lawsuits characterize the platforms’ design choices as defective products, similar to claims made in the historic litigation against tobacco companies. Lawsuits claim that social media use contributed to self-harm and suicide.

FEATURED: Courtney Snyder MD Holistic Psychiatry:

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity in Children & Adults Symptoms, Brain Impacts, Factors That Increase Vulnerability, Diagnosis, Treatment, MTHFR, COMT, & Why Children Are Especially Susceptible

24 MINUTE AUDIO, AND



Smart Meters, Brain Symptoms & Solutions Conversation With Building Biologist & Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist Eric Windheim on The Impact of Smart Meters & What We Can Do to Protect Ourselves

46 MINUTE INTERVIEW, AND



EMF & The Brain Symptoms, Mechanisms of Impacts, The Most Vulnerable & Ways to Lower Vulnerability

19 MINUTES, AND



How We Can Assess & Lower Our EMF Exposure A Self Assessment for Those Wanting To Do a Little or a Lot ARTICLE

