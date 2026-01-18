Historical images of smart meters fires sourced from: ISSUE – Fires « EMR Health Alliance of BC

The 2026 Cleveland Ohio Smart Meter Fire

Read previous coverage here: Ohio: Transformer Explosion Causes Outages, and “electric meters on multiple houses down the street were blown off” like Stockton CA in 2015... and some resources for your fire caption?

Crews found a gas fire in the basement of the home, plus electric meters on multiple houses down the street were blown off.

“I mean, it indicates a dangerous situation. I think, for us,” Norman told 3News on Tuesday. “And I talked to the battalion chief this morning, we’re both surprised that we didn’t have more house fires, actually. With that the damage that was done to those electrical meters, a lot of times that can lead to house fires.”

A Whistleblower Tried to Warn Us; So Did People Whose Meters Caught Fire

As we previously explained, insurance industry whistle blower Norm Alster testified that utility companies have been routinely pulling smart meters from fire scenes before the fires are investigated.

He also testified that insurance companies have covered the losses (by raising rates) rather than pursuing the question of utility liability.

Now more news courtesy the Midwest community about the Cleveland Ohio Fires:

From Spectrum News 1 - “Residents brace for out-of-pocket expenses after power outage”

BY Kimberly Perez Ohio PUBLISHED 9:08 PM ET Jan. 15, 2026

“CLEVELAND — It’s been three days since an exploding transformer lit up Cleveland’s night sky, and although most residents now have power, some are worried they’ll be on the hook for repairs they’re having to make.

Residents have had to pay thousands of dollars for repairs after the damage caused by the power outage

Cleveland Public Power says the transformer explosion is still under investigation

The power outage caused damage to furnaces, light sockets and fuse boxes

Molly Gnaidy was working out when she heard a loud thump, and her lights started flickering Monday night.

“You can see, like, my heart rate spike when this happened,” Gnaidy said. “I look out the window and just see a river of orange sparks heading toward the house.”

Now she’s handling the aftermath, including replacing her fuse box and repairing a damaged furnace two nights before a big winter storm when highs were in the teens.

Crews from Cleveland Public Power worked around the clock to get power restored, but several residents have paid out of pocket for repairs.

“I couldn’t imagine if someone, you know, didn’t have, you know, insurance that covers it or emergency funds set up for something like this,” Gnaidy said. []

CPP did not say whether damage caused to people’s homes – including burned out sockets - would be covered.”

From News5Cleveland: Families want answers after transformer explosion damages Cleveland homes

"We have close to $5,000 so far incurred in temporary lodging, in electrical work. Frankly, I'm one of the lucky ones because some of the houses up the street have over $10,000 worth of damage that we know of so far," said Pilawa.

Cleveland Public Power came out and repaired the outdoor meters at each affected home, but families are still in the dark about what caused the explosion.

“Cleveland Public Power said that crews continue to work on repairing the remaining damage that affects scattered customers throughout the originally affected service area.

“Just getting all the cables back up, getting all the burnt stuff and the charred stuff off the ground, and hanging new strand and hanging new copper and fiber,” said Terrace Construction employee Don Blevins.

For now, Gniady hopes this kind of fire doesn’t happen again for a long time.

“You’re in your home relaxing, something like this happens, and you ask yourself, could this happen again?” she said.”

The Insurance Industry Whistleblower Who Warned Decision-Makers and the Public Years Ago

Norm Lamb, with his wife Sandra, continues to provide analysis of various fire-related and smart meter issues here, Norman’s Substack | Norman Lambe | Substack. For example:

Some of his cautionary earlier work is posted at our initial substack post about the fires: Ohio: Transformer Explosion Causes Outages, and “electric meters on multiple houses down the street were blown off” like Stockton CA in 2015

Why Should Ratepayers Everywhere Be Asking Questions About Smart Meter Fires?

In the comments to our post, RI’s Shiela Resseger shared a 2022 Baltimore area news link:

Smart meter catches fire, utility company denies homeowners’ damage claim BGE: “Equipment failure due to normal wear and tear”

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County couple said their smart meter “exploded” causing nearly $1,500 in damage to their home. They filed a claim with BGE to pay for the repairs, but it was denied. [] “And the technician didn’t come until 5:15 in the evening and he said he’d never seen anything like that happen. And then the next day, they sent somebody to follow up and look at it, and he said he’d never seen something like that happen,” Susan Kahl recalled. [] WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii contacted the Maryland State Fire Marshal. In the last 10 years, they’ve received reports of 38 fires connected to smart or regular meters.

(What constitutes a “regular meter?” Have analogue meters ever burned.)

Rhode Island: “The Company shall not be liable for damage to the person or property”

And from RI Energy, effective January 1, 2025 (re: Advanced Meters--i.e. Smart Meters): “The Company shall not be liable for damage to the person or property of the Customer or any other persons resulting from the use of electricity or the presence of the Company’s appliances and equipment on the Customer’s premises.”

(Attachment 2 page 7 of 9) https://ripuc.ri.gov/sites/g/files/xkgbur841/files/2024-09/24-38-GE-Electric%20AMR%20%26%20AMF%20Opt-Out%20%28PUC%209-19-24%29.pdf

How Did Underwriter’s Laboratories Address the Fire and Explosion Risks When “Testing” Smart Meter Safety?

First, they apparently started with self-testing for manufacturers.

Now: Meter Evaluations and Certification | UL

As reported here by the Scientific Alliance for Education (SAFE)

THE ELECTRONIC SMART METERS WILL NEVER PASS AN OVERVOLTAGE TEST!

as of 2014, the spec sheets for smart meters only list UL2735…but they do NOT say UL2735 approved. And when you ask the Utility for their test results, they have nothing to show.

Please look at page 21 below of the UL2735 code itself, it shows that the “Extended Overvoltage Tests” are deleted! ..because they will fail!

ELECTRIC UTILITY METERS – UL 2735

7 Extended Overvoltage Test

17.1 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.2 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.3 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.4 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.5 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.6 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.7 Deleted January 9, 2014

17.8 Deleted January 9, 2014

(A researcher bought the UL document, which is copyright protected.)

The link on the UL site to the standards is non-functional.

The 2025 version can be purchased, for US$637.31 Excluding Tax where applicable, here.

However, ChatGPT offered to assist:

Summary of the Page (from intertekinform.com)

The page is a standards listing for UL 2735:2ED 2025-08-25 , titled Electric Utility Meters.

It shows basic bibliographic info :

• It’s a current standard published on August 25, 2025 by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) .

• The document is available in English and French and offered as a hardcopy listing on the site.

• It supersedes the first edition of UL 2735 (from May 30, 2013).

The listing itself doesn’t contain technical content of the standard — it’s essentially the catalog info and pricing/availability for purchase or subscription.

📌 What UL 2735 Is About (from ANSI/UL info) The standard itself (not fully shown on that page) covers the electrical safety requirements for electric utility meters — including those that measure, record, transmit, or receive energy data and may have communication capabilities. It applies to meters rated up to 600 V and covers both socket-mounted and bottom-connected types in ordinary locations. If you want, I can provide a more detailed scope and key requirements of UL 2735 from its published content (e.g., safety criteria, testing requirements) — just let me know!

Does the 2025 edition of UL 2735 test for overvoltage?

Short answer: the UL 2735 standard itself does not explicitly mandate an overvoltage protection device or specific extended overvoltage tests as part of the core requirements, but it does address safety under high-voltage/overload conditions in general electrical safety testing. Here’s what that means in context: ⚡ What UL 2735 does cover Electrical safety for electric utility meters up to 600 VAC — including meters that measure, monitor, record, transmit or receive energy data. Safety tests in such standards typically include evaluation of the meter’s response to surges, fault conditions and insulation stress as part of ensuring safe performance under abnormal electrical conditions. For example, related safety testing in utilities generally covers things like the effect of high voltage line surges, temporary overloads, and electrical fast transient bursts. ⚠️ Overvoltage specifics



According to community summaries of earlier UL 2735 editions, a section titled “Extended Overvoltage Test” (Section 7) was deleted from the standard in prior revisions, which suggests that there is no standalone mandatory extended overvoltage test procedure in the current UL 2735. That deletion means extended overvoltage tests as a described block of requirements aren’t part of the defined standard content anymore (at least as seen in those earlier drafts), although the standard still ensures safety under high voltage and stress conditions.



⚙️ What that means in practice

UL 2735’s safety testing ensures the meter won’t present an electric shock / fire / mechanical hazard under normal and some fault conditions — this may implicitly include evaluation under surge or high-voltage conditions as part of dielectric and insulation tests, but it doesn’t require a separate dedicated overvoltage protection component or specific extended overvoltage procedure the way a surge protection standard (like UL 1449) does.

If a product claims specific overvoltage protection (e.g., MOVs, surge suppression circuits), that is typically a design feature beyond UL 2735’s base safety compliance and would be evaluated as part of a manufacturer’s design approach rather than a distinct UL 2735 requirement.

🧠 Summary So: UL 2735 addresses safety under voltage stress but doesn’t require separate extended overvoltage tests as a standalone section anymore. It also doesn’t mandate a specific overvoltage protection device like a surge protector—that would fall under other standards (e.g., UL 1449 for surge protective devices). If you want, I can help find the exact wording in the 2025 edition of UL 2735 (e.g., dielectric test or transient requirements) to show how overvoltage conditions are evaluated in safety tests themselves.

Here’s what current publicly available information indicates about whether the 2025 edition of UL 2735 includes an overvoltage test : 📌 Does UL 2735:2025 include an overvoltage test? The standard does not appear to include a dedicated “extended overvoltage test” section in the way some older drafts once did (e.g., a separate block of tests labeled Extended Overvoltage Tests). Online commentary referring to earlier versions shows that such a section had been deleted from the earlier standard (as of at least 2014) and is not part of the published requirements. The ANSI/CAN/UL 2735:2025 edition itself focuses on the electrical safety of electric utility meters rated up to 600 VAC and covers safety aspects (electric shock, fire, mechanical hazards), but publicly available descriptions don’t list a standalone overvoltage test by that name. ⚡ What kinds of voltage-related tests are part of typical UL 2735 testing? Even though there’s no separate “extended overvoltage” section, UL 2735 safety testing typically incorporates tests related to voltage stress, such as (based on related summaries of UL 2735 test content for meters): Effect of high-voltage line surges Effect of temporary overloads (modified) Insulation resistance Single-fault conditions (stressing discrete components)

These kinds of tests examine how a meter withstands abnormal electrical conditions without creating a shock or fire hazard — but they are not labeled as an overvoltage protection test per se. 🧠 What this means in practice UL 2735:2025 does address safe performance under abnormal electrical stresses , including voltage surges and overloads as part of the overall safety evaluation framework. However, it does not mandate a separate “extended overvoltage test” section or a specific named overvoltage certification requirement distinct from its broader safety evaluations, based on available public summaries.



What this also may mean in practice is that older meters have no protection. Will regulators and the industry now claim that the grid itself is being modified (at ratepayer expense) to accommodate a disastrous an inappropriate technology choice - (sort of like the Tesla owners who have to buy a device to escape a burning vehicle- because the door handles don’t work?) (Should the narrative that ratepayers need access to time-of-use billing schemes enabled by the meters be scrutinized further, given the emphasis on the growth of data centers?)

Do ‘Smart’ Meters have surge protectors?

NYSUMA SMART METER TESTIMONY:

The information is also posted here:

Smart meter Fire Safety, Health, Privacy and Security Threat EXPOSED – Electronic Utility Meters A Fire Safety, Health, Privacy and Security Threat by Michele Hertz, NYSUMA New York Safe Utility Meter Association

Why Smart Meter Fires Are So Dangerous?

Activists note that smart meter fires are especially dangerous because they ignite outside the premises, so the response of smoke detectors etc. is delayed. This is especially dangerous when occupants are sleeping.

A few Canadian fires:

2013 Smart Meter Fire Fatality Report - One is Too Many

In June of 2013. Stop Smart Meters’ Joshua Hart reported:

When ‘Smart’ Meters Kill: The Story of Larry Nikkel — Details Emerge of Vacaville, CA Smart Meter Fire Death | Stop Smart Meters!

Details have come to light of a man killed by a Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) Smart Meter that caught fire in Vacaville, CA on July 9th, 2010. Larry Nikkel of 230 Arbor St. died from a suspicious electrical fire that consumed his home the day after Wellington Energy, contractors for PG&E, installed a Landis & Gyr “smart” electric meter. A wrongful death suit lawsuit filed by the family against the utility, subcontractor, and meter manufacturer has now been settled for an undisclosed sum. []

A June 15th 2012 presentation by the Ontario Fire Marshal analyzes the numerous smart meter fires being reported in Canada and abroad and states:

“We encountered an unusual amount of fire incidents involving smart meters…prior to any proper investigation the utility company had removed and replaced the meters from the affected areas…New meters may have defects that cause electrical failures (or they may be caused by) careless installation during change over…”

“It’s fairly clear by now that there is another major safety problem with smart meters- aside from RF radiation pulses. Hundreds of fires, explosions, and other electrical problems have been documented.” - Joshua Hart, Stop Smart Meters

Who is counting?