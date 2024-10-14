By Patricia Burke of Safe Tech International, Images Courtesy Flo Freshman -for entertainment purposes only, not to be construed as medical advice

When a cybertruck is imported to Europe, it has to be modified in order to adhere with safety regulations not in force in the United States.

From an energy medicine perspective, allowing intimidating vehicles on the roads, and instinct-injured piercing devoid of recognition of the body’s energy anatomy, are related issues.

When we don’t understand the risks of ‘overcharge’ in ourselves and others, and we don’t understand when and how our subtle energies are being exploited, or how to protect ourselves, we are flying blind.”

I recently read a quote by Substack author Tijn Tjoelker of The Mycelium in his post Lessons from Zen and The Art of Saving The Planet.

This article is about his quote.

We are at the point where every mundane choice that we make throughout the day and night – about what we do with our time and attention, and whether or not we invoke a machine or device, large and small – either does or does not regenerate life.

Unexamined choices via our technology use and consumer habits have taken us beyond the edge of reason. We need a new roadmap,

A Short Historical Narrative of Feedback Loops: The Startle Response vs. Desensitization

I remember when cars were first outfitted with remote door locks. Car lights would blink and the horn would beep loudly, so that the driver could confirm that they had locked the vehicle – from across the street.

Initially, I jumped out of my skin on more than one occasion in parking lots, startled by the unexpected noise from an empty vehicle. How did we come to change our expectations and behavior regarding when and where and how we lock our vehicles – creating the demand for more sensors and expensive key fobs, with cars generating data? Should we celebrate that Meta’s glasses will remember for us where we parked the car? Or should we question that we would need the assist, because we have been empowered to not pay attention to what we are doing?

Mindless or Mindful?

Over time, the horn honking volume was adjusted. My energetic immune system and nervous system adapted to the sound, and now I rarely experience that startle response. I am desensitized.

We have not considered that in many cases, our desensitization not an adaptation. It is degenerative, especially regarding our relationships with technology, with the built environment, with authoritarian structures, and with each other.

We could instead be paying more attention to what the European Environmental Agency has coined, “Late Lessons from Early Warnings” by heeding more of our own physicality, as well as reports of harm being experienced by others.

This extends far beyond overuse injuries and postural problems caused by tech; by screen blue light harm; by epidemic myopia, including in children; and including unacknowledged damage to nature. The harm is preventable, and caused by failure to course correct in the face of evidence of maladaptation to misguided social norms.

Trauma expert Peter Levine noted, “In a herd of deer, we need some super-sensitive ones. They are the ones that will hear that teeniest little crack or smell the one or two molecules of scent from the mountain lion that’s stalking them. Their job is to use their hyper-sensitivity to alert the whole group.”

If we are going to address any of the current challenges facing humanity, we need to recognize and recover our relationship with our own independent sensory feedback systems. We need to hold ourselves accountable for ensuring that our man-made inventions, including AI, do not destroy our biology, or each other, or the nature environment with which we have co-evolved for thousands of years.

Tech is enabling us to adopt mindlessness and disconnect, when we need to be going in the opposite direction. We are treating the planet and ourselves – frivolously, while outsourcing harm from the Global North to the South, including mining and waste.

Some antidotes include self-awareness, simplicity, mindfulness, wonder, presence, community, compassion for others, reverence, and openness to accumulated wisdom from other cultures.

We have access to maps that can guide us back to an integrated, healthy and balanced relationship with one another and with our own energy fields, via energy intelligence, much of which has been codified by Eastern traditions, thousands of years ago. Many Westerners are already reaping benefits of Eastern teachings; we could incorporate much more wisdom regarding balance, and embodiment. We don’t have to continue traveling this road. We can change the GPS coordinates to conscious awareness.

A Short Comparision Study of an Energetic Exchange: Shopping

Here are 3 different scenarios describing a cashier processing a customer’s purchases in a store, relative to studying energy anatomy.

1. In the first scenario, the cashier displays basic social skills and interacts courteously with staff and the customers. Friendly smiles are exchanged. The cashier is ‘present.’

2. In the second scenario, the cashier is wearing revealing clothing, with a phone visibly tucked in her bra. She does not make eye contact with anyone. She is sending mixed signals indicating that she is distracted with her mind elsewhere, while at the same time drawing attention to her appearance.

3. In the third scenario, the cashier has pasty unhealthy-looking skin, wearing clothing that obscures her physicality, with extreme prominent piercings on her face. She avoids eye contact. Again, the unconscious messaging is that while acting like she doesn’t care, she desperately wants to draw attention to herself.

If we could perceive the energetic dynamics occurring in each exchange, before we became desensitized, what would we see?

What does this have to do with a cybertruck? Everything.

Strange Flows, Radiant Circuits, and The Penetrating Flow

Thousands of years ago, Chinese seers mapped out the electromagnetic pathways that sustain the invisible subtle energy field. This includes both Meridians and ‘Strange Flows.’

Some surmise that the name ‘Strange Flow’ may have been sourced from the idea that the behavior of these energies appeared unusual and unpredictable, until their functions were understood. For example, if we were to suddenly fall through ice into freezing water, the Strange Flows responsible for managing body temperature would take the helm and re-organize our physiology to help insure survival, faster than the process of conscious thought. This would include the Regulator Flow.

Energy Medicine teacher and author Donna Eden, who can ‘see energy’, describes the Strange Flows as “Radiant Circuits” because of the way they appear to her, as they flash “on” when needed, illuminating like Christmas lights. This contrasts with the action of Meridians, which are choreographed in a constant flow by the changing frequencies of the sun, over the course of the day and night.

Eden Energy Medicine explains, “The radiant circuits function to ensure that all the other energy systems are working for the common good. They redistribute energies to where they are most needed, responding to any health challenge the body might encounter. In terms of evolution, the radiant circuits have been around longer than the meridians. Primitive organisms such as insects move their energies via the radiant circuits rather than through a meridian system, and the radiant circuits can be seen in the embryo before the meridians develop. As in the way that riverbeds are formed, it is as if radiant energies that habitually followed the same course became meridians. Where the meridians are tied to fixed pathways and specific organs, the radiant energies operate as fluid fields, embodying a distinct spontaneous intelligence. Like hyperlinks on a website, they jump instantly to wherever they are needed, bringing revitalization, joy, and spiritual connection. If triple warmer mobilizes your inner militia, the radiant circuits mobilize your inner mom, showering you with healing energy, providing life-sustaining resources, and lifting your morale.” – Eden Energy Medicine

The Chinese seers and Indian sages devoted themselves to understanding and cultivating their electromagnetic energies through simple, eloquent, sustainable practices including mindfulness, exercise, herbs, meditation, visualization, and massage, as the foundation for a healthy, conscious life.

The Penetrating Flow is one of the “Strange Flows” of Oriental Medicine. The Penetrating Flow has a number of functions, and one is to rewire the body for reproduction. It is partly responsible for the re-distribution of circulation to the sexual zones of the body. Its action has been described as the gentle feeling of butterflies in the stomach associated with falling in love, which can evolve to a warm feeling in the vicinity of the underwear, (but humans can attach many diverse emotional expressions and experiences to physical intimacy, including violence.)

In a remarkable irony, the same deeply internal energy field that wires humans for intimacy also manifests the survival strategy of disgust and repulsion, for example, when we smell rotten meat.

The body literally reorganizes its energy to prevent us from ingesting something harmful. This aspect of the Penetrating Flow can also be activated in cases of overwhelming shock and emotional upset, for example, witnessing a gruesome accident, or hearing emotionally traumatic news that overwhelms our ability to integrate and assimilate. We lose our appetite, literally.

The Penetrating Flow should not be actively engaged all the time. We do not want to be in a constant state of either disgust or sexual arousal, because in either state, the body’s energetic, spatial, mechanical, and bio-chemical constitution has been altered, intelligently, for a reason, but not for prolonged application.

Seeking to Impact the Audience – Social Media, Telecommunications, and Politics as an Unprecedented Force Multiplier of Arousal, Disgust, and/or Disharmony

When disgust, shock, stress or arousal is running the show, other capacities are diminished.

For example, we need to be able to digest food.

But we are living in an age where the advertising industry, media, and entertainment industry are constantly attempting to activate and direct energies of either arousal or disgust within us, and/or to get us to eat or buy something – often at the wrong time, in the wrong place, and for the wrong reasons.

Divisiveness was stoked during the pandemic and fueled a misunderstood sense of power. Intolerance and hatred is not power. The dynamic can be re-assessed and addressed as a lower interfering energy, rather than sustained and amplified. Without question, our current political process is being driven by disgust towards those who don’t agree with us, from both sides of the political aisle, in different ways.

The underlying economic and political paradigm is one of exploitation, and “taking” from another, including subtle energy, data, self-governance, and the right to ‘the Commons,” now including space and the health of the oceans.

Who is Minding the Store?

The passage through adolescence and into adulthood can be viewed as learning to manage one’s own sense of personal power and self-mastery including one’s sexual energy, which includes the Penetrating Flow. The three scenarios above describing a cashier in a store can be interpreted via the dynamics of the Penetrating Flow.

The first transaction with an attentive cashier is neutral and does not seek to draw energy from one party to the other.

The second example of the cashier with the phone visible in the bra is less neutral. While seeking to appear not to be interested in others, dressing provocatively relative to cultural norms generally seeks attention from “the audience.”

Technology, social media, the internet, and ‘likes’ have exponentially amplified the negatives of seeking attention from ‘an audience,’ and the dangers inherent in an economic system and mass culture cultivating imbalance, energy illiteracy, and addiction.

Instinct Injured Power Dynamics vs. Intention

The third dynamic of piercing the face is more complex, and this is where we find the link to the cybertruck and displays of power.

Many cultures, past and present, have incorporated body piercing and tattooing for any number of reasons, including beauty, and preparing for war. For example, it has been reported that some Native American cultures tattooed Stomach 36, recognizing that activating and massaging the electromagnetic point known as 3-mile leg on the Stomach Meridian would increase endurance.

This is not a commentary on all manifestations of tattooing and piercing, throughout time.

This is about unconscious and unskilled manipulation and alteration of bioenergy, including non-benefiting and non-consensual impacts on others.

Discernment regarding tattooing and piercing has to do with intention, and with literacy (or lack of literacy) regarding the body’s energy fields.

When we don’t know what we are doing relative to these energies, we are lost in space and time, with unanticipated results, including the possibility of long-term health damage.

A ‘witness’ with a strong intuitional body will recoil with an inborn aversion to harmful piercings on the face, for example, those that activate the start and endpoints of the Meridians, even without any formal training in energy medicine. This is because our intuitional bodies carry intelligences far beyond the conscious mind.

One teacher calls this his “spiny sense” of heightened alert, when we need to pay more attention to our gut instincts.

When our inborn energy intelligence is operational and not desensitized, we cringe and recoil at the sight of a painful-looking metal stake impaling the face because the resulting overcharged energy field in an individual or group subconsciously transmits risks. The intuitional body registers danger.

The practice of activating ‘overcharge’ in the military in order to drive them into battle has been practiced in many cultures. One of the most horrific examples of loss of control occurred with the My Lai massacre, during the Vietnam War. (There may have been others, including in 2002, when four wives were slain by their soldier husbands in 6 weeks at Fort Bragg.)

Back at the store, the instinct-injured individual with the pierced eyebrows may experience the recoil of the observer’s aura as ‘power over another.’ This dynamic unconsciously feeds the ego of the individual with the piercings. The energy exchange between the two individuals is distorted and polluted by power dynamics, (although there are energy medicine strategies available for protection from metabolizing unwanted energies, including ‘zipping up’ the Central Meridian.)

This dynamic may be why the piercing was done in the first place – for attention. We will never be able to figure out if piercing and tattooing can be used for healing, until we look.

When we give a wide berth to the metal cybertruck with its blackened windows, we experience the same invasive expression of power-over-another.

We know why a Chechen warlord was driving a gun-mounted Tesla cybertruck.

We also know that Europeans have taken steps to make their roads safer. In a recent letter, the European Transport Safety Council, Eurocities, Clean Cities, Transport & Environment, POLIS – Cities and Regions for Transport Innovation, International Federation of Pedestrians, and the European Cyclists’ Federation opposed the approval of a cybertruck on the roads in the Czech Republic.

Carscoops reported, “Despite the required modifications, they sent a letter to the local government expressing serious concerns about the electric truck’s shape, weight, and size. Apparently, they believe that having a vehicle shaped like a giant, unyielding wedge might not be the safest choice on the roads. [] To gain approval as a privately imported vehicle, the Cybertruck’s infamous sharp edges were reluctantly dressed with rubber moldings, an attempt to make it slightly less dangerous for pedestrians—though one wonders if anyone actually feels safer. Additionally, the LED headlights and taillights were tweaked with yellow indicators to align with European regulations. [] Campaigners argue that even at this seemingly deflated weight, the truck fails to meet regulations for the N1 category when fully loaded. European laws require heavy vehicles to be fitted with speed limiters, a rule that seems to have been overlooked in this case. The letter doesn’t stop there. It highlights the truck’s enormous footprint, expansive blind spots, lack of crumple zones, and extreme acceleration, all of which they say pose a real danger to pedestrians and other road users. For these reasons, campaigners argue that the Tesla Cybertrucks currently on European roads should be de-registered and removed from public streets.Even With Rubber Edges, Critics Want Tesla’s Cybertruck Off Europe’s Roads (msn.com)

What we don’t know is why America ignores the implications of these armored cars,

Is it possible that the quest for self-mastery could eclipse monetizing – beyond the planet’s limits – the need for power imbalances? Can self-esteem be expressed as a force for good?

The Iceman’s Medicinal Herbs and Genetics

The story of Ötzi implies that 5,300 years ago, the practice of tattooing certain acupuncture points was linked to sophisticated, individualized health care.

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

In 1991 “a spectacularly preserved mummy of a man who was murdered about 5,300 years ago” was unearthed. “The iceman, the oldest glacier-bound mummy ever discovered, was found by hikers in Italy’s Ötztal Alps in 1991, and since then, scientists have scrutinized almost every aspect of the man’s life,” as reported by Live Science. “Genetic analysis revealed that the iceman had a host of ailments at the time of his murder (by a blow to the head). For instance, Ötzi was a heart attack waiting to happen, with narrowed arteries, and he had arthritic knees and rotten teeth, a likely case of Lyme disease, and signs of stomach ulcers.” – Live Science

Possible evidence for care and treatment in the Tyrolean Iceman was published in the International Journal of Paleopathology Volume 25, June 2019, Pages 110-117. The article discussed findings about what he had eaten, and outlined genetic findings.

The Mummy and the Meridians: “Ötzi the Iceman’s Tattoos May Have Been a Primitive Form of Acupuncture”

One of the most fascinating aspects of the story is that the international community was able to discern that “Ötzi the Iceman’s Tattoos May Have Been a Primitive Form of Acupuncture.” “In addition, the iceman was inked; Ötzi was covered in 61 tattoos. The tattoos were all simple stripes with two crosses, so they didn’t seem to be decorative. Given the look and location of these tattoos, the researchers think the markings were a form of medical treatment.” “The tattoos are all located at body regions where the iceman had some health issues and probably experienced periods of pain. For example, he had degenerative diseases of his hip, knee, ankle joints and lower back. Most of the tattoos are located [on] the legs and the lower back,” Zink said.”[] “chest tattoos may have been used to soothe belly discomfort; he had intestinal parasites and a Helicobacter pylori infection. And some of the inked spots corresponded to traditional acupuncture “pressure points,” suggesting to some researchers that the iceman underwent a form of acupuncture, Zink said. (Most scientists believe acupuncture first arose in China, and the first written description of it derives from 2,200 years ago, but it could have arisen earlier in some other location, like Europe, Zink said.) At the time of his death, the iceman had a “medicinal mushroom” known as birch polypore in his digestive system. Birch polypore is thought to have anti-inflammatory and fever-reducing properties, Zink said. Ötzi had also consumed ferns, which could have been either a primitive food wrapper that Ötzi mistakenly ate or a treatment to kill off the parasitic worms that plagued the iceman, Zink said.” – Live Science

Smithsonian Magazine reported “What Ötzi the Iceman’s Tattoos Reveal About Copper Age Medical Practices. New study argues that the 5,300-year-old Iceman’s community boasted surprisingly advanced health care techniques.” The article’s lead photo caption reads, “The Iceman’s tattoos align with classic acupuncture points, and the plants found amongst his belongings have well-known medical applications.”

Science Magazine also stated,” 5000-year-old ‘Iceman’ may have benefited from a sophisticated health care system, New look at Ötzi’s tattoos and medicines suggest complex medical culture,” also linking to locations of his 61 tattoos to the healing science of acupuncture.

“Previous studies have found that Ötzi carried a number of suspected medicines either on him or in him. Fastened to leather bands in his equipment, researchers found the birch polypore fungus, which the Iceman may have used to calm inflammation or as an antibiotic. Scientists also found bracken fern in his stomach, which can be used to treat intestinal parasites such as tapeworm. And Ötzi was covered with 61 tattoos [] including dotlike points around joints, which some researchers believe may have been used as pain treatment akin to an early form of acupuncture.

In the new study, scientists took a closer look at Ötzi’s tattoos. Some lines and dots were directly over his wrist and ankles which suffered from degenerative diseases, and many correspond to traditional acupuncture points, they report in the International Journal of Paleopathology. The markings would have taken a long time to produce, and this sophisticated practice—along with the variety of herbs and medicines—would have likely been developed through a dedicated, systematic trial-and-error approach that was passed down through generations in the society in which Ötzi lived, the team concludes. All of this—combined with the sophisticated use of plants and fungi to treat ailments—suggests Ötzi was part of a culture with some knowledge of anatomy, how diseases arise, and how to treat them, the scientists say. What they don’t know is whether any of these treatments actually worked.” – Science.org

“What they don’t know is whether any of these treatments actually worked” Reflects that Our Current Mass Consumer Culture and For-profit Medical Culture is Sustained by Our ‘Not Knowing’ and Our Unwillingness to Look

Scientists were able to examine a 5,300-year-old corpse and recognize the direct connection with acupuncture maps. But “Science.org” reported that “we don’t know whether any of these treatments worked.” It wasn’t because the Western mainstream medical industry is not aware that Chinese medicine has mapped out the electromagnetic pathways in the body, as the foundation of both self-care and healing, designed to harmonize the organism with the Cosmic Current that choreographs all of life on Earth.

It also was not because scientists had no idea where the points or pathways are, or what capacities they might carry. A simple search online will offer links to images of the Meridian pathways and their point applications, available to all.

It is related to the fact that we do not want to evaluate the effects of our wireless devices and technologies on our electromagnetic energies, because if we did, we would have to address the harm. The centralized power structure does not want to let go of the top-down power, control, and concentrated wealth enabled by data, and the consumers do not want to let go of the convenience, sense of personal power and control, and the 24/7 dopamine drip.

The dismissive conclusion by Science.org is related to entrenched economic interests that foster insidious intellectual arrogance.

For example, in 2021, Psychology Today published, “Believing Acupuncture Works Doesn’t Mean It Actually Does, Acupuncture is alluring pseudoscience.’ In 2024, No, Washington Post, Acupuncture Still Doesn’t Work, was published by Forbes. In July of 2024, Science-Based Medicine published “Acupuncture and Evidence Based Medicine” The plausibility of acupuncture is very low, because there is no known mechanism, and outside of short-term pain and nausea reduction, for any medical application of acupuncture there is no plausible even theoretical mechanism.

We can assume that none of these organizations humbled themselves to attempt to understand the science that underlies Chinese Medicine. Recognition is power.

Albert Eistein observed, “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.”

Piercing the Energy Pathways

When we overlay piercings with available maps of the Meridian pathways and electromagnetic energies, we can see that the woman with the metal embedded in the inside corner of her eyes may be causing harm to her Bladder Meridian and the associated resonant field. The woman with the piercing on the outer edges of the Eyebrow may be adversely impacting the Gall Bladder and Triple Heater meridian energies. Indiscriminately activating these Yang meridians is most likely not without consequence.

Understanding and balancing these energies could instead become the basis of a healing and self-care renaissance.

When Things Don’t Look the Way They Should

My friend’s dog is miserable each October when the neighborhood is decorated for Halloween and monsters and goblins are flapping in the wind. His inborn alarm system is registering risk, because things don’t look the way that they should.

There are too many things in our environment that don’t look the way that they should look, that have been normalized by our unrelenting exposures and desensitization, as well as addictions.

One of the most alarming issues is the inescapable transmission of ubiquitous layers of artificial manmade EMF/RF/5G frequencies into the airwaves, juxtaposed with the practice of instinct-injured metal piercings, because metal acts as an antenna. Piercings can become unintentional antennas for harmful internalized exposures

International RF regulations regarding exposures do not account for metal in the body, including implants.

There should be an open debate about the safety of radio frequency and microwave radiation. – Home – RFInfo

Confronting ‘Overcharge’

Warriors have used various strategies to place themselves into a state of frenzied overdrive in order to inflict pain on others in battle, and our Penetrating Flows understand this mechanism. Our energy intelligence recognizes the risks and the imbalance, even if we do not possess conscious awareness.

We can’t come to understand or even study the actions of the Radiant Circuits by examining cadavers, or by studying laboratory animals under controlled conditions.

Our current science paradigm can’t support the level of integration that is needed to return each individual to self-mastery and self-sovereignty.

Insight and change can come from the choices of individuals, everywhere, to stop riding an unexamined, distorted technology wave.

We need to re-sensitize ourselves to our inborn wisdom; and to use our energetic capacities as good medicine for one another and our home planet. For example, the physical body has the ability to provide individual feedback about a particular food or medication. Our ‘scientific’ method of conducting double blind testing drugs against a placebo on groups is a gamble at best, and manslaughter in far too many cases.

Energy Intelligence in Action

We can redirect our focus to the still quiet sensory system inside that recoils at the sight of the unexamined juxtapositions of technology and biology… including earbuds near the brain, a person eating GMO altered industrialized junk food, a cellphone held against the head, a transmitter on a whale, a rocket laden with weapons and antennas heading into space, a cell tower next to a home or nursery school, a teen with low self-esteem encountering pornography or bullying on the internet, a child in the Congo mining cobalt, a connected vehicle spewing RF; a cell phone carried over the heart in a shirt pocket, tucked in a bra, or near the reproductive organs; a child throwing a tantrum and being soothed by a device, thousands of satellites filling the Low Earth atmosphere for which we have no trash pick-up.

Meta-studies by compromised experts and industry will not give us the right answers.

Many of these technologies have unleashed unspeakable harm on those who are more sensitive to artificial frequencies, especially women and children.

We need a new litmus test to determine whether a new invention, technology, or consumer product is designed to serve the greater good.

For example, the clean energy community indicted itself when it ignored the profound suffering and disability caused by wireless smart utility meters, installed under the guise of sustainability while enabling massive surveillance. If a manufacturer or government does not conduct appropriate pre-market testing, and does not address reported harm, claims regarding benefits are not legitimate. When those experiencing damage are on the receiving end of the disgust, marginalization, and ridicule that is powered by the Penetrating Flow and the manipulation of the media, dual use technologies causing harm don’t receive appropriate scrutiny.

Like the helix that represents our DNA, our inventiveness has been traveling away from the laws that govern our biology and our internal and external environment. We are at the bending, the point of tension where we need to shift our trajectory.

When we hit the sharp turn, we need to slow down. If you are at the fork in the road choosing between mastering more tech or learning from nature, chose nature.

“You, whose day it is, get out your rainbow colors and make it beautiful.” – Traditional Nootra Song

Fact Checking Endnotes:

The origins of acupuncture are implied to have been derived from “trial and error” by the Science.org. However, it is known there are individuals who have the ability to “see energy.” An alternative history indicates that the sages could ‘see’ energy and codified the knowledge for all. The alternative narrative also implies that many indigenous groups had/have the capability to ‘see’ energy, providing the ability to identify beneficial herbs, etc. even without use of the written word, but were reluctant to explain to conquerors how they accessed their expertise. His-story is his story…interpreted by the dominator culture, and subject to further evolution. Yours, mine, everyone’s.