Please send written testimony prior by May 28th.

Please share widely.

“Please note that in the interest of transparency any comments will be posted to our website as received and without redacting personal information, such as addresses, telephone numbers, or email addresses. As such, consider the extent of information you wish to share when submitting comments.” - MA DPU

Sorry for the late notice but I/we just learned about this.

(I am supposed to be on the DPU’s notification list for hearings related to this topic but apparently have been dropped.)

“Those who wish to speak needed to RSVP by last Wednesday. However, public comment can be emailed in and all submissions will become part of the public record.

I say we load it up with everything we’ve got, preferably in separate emails for each document/subject one sends in so the content is easy to reference again later.” -Courtesy Cece Doucette, MA4SafeTechnology

Public comments are due by Thursday, May 28.

Here is the DPU public hearing notice:

https://www.mass.gov/event/public-hearing-ami-data-access-and-related-proposals-dpu-26-202122-05-14-2026

The Department is conducting a virtual public hearing to receive comments on an advanced metering infrastructure data access protocol implementation plan (“AMI data access plan”) and related proposals submitted by Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil (“electric companies”). The electric companies submitted these proposals in compliance with sections 79, 127, and 128 of the 2024 Climate Act. The Department docketed the plan filings as DPU 26-20 for Eversource, DPU 26-21 for National Grid, and DPU 26-22 for Unitil. The Department has combined the three dockets into one for the proceeding and consolidated its investigation.

Sections 79 and 127 of the 2024 Climate Act requests an AMI data access plan to include:

the establishment of a statewide centralized AMI data repository to allow electric company customers and third parties, including competitive suppliers, access to AMI data in near-real time; and

implementation of accelerated switching to permit residential and small commercial customers to change competitive suppliers within three days once AMI is fully deployed by the electric companies within the next few years.

Section 79 of the Act, also allows the electric companies to recover prudent and necessary expenses to implement the centralized data repository. The Department previously approved the electric companies’ AMI deployment and implementation plans in 2022.

In this consolidated proceeding, the electric company filings address the following key topics:

three-phase implementation of AMI customer usage data access and the centralized AMI data repository;

data sharing timing and formats;

third-party eligibility requirements to access customer-specific and bulk AMI data;

customer opt-outs, outreach, and education on AMI data sharing by the electric companies to third-parties;

estimated costs for implementation of the centralized data repository;

proposed cost recovery from third-parties and customers for the centralized data repository; and

accelerated switching.

This list is not exhaustive. Additional details can be found in the Notice linked below and in each company’s filing. To access the filings in the Department’s online file room, type in the docket number such as “26-20”, “26-21”, or “26-22”.

The public hearing will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. For audio-only access to the hearings, attendees can dial-in at 309-205-3325 (not toll free) and then enter Meeting ID# 834 1252 9912. If you anticipate providing comments over Zoom, please send an email by Wednesday, May 6, 2026, to kerri.phillips@mass.gov with your name, email, and mailing address. This hearing will be conducted in English. To request interpretation and/or translation in a language other than English, please send an email to dpu.ej@mass.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Any person interested in commenting on this matter may submit written comments no later than the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Thursday, May 29, 2026. Written comments may be sent by email to dpu.efiling@mass.gov , and kerri.phillips@mass.gov . Please note that in the interest of transparency any comments will be posted to our website as received and without redacting personal information, such as addresses, telephone numbers, or email addresses. As such, consider the extent of information you wish to share when submitting comments. The Department strongly encourages public comments to be submitted by email. If, however, a member of the public is unable to send written comments by email, a paper copy may be sent to Peter A. Ray, Secretary, Department of Public Utilities, One South Station, Boston, Massachusetts, 02110.



Although the MA DPU approved each company’s grid modernization plans, surprise is being expressed about the opt out procedure and tariffs to ratepayers.

Many voters have been contacting their Legislators recently asking for support for the no-fee analogue opt out, in response to the Legislature’s Telecom, Utilities, and Energy Joint Committee gutting the bill and punting it back to the DPU to address the opt out fee differential, with no advocacy for ratepayers. It is very possible that those concerns have also reached the MA DPU.

DATA COLLECTION:

This includes the undisclosed data collection of exactly which appliances/devices are in use on the premise at any time due to the integration of Sense Technology into meters from both Itron and Landis and Gyr.

This data has no reasonable implications for load shedding in the homes of most consumers, as was noted by Eversource in their testimony to New Hampshire after 2 failed pilots, one in CT and one in MA. At the time Eversource favored an opt in approach for only those customers who could reasonably benefit from Time Varying Rates.

Time varying rates benefit only heavy electricity users, for example those with an EV charger, swimming pool, or central air, yet all ratepayers bear the substantial infrastructure costs.

As I wrote here: Who Pays for Demand-Response for Who?

Researcher Vince Welage in Ohio has been investigating the economic impact of various fixed charges and riders being added to utility bills that create a disparity for low usage consumers. (His extensive research has been published by the Ohio Register and at Smart Meter Science on Substack.) His statistical analysis indicates that consumers who use less energy are clearly subsidizing heavier users. Fixed charges comprise a much larger portion of the overall bill for low usage consumers. Read more here: Vince Welage: Ohio Utility Energy Disparity; Charges Lack Conditional Exemptions “Current smart grid billing schemes are creating a disparity among ratepayers” from an interview with Vince and reporter Nick Rogers.

AGGREGATION:

Why are MA Ratepayers Financing Infrastructure to Support Time Varying Rates and Receiving Smart Meters When They Have Elected to Support Renewable Energy at a fixed rate via Municipal Aggregation?

The investor-owned utilities own the poles and wires.

Did the DPU allow the grid to be over-engineered (gold plated) with unnecessary, vulnerable technology with planned obsolescence ROI cycles rather that providing reasoned decisions on behalf of ratepayers?

Many other points of contention?

Has grid modernization actually facilitated integration of renewables? Were smart meters even necessary, or the most efficient way to do it.

Given that utilities can detect outages with equipment at the poles, why is this benefit being attributed to the meters?

Given that the FCC has determined that Underwriter’s Labs is not trust-worthy due to questioned, including the removal of overvoltage explosion/fire risks testing in 2014 by UL - following fires and explosions?

What organization in MA will be responsible for fielding and investigating any adverse effects, including billing accuracy, health and safety?

and, the MA DPU has a long-lasting, historical tobacco science problem.

If you are able, please post to Facebook and other platforms.

Many Thanks