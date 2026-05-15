Please share, especially with MA ratepayers.

Eversource; Pizano said. “We’re not interested in surveillance,” he said. [] “the meter itself will not add any extra cost whatsoever.”

“Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advanced Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers” Public Hearing: AMI Data Access and Related Proposals (DPU 26-20/21/22), May 14, 2026

Yesterday, 5/14, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities held a public hearing for dockets 26-20, -21, -22. (The first number is the year, and the 20, 21, and 22 are separate listings for the 3 investor-owned utilities)

26-20 EVERSOURCE Investigation by the Department of Public Utilities on the Advanced Metering Data Access Protocol Implementation Plan and Related Proposals Submitted by NSTAR Electric Company d/b/a Eversource Energy Pursuant to an Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advanced Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers, St. 2024, c. 239, §§ 79, 127, 128.

26-21 NATIONAL GRID Investigation by the Department of Public Utilities on the Advanced Metering Data Access Protocol Implementation Plan and Related Proposals Submitted by Massachusetts Electric Company and Nantucket Electric Company, each d/b/a National Grid Pursuant to an Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advanced Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers, St. 2024, c. 239, §§ 79, 127, 128.

26-22 UNITIL: Investigation by the Department of Public Utilities on the Advanced Metering Data Access Protocol Implementation Plan and Related Proposals Submitted by Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company d/b/a Unitil Pursuant to an Act Promoting a Clean Energy Grid, Advanced Equity, and Protecting Ratepayers, St. 2024, c. 239, §§ 79, 127, 128.



The announcement for the hearing stated:

There are already public comments submitted to the docket, and some names are familiar to the informed activist community. Thank you to those who often respond. Comments can be submitted until May 28. PLEASE BE A PART.

On the spur of the moment, several long-standing smart meter-engaged community members spoke at the hearing, and the facilitators allowed commentary beyond the topics listed above. A transcript will reportedly be posted. (One catalyst for public comment may have included Acadia’s testimony about energy and cost savings and efficiency, and the value of consumer’s private data.)

One important take-away: In the approval process for the deployment of smart meters, the costs associated with handling the sharing of personal private data collected by the meters have not been addressed, yet. The technology is already on homes, and deployment is still underway.

In addition, citizen testimony indicated that there are issues with the AMI technology (including inaccurate reporting for nighttime electricity consumption) with direct implications for billing accuracy.

Third, individuals are being harmed, including being driven from their homes, or under threat of an assault on their health, or that of a disabled child.

The radio-off meter does not address the other problems introduced by the digital meter, including polluted power quality. A punitive opt out charge does not address the profound risks to certain customers.

Alarming Implications for Utility Billing (Inaccurate Nighttime Usage)

As one customer testified at the hearing, high usage is being reported (and billed) when everyone is asleep in a home in Massachusetts.

The issue of inaccurate bills via charges for nighttime consumption has been raised previously in Ohio, courtesy Vince Welage and the Ohio register. The Ohio Register: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story

“After the installation of a smart meter at her home, the bills began showing unexplained surges, repeating usage patterns, and hidden riders, regardless of the actual consumption.”

Algorithmic manipulation means that utility bills, usage data, and account activity are being altered, inflated, or “smoothed out” by computer algorithms; not by actual changes in the usage. Instead of reflecting real, honest meter readings, the system uses software to adjust, overcharge, or even “flag” the account for special handling. This is not a random error. It’s a pattern of digital fraud built into the billing and data systems. One thing prevalent in both the panel study results and Lisa’s complaint to the OCC was the unexplained large kWh values in the usage snapshot section of the monthly statement for the “Billed Off Peak” kilowatt-hours on many of the billing statements. The large kWh value isn’t an actual measurement error, but presents as algorithmic manipulation if the current month kWh usage is more than two times the current 12-month average and the monthly average exceeds 1,275 kWh. In many cases, it is impossible to reconcile the numbers in terms of kWh per hour usage. The inherent large kWh value represents a type of systematic error or adjusted overcharge rather than any kind of statistical error.

“Lisa uncovered that Duke Energy used the North Bend/Cleves neighborhoods located in Hamilton County – as well as other pilot sites located in other states – to test the Smart grid healing using AI software.”

View Vince’s full presentation via PDF:

Read this article to understand from a technical perspective why smart meters never should have been installed: This is My Smart Meter. There Are Many Like It, But This One Is Mine... Keith Cutter’s Interview with Sean Polacik

(“Energy Efficiency Not Going Quietly into the Night)

Side note: Increased complaints about sleep interference caused by misdiagnosed “tinnitus,” which is not noise from an unknown source should be evaluated relative to grid and tower activity at night, including data transfers. Microwave hearing is not tinnitus or unexplained ringing in the ears. Lack of investigation of complaints of grid noise pollution in MA dates back before 2014: Sandaura's Blog | The Hum Heard Around the World is Explained [])

For another example of the question of nighttime grid activity and health, see Paul Harding’s story about the undisclosed Salt River pilot. Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering

When the Arizona utility company came to install a new ‘smart’ meter on Paul Harding’s home over 10 years ago, he welcomed it, because he thought that it would enable him to save money.: Real Smart Meter Safety Science Started with Real World Symptoms and Suffering No Premarket Health Safety Studies (None) or Post Market Monitoring; The value of ‘Citizen Science’ including Sleep Stories, (Sudden Onset Challenges ‘Cured’ by a Clean EMF/RF Environment)

Then, the next morning, he was awoken abruptly at 3:12-3:15 am, “from a dead sleep to 100 MPH.” When it happened again at the exact same time the next morning, not sleeping, with the smart meter mounted 3 feet from his head, Paul got up and took out his computer. He typed in a search for “smart meter sleep problems.”



See Also: Is sleep research missing the impact of smart meter night-time radiofrequency exposure on sleep quality? Don Maisch, Janobai Smith

A direct causal relationship between exposures and symptoms could have been verified back in 2001, had these grid experiments not been conducted without knowledge and consent. The implications of nighttime grid activity for both billing accuracy and health remain unacknowledged and unresolved.

Costs already being imposed on customers of MA investor-owned utilities for AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure)

(The meters are not “free.” Note that work has already been done on the grid 2022-2025 to accommodate the meters)

Future Costs: Electric Distribution Companies - $30.13 Million, Spy Now Pay Later

(not free)

Electric Distribution Companies: Proposed Cost Recovery from Third-Parties and Customers. The EDCs propose an annual fee structure for non-customer, third-party users of the centralized data repository, not to exceed the overall total cost to implement and maintain the platform. For costs not recovered through the fee structure, the EDCs propose to allocate joint costs based on the number of AMI meters in each EDC’s service territory to be recovered along with EDC-specific costs through existing reconciling mechanisms. NSTAR Electric and National Grid propose to recover these remaining costs through their AMI factor (“AMIF”) cost recovery mechanisms and propose illustrative revisions to their AMIF tariffs. Unitil proposes to recover the remaining joint and company-specific costs through its grid modernization factor (“GMF”) cost recovery mechanism and proposes illustrative revisions to its GMF tariff.

The EDCs do not propose changes to customer rates at this time; rather, if their current proposals are approved, the EDCs would submit costs for recovery in future proceedings.

Municipal Aggregation and Competitive Supplier Customers Enrolled by Default for Data Collection?

D.P.U. 26-20-21-22 Notice of Filings, Public Hearing and Request for Comments

“Customer Opt-Outs, Outreach, and Education. Under the EDCs’ proposals, customers with an AMI meter and who have selected a competitive supplier or are participating in municipal aggregation will be opted into AMI data sharing with the competitive supplier or municipal aggregator by default and may opt out of providing data to third-party recipients and data sharing permissions through their EDC’s website. When a customer opts out of data sharing, any existing data sharing authorization for their competitive supplier or municipal aggregator will be cancelled. The EDCs each propose revisions to their existing Terms and Conditions for Distribution Service tariff to address customer opting out. The EDCs propose to conduct customer outreach and education regarding data sharing permission management. Estimated Costs. The EDCs estimate a minimum five-year total cost for the centralized data repository to be $23.20 million to $30.13 million but explain that the actual costs of the platform will not be fully known until after competitive solicitations.“

Why are customers who will not benefit from time varying rates being forced to finance what has been described as a highly vulnerable, over-engineered, overly complex grid?

Eversource Customer Outreach: January 28 article from the Berkshire Edge (Western MA)

(not accurate)

“Luis Pizano, Eversource director of smart metering and smart meter operations, heads up the smart meter rollout in Massachusetts. He clarified that the new process is intended to modernize meter reading, obviating the costly endeavor of having employees physically drive local streets to read residential meters from vehicles each month. Pizano also touted the program’s efficiency as it allows for direct communication from the system to the meter lab with real-time data. For Pizano, the technology is a cost savings for his company while improving transparency for Eversource customers who will be able to access how much electricity they are consuming minute by minute instead of monthly.

Eversource responds to allegations of fire and health risks from smart meters

In his two-decade tenure at Eversource, Pizano said he has not “seen any credible evidence of smart meters posing any kind of fire hazard” and attributes claims of the devices causing wildfires to power transformer issues. Eversource smart meter manufacturers have had their meters hazard tested, even by third parties, without issue, he said. The monitoring performed by smart meters only reflects power usage and no other individual data, Pizano said. “We’re not interested in surveillance,” he said. According to Pizano, “the meter itself will not add any extra cost whatsoever.” He said the increased bills that customers attribute to smart meter installations may stem from the time of year—such as summer—when readings are taken or from a customer’s former meter underperforming or running slow.”

Eversource roll out of ‘smart meters’ roils some Berkshire residents over possible health issues, increased fees, fire risks, privacy concerns - The Berkshire Edge

(not accurate and not substantiated)

Transparency

The MA PDU has created the page listed above: Grid modernization and AMI resources “Here you will find information on the DPU’s grid modernization‑related activities. This webpage has background information on these efforts and lists important Orders.”

Careful readers will note that the listing jumps from 2012 to 2020, omitting the failed results of the NStar/Eversource pilot and the complaints about fraudulent accounting of cost and energy savings for the over-budget and behind schedule Worcester National Grid pilot program, - financed by ratepayers, not investors.

Many Massachusetts residents are just now learning about smart meters, although the DPU brought the agenda forward in docket1 12-76. Years of various proceedings have been financed by ratepayers for policy making for time of use or time varying rates, EV charging, solar, and other topics under the umbrella of a clean grid.

Testimony has been repeatedly submitted by the public, and ignored, about issues with smart meters in numerous proceedings between 2012 and 2020.

(not transparent)

Harm to Health

Concerning, relevant, accurate testimony has been submitted to both the Legislature and the MA DPU as well as to some municipalities for over a decade, concerning the harm to human health associated with smart meters.

This includes the fact that in 2014, the MA DPU itself solicited the testimony of a mercenary tobacco scientist to override citizen health concerns and complaints.

the Freedom of Information Act email exchange where the DPU solicits tobacco scientist Peter Valberg’s testimony re: this exposure being harmless, etc.

What the DPU has not done, nor have state health regulators, is collected and responded to data about health harm, neurological damage, and the acute onset of disability associated with exposures to wireless infrastructure.

That is the data we need. He who holds the data controls the narrative. No amount of data center build out can make up for ignoring real world reported harm.

What the industry has not provided is evidence that the meters are safe.

Data Harvesting by Default?

The case of Savanna Guthrie’s mother’s disappearance included a concerning scenario. Footage was recovered from her doorbell camera, even though it was supposedly not operational.

New smart meters contain embedded technology that will collect the personal usage data of Massachusetts customers. No one asked them or told them.

This Public Record Matters

Some ratepayers have had their bills skyrocket, some have had their health crash, some have been driven from their homes, some have had their homes burned down, one Worcester resident living next to a ball field ended up with a monstrosity next door, several have died, including an elderly Michigan gentleman who froze to death after his power was cut. (The remote off switch on the meters also presents a security/hacking risk.)

A court ruled against the FCC regarding the adequacy of the process utilized after it had solicited testimony about the adequacy of its exposure guidelines. The court reviewed over 11,000 pages that had been submitted to the FCC.

The red wagon holds the paper trail presented to the court that remanded the FCC in 2021, under FCC above, Courtesy the Scientific Alliance for Education . 11.000 pages



Had that science and those citizen testimonies not been submitted to the FCC from 2013 to 2019, the court ruling may not have been supported.

The MA DPU was made aware of the implications of the court ruling. The issues keep mounting.

Coinciding with the DPU proceeding the Legislature is considering the opt out question.

Submit a Comment

Any person interested in commenting on this matter may submit written comments no later than the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Written comments may be sent by email to dpu.efiling@mass.gov, and kerri.phillips@mass.gov. Please note that in the interest of transparency any comments will be posted to our website as received and without redacting personal information, such as addresses, telephone numbers, or email addresses. As such, consider the extent of information you wish to share when submitting comments. The Department strongly encourages public comments to be submitted by email. If, however, a member of the public is unable to send written comments by email, a paper copy may be sent to Peter A. Ray, Secretary, Department of Public Utilities, One South Station, Boston, Massachusetts, 02110.

All documents must be submitted to the Department in .pdf format by e-mail attachment to dpu.efiling@mass.gov and kerri.phillips@mass.gov.

The text of the e-mail must specify: (1) the docket number of the proceeding (D.P.U. 26-20/26-21/26-22); (2) the name of the person or company submitting the filing; (3) a brief descriptive title of the document; and (4) for EDC customers only, the name of the EDC that provides electric service to their home. The electronic file name should identify the document but should not exceed 50 characters in length. Importantly, all large files submitted must be broken down into electronic files that do not exceed 20 MB. All documents submitted in electronic format will be posted on the Department’s website through our online File Room as soon as practicable (enter either “26-20” for NSTAR Electric, “26-21” for National Grid, or “26-22” for Unitil) at https://eeaonline.eea.state.ma.us/dpu/fileroom/#/dockets.

If you can take another moment, please forward your submission to your State Legislators and ask them to "Please ensure H.5292 An act relative to smart meters gets passed.

More info: FIXED: Quick Action! Tell DPU About Smart Meter Harms!

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