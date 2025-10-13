The Journey Continues - Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire - Clarifications

On October 8, we published the account of the recent legal victory of Madison Rose Lucey, M.S. Juris Doctor Candidate regarding mandatory smart meter installation that has been required by law in PN since 2008.

The Pennsylvania Judge’s Ruling

In the follow-up article on Oct. 11, we also published the judge’s ruling.

Pennsylvania Judge’s Smart Meter Order “to Retain Status Quo During Pendency of Litigation” On Behalf of Madison Rose Lucey, M.S. Juris Doctor Candidate.

I included a screen shot in the article from the National Conference of State Legislatures online portal to a publication from 2019 to shed light on the differing policies between states:

I have written about the erroneous and outdated information from NCSL previously, including this article form Feb. 2025, and apologize for not flagging it again.

“In 2019, the pro-industry, pro-utility National Conference of State Legislatures compiled a list of Smart Meter Opt-Out Policies.”

Although the PN bill information is accurate in the screenshot, the depiction of the Rhode Island policies is not.

I apologize for not mentioning that the NCSL info is compromised, especially for new readers.

Here is a better resource collated in Canada by a volunteer Sharon Noble.

Here is a document that allows you to compare the Smart Meter Opt Outs FEES in the various areas in Canada and USA. Smart Meter Opt-out Chart – – Feb 14,2023 : opt-out-fees The chart is very detailed and includes other policies, including by utility commissions and municipalities. (gratitude to Sharon Noble)

Also of Note: NCSL

In 2012, the Utilities Telecom Council assured the NCSL National Conference of State Legislatures that smart meters were safe, based on the opinions of several product defense experts who most likely belong before an international criminal court for their work misrepresenting tobacco and toxic chemicals in lawsuits, and not providing cover for utilities to install unsafe infrastructure.

When the NCSL was informed about the compromised foundation for their safety assurances, they ignored the information, as did many state legislators, utility commissions, and municipalities.

Currently, a search on the NCSL website yields no results for smart meter safety or smart meters health.

Rhode Island: Thank you to Sheila Ressinger, who wrote:

Thank you for this hopeful information about PA.

Disallowing anyone to Opt-Out of Smart Meters, despite demonstrated harm, was an inexcusable decision by the PA legislature and the PA Supreme Court.

The information for RI Opt-Out fees given here is obsolete. Here is the updated information, as of January 1, 2025:

“Customers who choose to opt-out will be assessed the following charges:

1. A one-time opt-out meter exchange fee of $36.00 per service delivery point for the removal of the existing AMR or AMF electric meter, as applicable, and the installation of the manual, non-communicating electric meter. During the Company’s AMF project deployment phase, if a customer requests a non-AMF meter prior to an AMF meter being installed at the customer’s premises, the Company will not charge the one-time meter exchange fee.

2. A monthly opt-out meter reading fee of $20.00 for the manual, non-communicating electric meter. The meter reading fee is applicable to customers who receive gas and electric service, or receive electric-only service, from the Company. The Company has sole discretion to determine the alternative metering to be used for opted-out meters.”

https://www.rienergy.com/site/-/media/rie-jss-app/home/ways-to-save/rates-and-shopping/service-rates/residential-rates/tariff-provisions/NECO-TCs-Dist-Svc-RIPUC-2275-010125.ashx

Sheila Resseger, of Cranston, is an advocate for safe technology, which involves raising awareness of the harms of wireless devices and infrastructure. She is a co-founder of RI4SafeTech and of 5G Free RI, a board member of the Toxics Information Project and a Cranston contact for TechSafe Schools. See her article: Will we let tech hubris doom environment, us? | Cranston Herald

New Hampshire: Another commenter offered thoughts on the comparison between payrates for different legislators

Re: low pay for NH legislators:

IMHO paying legislators less than the cost-of-living, rather than being proof of superior virtue, merely means that one has to be independently wealthy in order to be a legislator there; which means, IMHO, that their goals aren’t likely to align w/ those of the non-rich. Obviously, paying them enough to be rich doesn’t help, either. What’s needed is for legislators not being allowed to possess one cent more than their poorest constituent; THEN their motivations are most likely to align w/ those of most of the public.

I am living in Massachusetts, with one of the most ineffective and well-paid legislatures in the county, where attempted EMF/RF legislation has been attempted for over a decade, within 2-year sessions with extensive delays.

The smart meter consumer protection bill has been ignored since 2013.

Understanding EMFs courtesy Cece Doucette

The comparison between the responsiveness and integrity of New Hampshire regarding 5G, vs, the Massachusetts delegation overall, might have influenced my commentary on Legislative salaries, which is most likely a much more complex topic.

Nonetheless, I assume that the turnover of the individuals who serve in NH makes it more difficult to control state lawmaking than in MA, where lifelong career politicians like Senator Ed Markey work for telecom and utilities, and not on behalf of ratepayers.

Thanks again for being here.

