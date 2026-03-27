Sourced from unsolicited AI assist via Microsoft

Eversource’s expert spokesperson for the Lee presentation used to work for Duke Energy, and reportedly has experience addressing utility fraud.

In addition, in North Carolina, Duke customers with medical conditions do not incur a punitive opt out surcharge.

Why has the MA Legislature, and MA DPU, and a former Duke executive not provided appropriate advocacy and protection for health-vulnerable customers in Massachusetts….

and why is the opt out meter in many states still introducing high voltage transients onto the grid, on the household wiring, radiating into the living space, and into the physiology of non-consenting, non-benefitting ratepayers, (like a supposedly safer low tar and nicotine cigarette?) instead of providing an analogue meter?

If utilities are installing smart meters to reduce truck rolls associated with meter reading, why don’t they provide a safe self-read opt out meter, (and stop consuming fossil fuels to read the opt outs, and impose a punitive surcharge?)



I will write more when time allows about the 3-hour public meeting about smart meters held in the Berkshires, hosted by the town of Lee’s Select Board.

I actually felt sorry for the spokesperson from Eversource speaking to the audience about smart meters:

sorry that human foibles have allowed the charade of the smart grid to continue unabated for so long, and that this will be so unnecessarily costly and harm-inducing

sorry that the wireless and utility industries are still not responding with integrity about the very real health, safety, privacy, security, cost, fire, hackability, surveillance and control issues that were raised decades ago

sorry that so many individuals involved with the implementation/deployment of smart meters faced personal tests of integrity, and failed

sorry that many environmentalists are so poorly informed about the exploitation of their values and beliefs, and even sorrier for those who have chosen willful ignorance, for whatever reason

Some of my colleagues understand that carrying this issue generates a sense of heaviness that is a soul sadness.

For example, seeing the MA Legislature gut the protections of the no-fee smart meter opt out bill, or witnessing a trusted Mayor reading talking points from the industry for the industry against his constituents not only generates frustration and anger, but also grief. Seeing a city’s assessor formally denying damage to property values from the necessary towers and antennas, or a local health department delivering a pro-industry position paper, is a difficult burden, in part because of witnessing that individual’s fall from grace. We are witnessing corruption, out in the open, not being held to account, for whatever reason.

When I read about the Eversource expert’s previous work addressing utility fraud, I was struck by the irony of how much money has been spent defrauding ratepayers about the cost-benefit analysis of smart meters. This included the establishment of the “non-profit” Smart Grid Consumer’s Collaborative, which had no consumers, which morphed into the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative. It also included the Worcester National Grid smart meter pilot foisted on ratepayers and the community, years in the making behind closed doors.

Many of us also remember the Texas PUC smart meter health report, written by a security analyst, and the number of large partner organizations that were also involved.

My non-invited AI assistant says:

Massachusetts is in a different dynamic than states that accepted stimulus funding during the Obama administration, because there is a longstanding record of testimony the Department of Public Utilities about health harm, emerging science, and other issues -including the court remand to the FCC about its exposure guidelines

As we continue to advocate for a no-fee opt out, after the Legislature abdicated its opportunity to take appropriate action, we may be laying a foundation for others if our efforts fail. But a rising tide lifts all boats. I believe that somewhere, perhaps in neighboring Rhode Island, or New Hampshire, or in a state like Hawaii or Alaska, the right combination of individuals will recognize that this is a devastatingly wrong technology choice in the hands of the wrong individuals. Good people will come together to make the right decisions.

And we will keep moving the needle towards bending the arch of justice as we are able. Now that the next generation meters are, in fact, collecting all the personal data about what is being used in the home, as meter replacement cycles unfold in other states, the use of utility data as a lynchpin of the surveillance/control grid is worthy of everyone’s concern.

Eversource is (proudly) explaining how they will be able to tell us what is happening with our usage in the home, by 2029, as if our appliances are out of control, when it is pricing, technology choices, and ineffective regulation that are out of control, in addition to the inescapable electrical poisoning being introduced into communities, including but not limited to RF, ground current, and polluted power quality causing bodily harm in proximity to fields extending into the living space. See: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.” | Smart Grid Awareness

The cost implications of the decisions made by utilities in the US vs. Germany are alarming.

If you have been involved in the smart meter issue for some time, and have the interest, I encourage you to watch the video of the recent meeting and notice how well informed the audience members were in addressing very pointed questions to the presenter.

SMART METERS: LEE MA UPDATE

COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

Slides posted by the Town of Lee:

https://www.lee.ma.us/home/news/community-forum-smart-meters

Video posted by Community Television for The Southern Berkshires:

3 HOURS 4 MINUTES:

Intro by Select Board Chair

1 minute 30 seconds: Eversource Spokesperson

26 minutes 40 seconds Audience Questions to Eversource

1 hour 42 minutes Transition

1 hour 43 minutes Cece Doucette MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

2 hours 22 minutes Building Biologist Rex Funk

2 hours 45 minutes Q and A

Eversource Presenter: Jared Lawrence Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Digital Strategy, Chief Customer Officer

Jared Lawrence is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in customer operations and digital strategy, currently serving as the Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Chief Customer Officer at Eversource Energy since January 2022. As the Founder and Executive Committee Chair of Utilities United Against Scams since June 2016, Jared has led a consortium of over 120 utility companies focused on combating utility fraud. Jared’s previous roles at Duke Energy Corporation included Vice President of Revenue Services and Metering, where responsibilities encompassed managing a large workforce overseeing billing and customer services for millions of customers. Throughout a career marked by leadership in various capacities, Jared has contributed significantly to strategic initiatives, regulatory planning, and customer experience design, while also holding board positions such as a Board Member at CS Week and service on the Board of Directors for Classroom Central. Jared holds an MBA from Duke University and a BS in Civil Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

Punitive Pricing Plans



When smart meters go in, they enable many different pricing schemes, from time-of- use to demand charges to critical peak period surcharges.

Higher energy consumers with discretionary load to shed benefit more from these opportunities, while all customers bear the costs.

You can view the research conducted in Ohio by citizen researcher Vince Welage here, as reported by the Ohio Register (leading citizen journalism):

Duke Energy Bill Study: An Interview With Vince Welage - 2024

Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story - 2027

See also: Kim Georgeton Joins In HB 427 Opposition

STATEWIDE - Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton (R) – among other Ohio politicians – has strong feelings about House Bill 427 , the “voluntary demand response program for certain customers” which – with PUCO approval – would give utilities greater control over when and how much energy is used by residents during peak demand times. Georgeton has been active on social media , alerting Ohio voters of not only the insidious nature of the bill, but of related dangers of Smart meters being forced on the population and data centers gobbling up the grid’s limited power output. Is HB 427 really something to fear, or is it a red herring cover for a type of mass utility control over our lives long-since begun?

HB 427 – currently sitting in House Committee – was sponsored by Roy Klopfenstein (R) of Ohio’s 82 nd district, and Georgeton is not the only one speaking out against it. In September of last year, the Libertarian party condemned the bill as an “attack on consumer rights and personal freedom.”

Libertarian candidate Zach Hall said, “HB 427 lets utilities throttle your energy use in the name of ‘demand response.’ Opt-in or not, no company should have control over your thermostat or water heater. The grid needs upgrades, not more corporate overreach into our homes.”

In November of last year, Mayor John Marra of the Village of Timberlake, Ohio issued formal opposition to the bill to the Ohio House Energy Committee.

What HB 427 really does, Marra said, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).”

A few recent headlines regarding Duke Energy:

March 10, 2026, https://www.wfmynews2.com/ Thousands demand Duke Energy audit after spike in power bills A petition asks regulators to investigate. Here’s what Duke Energy says is causing the spike and how customers can speak directly to the state Utilities Commission. GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 7,000 people have signed an online petition asking regulators to audit Duke Energy after some customers across North and South Carolina say their electric bills have jumped dramatically. The Change.org petition claims many households are seeing “unexpected and unexplainable increases” in their monthly power bills. Supporters are asking for an independent review of Duke Energy’s billing system and refunds for customers if billing problems are found.

March 10, 2026 North Carolina Customers Slam Duke Energy After New Rate Hike Proposal: ‘Break the Monopoly’ And yet profits continue to rise…Residents across North Carolina are voicing anger and frustration after Duke Energy requested another round of electricity rate increases, despite reporting nearly $5 billion in profit last year.

Compilation Files

This a compilation file of 260 pages of information about Duke Energy:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/DUKE-ENERGY-COMPILATION-FILE.docx

This is a 12-page file of news articles about Duke Energy:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Duke-Energy-news-references-on-meters-Copy.docx

Rates vs. Promised Savings Opportunities for Ratepayers

In 2014, Duke requested and received a rate increase in Ohio:

See: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/money/2015/02/06/late-bill-duke-energy-snaps-lights/23003111/and https://www.cga.ct.gov/2012/rpt/2012-R-0392.htm

In 2017, Duke Energy Ohio requested another rate increase that would include approx. $143.4M earmarked for the depreciation and replacement of AMI “smart” meters installed between 2009-2015:

http://dis.puc.state.oh.us/CaseRecord.aspx?Caseno=17-0032&link=DIVA

See testimony by Mr. Donald L. Schneider Jr. which was filed on behalf of Duke Energy on March 16, 2017. OH: 17-0032-EL-AIR

In 2021, Duke Energy Ohio requested another rate increase that is related to its smart meters and smart technology:  Duke Energy Ohio proposes new customer benefits; requests electric distribution rate review as it continues grid, service improvements Duke Energy Ohio proposes new customer benefits; requests electric distribution rate review as it continues grid, service improvements | Duke Energy | News Center

From the Environmental Health Trust, August 2022

UTILITY DIVE Oct 2022: 97% of smart meters fail to provide promised customer benefits. Can $3B in new funding change that? Less than 3% of 2009’s taxpayer- and ratepayer-funded smart meters now deliver full customer benefits, a recent study shows.

“Utilities used federal and state funds to deploy smart meters and many explicitly promised to empower customers” to lower bills and earn rewards for supporting system peak demand reductions, said Mission:data President and analysis lead author Michael Murray. “The public policy failure is that utilities benefited from returns on capital expenditures and reduced operational costs but did not deliver those customer benefits,” he said.



Kentucky: ‘How are they going to live?’ Skyrocketing utility bills leave Kentuckians struggling

Ohio Organizations Join Children’s Health Defense’s 704 No More Coalition

As also reported this month by the Ohio Register:

“Since 2019, non-partisan group, SWORT, has been working with national organizations to try to raise awareness about outdated RF radiation guidelines. One of SWORT’s campaigns has been requesting that Ohio lawmakers to write to the FCC and ask that the agency address the 2021 court order to update the guidelines. Several state lawmakers and the Village of Greenhills have already written letters to the agency.

Which lawmakers and community leaders in Massachusetts have held the FCC to account for addressing the 2021 court order regarding exposure guidelines?

(Hint: Not Ed Markey)

“Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, codified as Communications Act at 47 U.S.C. § 332(c)(7)(B)(iv), states: “No State or local government or instrumentality thereof may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”

Some courts have interpreted “environmental effects” to include human health effects.” - Ohio Register

Eversource’s expert spokesperson for the Lee presentation used to work for Duke Energy, and reportedly has experience addressing utility fraud. Where is the agency or the courageous social servants who address fraud by utilities and their regulators about smart meters?