The Power Couple: Is autism an electrical illness?
"Heavy metals and brain tissue don’t mix well."
Is autism an electrical illness? - by Roman S Shapoval
The more people who are well-informed about this recent news in relationship to the EMF issue, the better.
Is autism an electrical illness?
Beyond vaccines: the missing link | Tactics mothers can take to prevent and heal autism
Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:
1. What is autism’s EMF history?
2. What does diabetes have to do with autism?
3. What is a neuro-immune disorder?
4. How are pulsed EMFs more harmful than continuous wave EMF?
5. How does light shape autism?
6. What does E = mc2 have to do with autism?
7. How folic acid supplements create autism
8. How UV light helps prevent autism
9. The EMF protocol for healing autism
Tylenol isn’t a red pill, it’s a red herring that many swallow to alleviate the pain of knowing a truth that has stared us down for over thirty years:
Heavy metals and brain tissue don’t mix well.
See also:
Dear RFK, I developed acute-onset adult autism at the age of 52, not caused by Acetaminophen, or an injection. It’s also called type 3 diabetes and early Alzheimer’s. I know what caused it. Looking at Leaky Gut, MTHFR, Heavy Metals, Oxidative Stress, ANS Dysregulation, Methylation, Transsulfuration, Mold, Lyme, Long Covid? .... and Lives Destroyed in All Age Groups
Thanks for being a thoughtful consumer willing to question the ‘science.’
Thank you Patricia for sharing!