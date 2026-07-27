ACTIVISM: Previously I posted a link to an on-line summit, with some trepidation.

See the note to the community from two highly respected expert sources about this topic. Many thanks for their clarity - at bottom of post.

SMART METERS: Massachusetts:

Mana just let us know that Eversource today installed a non-RF-transmitting electric meter on her Springfield, MA home! Above is an interview we did with her back in 2023 after she got very sick when a bank of smart meters was installed on her Watertown, MA apartment. Yesterday she did another interview, this time with CHD.TV, and today Eversource gave her a non-transmitting meter.



Click here to see the CHD.TV interview, including how she had to give up her career as a world-class musician (she’s too modest to tell you she performed at the top of her field with the Boston Pops!), and how she pivoted to become a board certified health coach to help others!



CHD’s Stephanie Locricchio would like to feature interviews with others injured by wireless radiation, please contact her to discuss an interview on CHD.TV:

http://stephanie.locricchio@childrenshealthdefense.org

SMART METERS: Massachusetts town seeks answers after water bills go bonkers, one from $325 to $192,000 “I’m standing here tonight with three water bills totaling over $15,000, and I’m demanding answers,” Fauci said, per the publication. Fauci and her husband own two town properties that are similar in size and usage, but one recent bill was $539 while the other came to $2,800. Residents told the outlet that the first unusually large bills started showing up in March, and about a dozen homeowners have since filed abatements with the town this year. []Officials also acknowledged that some increase in bills was expected because new water rates recently took effect at 2% higher and newer meters can register usage more accurately. Still, that does not explain the most extreme spikes residents have reported.

SMART METERS: Utility’s smart meter opt-out plan on hold “If we offer an exemption, I believe that you’d have a handful of people … scattered around the county,” said Smith. He emphasized that it wouldn’t take many to lose efficiency, “You’re still sending the truck out, driving almost as many miles to get to a handful of meters as you would have been to go and read every meter.”

One of the board members Jess Urionaguena also spoke about his thoughts on the subject. “The utilities that do have exemptions … the customer picks up the cost. We can’t send a meter reader … out to Litchfield, to Eagle Lake. It’s the same amount of fuel and same amount of time.”

John Mooberry approached the board at the meeting to request the exemption of the meter on his property. Mooberry told the board that he did so because he personally didn’t want something in his house that he didn’t want there. He said, “We should have personal choices. Especially when it comes to our homes and our safety,” and that he was concerned about personal liberty. []Smith also responded to Mooberry, “These meters use absolutely no radio frequency. They’re a power line carrier technology, and the communication signals are transmitted over the power line.” []Dominguez also mentioned that with the outage management system that the utility is putting in place, “the less participation that we have per meter, the less accurate that system is going to be for us to be able to pinpoint outages quickly and roll trucks for that.”

SMART METERS: Rhode Island Energy addresses customer concerns From having trouble making payments to getting their electricity shut off, Rhode Island Energy customers have been contacting 12 News with complaints. Aside from the COVID-19 payment protection plan no longer being in use, President Greg Cornett broke down some of the reasons that customers may be running into trouble. “If somebody makes a payment on the very last day that their bill is due and they send in a check, it’s processing time with the bank. It’s not anything we can control that might impact when that payment actually shows up in our system,” Cornett explained. []For any customers who have questions about the breakdown of their bills, there are ways to track energy usage through Rhode Island Energy’s new digital smart meters. “I can go now to my account to the electric meter, hit ‘see usage data’ and it shows me hour by hour, day by day what I’ve been using,” Cornett said. Customers should note that opting out of this service will carry a charge, since an employee will have to come out and read your meter in person.

Summit Issues

Previously I posted a link to an on-line summit, assuming that some of the presentations would be of value. But I have found both the diversity of the presentations, some by respected researchers and others heavily weighted to marketing. and the affiliate marketing to be a very divisive topic. Many products are services are not accessible, financially and otherwise, for so many and companies are not contributing to the effort to update the RF limits to protect the public. I didn’t do further research, but now have been made aware of additional concerns, highlighted here:

To the EMF Community,

From July 20-26, 2026 there was a “free” Internet forum on EMF issues hosted by one of the European activists who donated and/or sold video presentations from prior EMF educational programs he had organized to another company that sells EMF biological protection/remediation devices and products. The forum was advertised on many activist websites. There was a long list of presentations, some with scientists/policy experts who have maintained high profiles in this area for decades, but many were from far outside of the subject or with specious claims for mitigation approaches.



Unfortunately, the European activist who hosted this forum culled many of these presentations from other’s past forums without permission, even using talks from deceased people. Different versions of the forum appeared online, some with different speakers, some selling merchandise, some with free giveaways, some selling videos of the talks, some not. They state they will offer the forum again for “free” from August 3-9. If all that sounds convoluted, it is.



Their approach made it appear as if these were current presentations and participants had agreed – and therefore tacitly sponsored – the forum and its organizers. This was highly misleading, unethical, and in violation of fair-use practices.



One “presenter” whose talk was over five years old and given within the context of a private NGO forum, tried to remove her talk but was told it had gone out to many websites and that she would need to provide the URLs in order to remove it, which was ridiculous and impossible. (Her talk aired against her wishes and is still offered in after-event marketing.) It also puts experts in the same arena with less qualified others as if on the same professional par, which is potentially damaging to reputations. In the public sphere, it is always assumed that presenters have given their permission, approval, and endorsement for such endeavors – but nothing could be farther from the truth with this specific aggregating approach, which sets a very bad example for others who may choose to imitate it.



As two people who have organized numerous in-person and online forums on EMF issues, our reason for writing this email is to clarify what we understand is acceptable -- and more specifically what is not – regarding the apparent assumption that anything that’s on the Internet is free for the taking. In this age of AI simulations and intellectual theft, no one can afford to have their work, visage, voice, and intelligence hijacked. Old presentations and those from the deceased can be easily doctored. Personal talks can enter the public domain in which people lose control over their own work and lives. Here are the broadest norms and rules:



- If someone has appeared or given a talk at a legally noticed town meeting or official government function that is later posted on a municipal/gov website, that is considered “fair use” and no consent form from the speaker is generally required for subsequent use. No changes can be made to the presentation and attribution regarding when and where it was initially delivered should be published.



- If someone has given a talk at a public forum sponsored by an organization such as an NGO etc., a consent form should have been required but often is not. That does NOT mean, however, it is up for grabs without permission if later posted on the Internet. It is assumed to be the “property” of the sponsor but only up to a point. Without a formal consent form, the sponsor has tacit permission from the speaker for one-time use and possibly posting on that organization’s website afterward, but not full licensing rights to grant or sell that speaker’s presentation, work, face, voice, personage, visage, or intellectual property to third parties and beyond. The sponsor can post the talks on their own website, but others cannot just lift those at will without permission from the presenter and clear attribution to where/when the presentation was given.



- If someone has been interviewed for a film/documentary/TV/Podcast, a consent form should have been required and signed by the interviewee. There are “boiler-plate” consent forms that give all rights to the producers/site/station owners that no one should sign. Interviewees should always read the fine print, decide what specific permissions to grant and edit accordingly. Example, never give permission to the producers to own your personage, voice, face, work, and all licensing rights forevermore. Specify single-use only, need for additional permission for subsequent use, and no personal domain ownership.



- The burden to abide by permissions is on the organizers in advance of a forum or podcast, not on presenters whose work has been purloined when the forum is published and their names already used in advertising/promotion.



- For forum organizers and producers of content, when in doubt, get permission again from any speaker to use an old presentation, and if that person is deceased, get the same permission from that person’s family. That is the only legal, ethical, and courteous way to re-use old material.



- Copyright law is complex. People automatically hold copyright ownership when they create an original work (a written piece, photo, video, digital art etc.) and store it on a camera, a hard drive or in the cloud. However, some people are taking it one step further by formally registering their work. In the U.S., this can be done through the U.S. Copyright Office.



- Fundamentally, we should honor the ownership rights of others and refrain from taking their electronic material without express permission.



The above statement acknowledges that some of this may have been done with good intentions “to get the word out” but such aggregation of other’s work without permission is nevertheless beyond long-established professional parameters, should never have been done, should never be “donated” or commodified, and should not be repeated by others.

Signed, B. Blake Levitt and Elizabeth Kelley

Please feel free to let us know your thoughts.