Eversource: “ While smart meters or AMI meters are often equated with grid modernization, Eversource does not see them as necessary . In fact, the company says that it has found customers are not very interested in moderating energy use based on time-varying or dynamic rates.”

Here are five reasons why the Joint Committee for Telecom Utilities and Energy committee should urgently pass the “no fee smart meter opt out” Bill H3551 for Massachusetts ratepayers.

Unprecedented undisclosed surveillance of private household with an experimental technology Lack of recognition of the effects of both radio frequencies and the impact of polluted power quality. Imposing exorbitant costs on ratepayers for an over-engineered “gold plated” grid and planned obsolescence cycles for the meters, while ignoring evidence that time-of-use billing benefits only certain classes of ratepayers, - those with high usage and discretionary load, while raising costs for everyone else Safety and health, including fires. To address the defrauding of ratepayers regarding results reporting for smart meter pilot programs (financed by ratepayers) as decision-based evidence making.

Passage of the Bill H 3551 is a first and necessary step towards revisiting inaccurate and unsafe assumptions driving grid modernization.

Energy costs are a current flashpoint for ratepayers. I believe that the Legislature has responsibility with this bill, now, to provide crucial advocacy for voters.

1. The New Electric/Gas Meter is a Surveillance Device: Unprecedented undisclosed surveillance of private household with an experimental technology via green-washing

The investor-owned utilities in Massachusetts have partnered with “Sense” to integrate a new component into smart meters that provides data about which devices and appliances are in use in the household at every moment in time.

The New Electric Meter in MA is a Surveillance Device

“ For utilities to be successful they can’t afford to be blind to what’s happening behind the meter” (- UNSUBSTANTIATED)

Sense gives utility customers a new understanding of what’s happening in their home and helps them find ways to control energy costs.

We use high resolution energy monitoring and machine learning algorithms to identify devices in the home and provide detailed insight on how they are being used.

Through the sense app customers get information in real time helping them understand what’s happening right now.

The resolution energy data can also help grid operators to pinpoint unpredictable loads to identify and integrate distributed energy resources and to detect voltage and other power anomalies.

Today the sense monitor is installed in the customer’s electric panel and connected to sense cloud through the home’s wi-fi network Sense provides apps for ios android and the web data can also be integrated into utility customer engagement platforms and other back office systems through sense apps. Now thanks to our partnership with industry leader Landis and Gyr Sense will be built directly into the new Revelo meter bringing the power of our data to customers without the need for additional hardware.- - Sense for Utilities

See Landis+Gyr to Deploy Revelo Grid Sensors for National Grid

Sense real-time home intelligence will be available as an application for Itron’s next generation smart meters (Eversource)

Sense-enabled meter partners Learn about the leading meter manufacturers who have chosen to embed Sense technology into their smart meters

Utilities have had insights into consumer load for decades, for example knowing which homes are empty during the day, or during vacations. There is no justification for utilities collecting data regarding individual appliance use for homes that do not have discretionary load. This data will fuel the demand for even more data centers that require even more real estate, electricity, and water.

2. Lack of recognition of the adverse effects of both radio frequencies and the impact of polluted power quality.

Early on in the smart meter debacle, many individuals investigating reports of harm were focused on the issue of increased radio frequency radiation. However, Massachusetts decision-makers had ample opportunity to benefit from the recognition that smart meters and other so-called energy efficient devices are also polluting the clean 60 Hz cycle with bio-active high voltage transients, also described as dirty electricity.

As explained by Dr. Milham in 2017 in a case in Arizona

“Dirty electricity” or “dirty power” are terms coined by the electric utilities to describe the electrical pollution consisting of high frequency voltage transients and harmonics riding along on the 50 or 60 Hz wave form and contaminating the electricity delivered to users. … []Because it is at the front end of a building’s wiring, the dirty electricity from the smart meter’s SMPS has a gateway into that building’s wiring, and also into the earth via the house ground. The house wiring acts as an antenna and the fields capacitively couple to the body through the air within 6 to 8 feet of the house wiring or extension cords plugged into the outlets. … SOURCE

This places those in smaller homes/sleeping in tighter quarters proximal to walls and electric service in floors and ceilings in multi-family settings at increased risk from the combination of ELF and RF.

Courtesy Eric Windheim: “Microwave pulses in my living room from SMUD smart meter next door 21 feet away 707.3 transmissions per hour, 11.72 per minute.”

Eric Windheim BA, EMRS, BBEC Certified Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist Certified Building Biology Environmental Consultant, WindheimEMFSolutions.com

(The practice by the FCC of averaging pulses is not based in biology or science and deserves scrutiny by every ethical policy maker.)

3. Imposing exorbitant costs on ratepayers for an over-engineered “gold plated” grid and planned obsolescence cycles for the meters, while ignoring evidence that time-of-use billing benefits only certain classes of ratepayers, - those with high usage and discretionary load, while raising costs for everyone else

Note that Germany has made the commonsense decision to install a home energy monitor read by consumers on homes using less than 6,000 Kwatt hours per year….and is only placing a transmitting meter on high consumption homes with discretionary load that can be shifted.

Billing research in Ohio conducted by Vince Welage has proven that lower usage homes and subsidizing heavy usage consumers by being charged a much higher percentage of their bill for riders and fixed fees.

Meanwhile, in the United States, ”as hyperscale data centers ramp up to consume thousands of megawatts, utilities will instead reach into our living rooms to reduce load” What a pending Ohio bill HB 427 really does, is “[give] utilities legal authority to: • Remotely control air conditioners, water heaters, or other appliances during grid events; • Bid aggregated household load reductions into PJM’s capacity market for profit; and • Collect performance incentives from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).” See: “Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton (R) – among other Ohio politicians – has strong feelings about House Bill 427, the “voluntary demand response program for certain customers” Source: The Ohio Register

4. Safety and health, including fires

The MA Legislature has received significant testimony over the 12 years as ratepayers attempted to pass a no-fee smart meter opt out protection bill.

The MA DPU is especially culpable because of its own actions in 2014, when the agency solicited the services of tobacco scientist/ mercenary product defense specialist Peter Valberg. The DPU published Order 12-76-B to override citizen concern, grossly misrepresenting the scope of FCC limits, indicating either incompetence or corruption.

In 2020, the DPU heard testimony from renowned environmental science researcher Beatrice Golomb about the health risks to certain ratepayers. The agency could have pivoted numerous times to only focus on the need to manage EV charging and other discretionary loads.

This 2020 proceeding, and many others over the years, including but not limited to 11-129,12-76,14-84,14-109,15-21; 16-28; 17-53, offered the DPU countless opportunities to address smart meter/smart grid risks, including the meters inflicting health harm and disability.

The Discovery and Science of Smart Meter Fires - is an excellent reference .

The January 2026 fires in Ohio demonstrated, again, the risk of overvoltage posed by the meters.

Underwriter’s Labs stopped testing electronic/flammable meters for overvoltage in 2014.

This is not a legitimate health, safety, or fire test and the meter is not connected to the power supply.

5. Addressing the defrauding of ratepayers regarding results reporting for smart meter pilot programs (financed by ratepayers) as “decision-based evidence making”

Based on the directive of the 2008 Green Communities Act, the investor-owned utilities conducted smart meter pilot programs. Reviewing the results reporting for the utility pilot programs, any implication the meters will save money for ratepayers, or that they will reduce peak load or generation, may constitute financial fraud.

“Malfeasance in office is the commission of an unlawful act by a public official while performing their official duties, representing a serious breach of public trust. Malfeasance is intentional and unlawful, not merely negligent or mistaken. It undermines public trust and the integrity of governmental institutions.”

Revisiting the Lack of Integrity of Smart Meter Pilot Programs:

As the result of its pilot program, Eversource /Nstar Was Opposed to Smart Meter Deployment for all Ratepayers Smart Meters Not Necessary to Modernize the Electric Grid Says a Major U.S. Utility Key Points from Eversource Energy Comments

“ Eversource does not believe smart meters and/or AMI are key enabling investments for the future of the modernized grid . As demonstrated by Eversource’s plan in Massachusetts, there are many more cost effective technologies that can help meet the grid modernization objectives that Eversource considers to be key in any modernization program.”

“Key Operational Benefits from an AMI Deployment are Insufficient . Eversource’s analysis also indicates that the incremental operational benefits of moving to an AMI platform are insufficient to warrant the increased cost.”

“[T]here are many factors that support Eversource’s proposal to focus on an opt-in of [time varying rate] TVR program instead of an opt-out TVR program. But most importantly, a strong opt-in TVR program will provide for a much better customer experience and satisfaction as customers will be presented with an option to participate and control their energy costs. In an opt-out program, customer experience will be negatively impacted as many customers will feel dissatisfaction at having [been] placed in a program without any opportunity to participate in the decision-making process.”

Yet all ratepayers are expected to finance and receive the enabling technology.

We do not know how or why NStar/Eversource’s feedback was ultimately ignored.

Results Reporting for Over-Budget Behind-Schedule National Grid was Inaccurate, and documentation was provided to many different decision-makers during the Baker administration and beyond outlining misrepresentation of the results.

Overview of Misleading and/or Fraudulent Worcester National Grid Smart Meter Pilot Program Results Reporting (13 pages)

Citizen science and evidence refuting the National Grid pilot results reporting provided by Navigant has been systematically ignored at many levels of government. In 2020 the Legislature was asked by voters to investigate the Worcester pilot, and failed to act.

The dynamic underway now is similar to the practice of continuing to install asbestos in schools and homes to keep enabling economic growth, and ignoring emerging risk factors, direct harm, and the need for precaution.

In the case of smart meters, the issues raised in California and elsewhere have been ignored for over 16 years. I am aware of the DPU hearing from ratepayers since 2014 about the issues with this technology choice, when the DPU instead chose to promote the opinion of a mercenary scientist.

By ignoring the 2021 court remand to the FCC regarding its 1996 exposure guidelines, have regulatory agencies created undo financial risks for ratepayers and investors?

How many dockets, proceedings etc. and how much money has the DPU spent discussing all topics related to grid modernization, EVs, time-of-use billing, etc. while not addressing health and safety?

Because questions about smart meter safety have been reduced to the question of an opt out, the Legislature finds itself in a position to act now to protect ratepayers “to enable rate payers and residents to opt out of the system so that a ratepayer who has a special electromagnetic sensitivity is not forced into putting a nuisance on their property” as noted in 2010 by Fairfax County CA Attorney Larry Bragman.

In truth, much more scrutiny and a much greater course correction is needed.

The enabling gird infrastructure, already installed, is already causing an increase in symptoms before the meters are even installed on the homes, including sleep interruption and microwave hearing.

The Joint Committee for Telecom Utilities and Energy has a very important choice to make, and there is only one option regarding the restoration of the public trust. None of these issues are going away.

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