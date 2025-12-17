Re: Texas sues biggest TV makers, alleging smart TVs spy on users without consent Given that the Texas AG is suing the biggest TV makers for spying on users without consent, why haven’t any AGs sued Landis and Gyr and other smart meter companies that shifted from collecting billing data to collecting all personal electric consumption data?

My longer diatribe published Nov. 28 is here: 'Remembering' the 'Sense' Revelo 'Smart' Meter - with your personal private consumption coming to a data center near you

CONSUMER PRODUCTS/SURVEILLANCE: Texas sues biggest TV makers, alleging smart TVs spy on users without consent Automated Content Recognition brings “mass surveillance” to homes, lawsuits say. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued five large TV manufacturers yesterday, alleging that their smart TVs spy on viewers without consent. Paxton sued Samsung, the longtime TV market share leader, along with LG, Sony, Hisense, and TCL. “These companies have been unlawfully collecting personal data through Automated Content Recognition (‘ACR’) technology,” Paxton’s office alleged in a press release that contains links to all five lawsuits. “ACR in its simplest terms is an uninvited, invisible digital invader. This software can capture screenshots of a user’s television display every 500 milliseconds, monitor viewing activity in real time, and transmit that information back to the company without the user’s knowledge or consent. The companies then sell that consumer information to target ads across platforms for a profit. This technology puts users’ privacy and sensitive information, such as passwords, bank information, and other personal information at risk.” - Not Much Different Than a Surveilling Smart Meter!

Updated June 9, 2025. First published in 2012. Quebec-based magazine La Maison du 21e siecle asked physician David O. Carpenter, former founding dean of the University at Albany (NY)’s School of Public Health, to comment an open letter published in the Montreal daily Le Devoir on May 24 2012. This letter claimed wireless smart meters pose no risk to public health. More than fifty international experts endorsed the following rebuttal. (Lire la version française)

by K.T. Weaver, SkyVision Solutions - Still relevant

U.S. and International Scientists Urge Senate Oversight and Halt to FCC Fast-Tracking of Cell Towers Over Health Concerns

Washington, DC — The International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF), an international consortium of physicians and scientists, has formally cautioned Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that U.S. wireless safety guidelines are outdated and scientifically unsupported and fail to protect public health.

In a letter submitted to members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation ahead of the FCC oversight hearing, ICBE-EMF urged lawmakers to question the FCC’s continued reliance on radiofrequency (RF) exposure limits for cell towers and wireless unchanged since 1996.

“The FCC’s exposure limits, unchanged since 1996, are not science-based and do not protect the public. They ignore decades of peer-reviewed research showing biological harm at levels far below those that cause heating.”

In parallel, ICBE-EMF submitted detailed scientific comments to the FCC opposing its proposed rulemaking, “Build America: Eliminating Barriers to Wireless Deployments” (WT Docket No. 25-276) cautioning that fast-tracking cell towers would significantly increase public exposure to RF radiation.

John Frank MD, ICBE-EMF Chairperson; physician and epidemiologist, University of Edinburgh; Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto

“Current government limits for wireless exposure based on the FCC and ICNIRP do not ensure safety. Based on hundreds of studies published over the past 30 years showing adverse effects at non-heating levels, far lower than the regulations allow, the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields is calling for a halt to the introduction of new technologies and immediate action to reduce public exposure. We caution all governments that the science clearly demonstrates that both the U.S. FCC and ICNIRP limits are fundamentally flawed.”

Dr. Joel Moskowitz, ICBE-EMF Commissioner, Director of the Center for Family and Community Health at the School of Public Health at the University of California Berkeley and Commissioner of the IInternational Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields

“The FCC’s current limits for cell‑tower and wireless‑device radiation were developed decades ago and do not reflect today’s real‑world patterns of continuous exposure. These limits also do not incorporate considerations for children’s heightened vulnerability or the growing body of peer‑reviewed research reporting neurological, reproductive, immunological, and environmental effects at exposure levels below current FCC thresholds. From a public‑health standpoint, governments should take steps to reduce population‑wide exposure, with particular attention to protecting children.”

Ronald Melnick Ph.D. Past Chair, ICBE-EMF, now Senior Advisor; former Senior Toxicologist, National Toxicology Program, National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences

“The current human exposure limits for wireless radiation, established by the FCC in 1996 are based on behavioral studies of a single effect from the 1980s, in which small groups of rats and monkeys were exposed to a limited number of sessions for no more than one hour. At that time, the prevailing assumption was that no adverse effects would occur if increases in body temperature were less than one degree centigrade. These studies are inadequate for setting health protective exposure limits.”

“Until science-based exposure limits are properly established, especially for vulnerable populations, such as children and pregnant women, health agencies need to educate the public and promote practical ways to reduce exposures. In addition, public areas with low wireless radiation levels need to be established for susceptible and highly sensitive individuals.”

The ICBE-EMF Letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; ICBE-EMF Scientific Comments to the FCC in 25-276 Build America

FCC PROCEEDING UPDATE

Do you have a Senator on the Commerce, Science and Transportation Cmte? They have until close of Fri Dec 19 to submit more questions to FCC.

Please see the attached letter submitted to Sen. Hickenlooper in connection with the oversight hearing which poses the QFRs (with footnotes).

What is the status of FCC complying with a court order issued by the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit in 2021 to provide a reasoned explanation for retaining its 1996 limits for human exposure to radiofrequency (cell tower radiation)? What steps has the FCC taken to comply with the court order? (See page 6 below for description of the court order, which found that the FCC had ignored record evidence and failed to comply with its statutory obligations issued by Congress) What dollar amount in the FCC’s budget request is allocated for complying with the DC Circuit order? When does the FCC expect to comply with and satisfy the requirements contained in the court’s mandate? The FCC notice of proposed rulemaking (docket 25-276) would preempt state and local government discretion over the placement of wireless facilities, essentially mandating increased wireless radiation exposure upon Americans without their consent, without liability for injuries, and without any determination of safety from these exposures. Will FCC halt this rulemaking until it has updated its exposure regulations for wireless radiation to protect the public? Why hasn’t the FCC begun a rulemaking based on the latest science to update its human radiofrequency exposure guidelines? An up-to-date review would help reassure the public that the technology the FCC is rolling out (by expanding its power of preemption over local zoning authority) is safe for children, families, wildlife and the environment?

Current wireless exposure guidelines are largely based on the results of studies performed over 40 years ago of just 11 monkeys and 12 rats, which were exposed for less than one hour. GAO first recommended that the FCC revisit these limits back in 2012 and the FCC has not yet done so.

Why are there no measuring and monitoring of ambient cell tower RF levels nationwide? Many other countries have publicly posted cell tower radiation measurement data but the US has no RF measurement program, nor any public information on ambient levels.

Please confirm receipt.

Majority Members –- Republican (15 members)

Ted Cruz, Texas (Chairman)

John Thune, South Dakota

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Jerry Moran, Kansas

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee

Todd Young, Indiana

Ted Budd, North Carolina

Eric Schmitt, Missouri

John Curtis, Utah

Bernie Moreno, Ohio

Tim Sheehy, Montana

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming

Minority Members –– Democratic (13 members)

Maria Cantwell, Washington (Ranking Member)

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota

Brian Schatz, Hawaii

Ed Markey, Massachusetts

Gary Peters, Michigan

Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin

Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

Jacky Rosen, Nevada

Ben Ray Luján, New Mexico

John Hickenlooper, Colorado

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania

Andy Kim, New Jersey

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware

