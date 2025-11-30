Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

From our Danish Colleagues:

Effects of electromagnetic radiation (RF-EMF) on neurotransmitters and brain function Chinese research review: ‘The brain orchestra is out of tune.’

The Chinese research review “Effects of high-frequency electromagnetic radiation on neurotransmitters in the brain” (Hu et al. 2021) provides convincing evidence that the electromagnetic fields in mobile communications have a massive impact on brain metabolism before and after birth.

Children in particular are affected by the negative effects on memory, learning and behavior.

The study’s results have gained renewed relevance due to the current discussion about the effects of digital media on children and young people, the decline in learning and thinking presentations, and the debate about smartphone bans.

Hu et al. show how electromagnetic fields in the frequency range of mobile communications (including WLAN) affect neurotransmitter systems in the brain – in particular glutamate/NMDA, dopamine, serotonin; GABA and acetylcholine. These systems control our thinking and learning processes.

The study results show:

What begins in the cell – a small disruption in signal transmission – ends in the classroom: Children lose the ability to focus, retain, and understand. The educational crisis is therefore not only a social phenomenon, but also a neurobiological one. Read more about the study and its consequences here:

https://nejtil5g.dk/effekter-af-elektromagnetisk-straaling-rf-emf-paa-neurotransmittertere-og-hjernefunktion/

EVENTS:

12/1 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic Monday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m. ET Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin! “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this invitation widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health compromise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Don’t let this happen to you! Join us to learn, bring your questions!

Register for Smart Meter Webinar!

12/9 KATIE SINGER will present MAPPING OUR TECHNOSPHERE TO BUILD RESPECTFUL RELATIONS WITH NATURE on Hart Hagan’s webinar

12/10 MediaJustice will host a conversation Wednesday, December 10th at 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern From Project Blue to Stargate: How the Southwest is Resisting Data Centers.

NEW ALERT! Help Stop “The Most Evil Piece Of Legislation I’ve Ever Seen

Deceptive, Insidious, and Evil. That’s how telecom attorney Andrew Campanelli described HR 3557 in the prior Congress – “It’s actually designed to strip all powers from state and local governments…over the placement of [wireless] facilities.” On Tuesday Nov 18, the Big Bad Dangerous Bill HR 2289 (formerly HR 3557) was voted out of the House Communications & Technology Subcommittee. It has been referred to the House Energy & Commerce Committee (E&C). We don’t know when E&C will vote on the bill. So we need to act now. CLICK HERE to tell your member of Congress to stop this legislation.

MORE INFO HERE: CHD Stop the Federal Cell Tower Takeover — Oppose H.R. 2289 Congress is moving fast on H.R. 2289, a bill that would let federal agencies and telecom companies override your community’s voice and force cell towers wherever they want.

More news here:

Nov 30 - Dec. 1 Safe Tech International News and Notes

November Danish News, Chinese Research Review: ‘The brain orchestra is out of tune.’, Dr. Mallery-Blythe, Katie Singer, Dr Martha Herbert & Peter Sullivan EMF &Autism, Amber Yang, Dave Stetzer, UAPs

Several colleagues have posted lovely tributes to David Stetzer, who worked earnestly with great generosity on ground current and dirty electricity issues, among other contributions. (posted in the news link above).

Here is a ‘short’ from a longer interview between David and Keith Cutter.

Gratitude to David, an honorable man. And thank you for all you do.