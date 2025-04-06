A few readers got in touch with me to comment on the Colorado bill posted yesterday, including the fact that it defers to the FCC limits, and that Colorado already has “smart meters.” Thank you for the thoughtful input.

If you are aware of other state smart meter bill efforts, please let me know.

Investor-Owned vs. Municipal

There are a few variables involved in the smart meter opposition movement, and one is that the state utility regulators have jurisdiction over the investor-owned utilities, but not the municipal providers.

In some rural areas of some states, people are still fighting to keep true analogue meters. This includes parts of New York State.

In addition, some municipal providers are charging exorbitant opt out fees, far beyond those approved by the state’s utility regulator for the IOU - Investor-Owned-Utilities.

Many more recent state bills are intended to help protect all customers, and in some states the legislative efforts have extended to include a no fee opt out for all digital meters: gas, water, electric, propane, etc.

But the bills are subjected to scrutiny by legal experts in Legislative offices, and end up being a compromised or watered-down version, fueled by the assertion that they have a better chance of passing if modified, or that the legislator will not sponsor it unless it is amended.

In other states, competing industry-friendly legislative bills emerge, for example allowing for surcharges for opt outs, or prohibiting opt outs all together. (Pennsylvania)

Many states, regulators, and the industry have attempted to specify that that opt out meter will be a radio-off digital meter, instead of an analogue.

The industry and its partners are very actively involved in trying to stop many protective state Legislative efforts. This includes blocking bills seeking to establish study commissions (after the success of the New Hampshire State Report on Health and Environmental Effects of 5G and Wireless Radiation. (Note that in New York, legislators are paid $142,000 per year in salary. Comparatively, New Hampshire legislators earn just $100 per year without per diem, according to Ballotpedia. States with career politicians enable greater sustained influence from industry’s deep pockets, for example, State Senator Markey in Massachusetts)

Protective and appropriate bill efforts by constituents are being stopped in their tracks, and bills are reportedly not even being assigned bill numbers at the state level.

Both political parties have been culpable.

Smart Meters: Moving from Analogue vs Moving from AMR

When smart meters were first deployed in California, Maine, parts of Texas, and other rural areas (fueled by Obama-era economic stimulus funding), many ratepayers were transitioning from true analogues to digital meters. This included municipalities, for example Danvers MA, where Stop Smart Meters Massachusetts was launched. (no longer active)

One reported benefit of eliminating analogues is discontinuing the need for meter readers. Clean energy groups widely supported the narrative that cutting back on truck rolls was a good thing, including the ability to remotely shut off the power for moveouts, with not so much mention of shut offs for non-payment.

Advocacy was simpler when ratepayers were advised to lock their analogue meters, and when the deployments were accompanied by great fanfare and publicity by the clean energy community in lockstep with utilities.

The dynamic is more complicated in states that deployed first-generation wireless AMR or powerline meters more than a decade ago, with the public largely unaware of the implications of the technology and not being able to make a connection to any emerging health issues, which may have been inaccurately attributed to ‘stress.’

FYI Here is a good resource summarizing the different types of meters, including stealth analogues:

EI Wellspring: How to cope with chemical and electrical hypersensitivities Thank you to the Arizona community



Chronic Disease Epidemic



This history of not knowing about meter installations and not making connections to health issues reinforces a presumption of safety, despite the fact that chronic illness rates have exploded coinciding with wireless exposures. (See the paper here by Camilla Rees and Richard Leer.)

In fact, the installation of a new “smart” meter is the variable most frequency

associated with the acute onset of EMR-S, or EHS, according to environmental medicine researcher Beatrice Golomb and others.

Although smart meter activism exploded twelve years ago or more across the country and world-wide, once installations took place and battles were lost, momentum waned. Many of the resources that were available online were no longer active, or outdated, and groups shifted focus to 5G, or dissolved.

Unfortunately, in many states, opposition mounts after the meters are installed and people are badly injured. We are in the midst of another wave of engaged activism. Only a few states or parts of states have not yet deployed the AMI meters, including NM, MA, RI, and parts of NY.

Many states are now replacing earlier deployments of AMI meters, which function as computers with cycles of planned obsolescence and increased earnings.

Up to Date Information: NYSUMA

NYSUMA, the New York Safe Utility Meter Association, published three superb Papers, Articles and Reports that cover the complexities of the smart meter landscape.

2024 Summary

One Page Meter Handout

Overview - The Hazards of Digital Utility Meters

Radio Frequency Radiation is Not the Only Issue with Digital Meters

This 17-minute briefing is one post in a new EON series of videos on the work of Dr. Sam Milham, an epidemiologist and author of the book DIRTY ELECTRICITY. Dr. Milham's groundbreaking research demonstrates a strong correlation between the rise of the so-called 'diseases of civilization' and the historical spread of electrification. He explains how the harmonics and frequency distortions generated by appliances and microwave antennas and riding on the 60 cycle current running through household, school and office wiring can seriously impact human health. This information is especially relevant in the context of the current controversy over wireless so-called 'smart meters.' Milham's findings show that just turning the 'radio off' in the 'smart meters' will not solve the full problem of the human health risks posed by the devices - and already experienced and testified to by thousands of injured and outraged customers. Also contained in the poorly designed devices is at least one more source of electro-magnetic pollution; a 'switching mode power supply' (SMPS). known to be a source of 'dirty electricity' capable of making many people sick. Find out more at: http://www.sammilham.com/

Legal Action Regarding the FCC Guidelines

For certain, no one involved in Colorado’s effort is promoting the FCC guidelines as the last word on smart meter safety.

In 2013 the FCC opened a proceeding seeking comment about its regulations, in anticipation of newer technologies. The FCC made a decision in 2019 to close the docket, and issued its opinion that its exposure guidelines did not need review, while easing regulations to enable more industry growth.

The FCC’s conclusions are here. Microsoft Word - FCC-19-126A1

First, we resolve a Notice of Inquiry that sought public input on, among other issues, whether the Commission should amend its existing RF emission exposure limits.2 After reviewing the extensive record submitted in response to that inquiry, we find no appropriate basis for and thus decline to propose amendments to our existing limits at this time.

Second, based on our existing limits, we revise our implementing rules to reflect modern technology and today’s uses. We streamline our criteria for determining when a licensee is exempt from our RF exposure evaluation criteria, replacing our prior regime of service-based exemptions with a set of formulas for situations in which the risk of excessive RF exposure is minimal. For those licensees who do not qualify for an exemption, we provide more flexibility for licensees to establish compliance with our RF exposure limits. And we specify methods that RF equipment operators can use to mitigate the risk of excess exposure, both to members of the public and trained workers (such as training, supervision, and signage). (more at link).

The FCC’s decision gave rise to lawsuits which were consolidated into one case.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit judges ruled in favor of environmental health groups and petitioners.

“The court held that the FCC failed to respond to “record evidence that exposure to RF radiation at levels below the Commission’s current limits may cause negative health effects unrelated to cancer.” Further, the agency demonstrated “a complete failure to respond to comments concerning environmental harm caused by RF radiation.” The court found the FCC ignored numerous organizations, scientists and medical doctors who called on them to update limits and the court found the FCC failed to address these issues:

impacts of long term wireless exposure

impacts to children,

the testimony of people injured by wireless radiation,

impacts to wildlife and the environment

impacts to the developing brain and reproduction.” SOURCE

Here is an article from 2021 from Children’s Health Defense about the court case, and the 11,000 pages of testimony the court reviewed: 11,000 Pages of Evidence Filed in Landmark 5G Case Against the FCC, Hearing Set for Jan. 25 After the FCC last month found no evidence of harm caused by wireless technology, CHD and other groups sued — and included 11,000 pages of evidence refuting the FCC’s conclusion.

What the court had to review was not all the current science, but the science the FCC had ignored, that had been submitted in the docket.

There were less than 200 reports from people who has been harmed by wireless, from all sources, not just smart meters. Out of thousands of pages of testimony, these health complaints carried weight with the court.

The FCC has ignored the court remand.

What you can do now: The FCC Proceeding Seeking Comments from the Public - 2 ways to contribute



The Alliance for Natural Health has a very quick sign-on action that only requires your name and email. Just go here: https://anh-usa.org/action-center/ and look for the action item for the FCC. It is a good action to share with others because it covers a broad range of issues, including 5G tower placement.

If you want to highlight smart meters: Go to the FCC site and submit a comment. Go to: ECFS - Search Filings to the FCC. Click on the button “Submit a Filing” in the very top toolbar. Type in 25-133 for the proceeding.

Here is the order that you are responding to in you want more details:

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025

Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025

Numbers count. Hundreds of comments regarding smart meter harm would carry weight to enable other agencies with authority regarding health to respond to this data, thousands would be better. We are the boots on the ground.