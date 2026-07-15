SMART METERS/ WATER: HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) Hubbard residents double-checking water bills after new meters installed— Some Hubbard residents and business owners are double-checking their water bills after new meters were installed. Now, city leaders say they’re working to determine if those bills are accurate.

New water meters are raising new questions. One Hubbard business owner, Nate Wilson, says his water bill has increased since the city installed his new meters, from the usual $75 to $175, jumping to anywhere between $500 to $800.

“You know, after a few months of keeping on saying ‘something’s wrong, something’s not right,’ we went ahead and bought our own meter and installed our meter before the city’s meter, so all water was accounted for,” Wilson said.

Wilson found out it’s because the old meters measured in hundred cubic feet, and the new meters read in single cubic feet.

“So eventually, naturally, you’re going to have a very big difference in the numbers that are actually recorded,” Wilson said. “So that was the issue: the meter was updated, but the multiplier was not. So we were getting a read that was 10 times that actual usage.”

SMART METERS: The Ohio Register Westerville Smart Meter Choice Amendment: An Interview with Tim Davey Almost one year ago, a charter amendment was submitted to the Westerville, Ohio city council. The amendment – spearheaded by former councilman Tim Davey – sought to require the city to continue offering analogue electric and water meters amidst Westerville’s “decade-long” transition to Smart meters. The amendment, which received over 3,200 valid signatures, made its way onto the ballot in November last year, but it was voted down 60%/40% according to the Franklin and Delaware counties boards of election.

SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Aftermath of Fire Contributor Sandra Lambe CONCLUSION It has become plain now that the Smart Meter represents a potential fire hazard wherever it is installed. The problems with the Meter are quite extensive and now have been increased with the problems presented by the lithium-ion battery. If you have the Analog meter keep it and you can sleep a little better at night. Going with the Smart Meter and the lithium-ion back up battery will open you up to problems

Other EMF news today and two podcast links:

J uly 15 Safe Tech International News and Notes Space Colonization Fantasy, Oregon WiFi,

There has been no living in space and Mars is 600 times further than the moon on average and as hard as the moon is that it’s prevented us, the cost has prevented us from being there for, you know, over 50 years. Mars is 600 times farther and would be, you know, a hundred million dollars a day roughly. [00:30:55] It’s cold. It’s got a 95% CO2 atmosphere. We

[00:31:53] bone loss is a huge problem. Eye degeneration is a huge problem

- THE FANTASY OF SPACE COLONIZATION We are manufacturing these issues of an inhospitable environment here on Earth - described in the interview with Keith and Christof

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7/12 MA4safetech Monthly Zoom Update Meeting Wednesday, July 15, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. register

7/17 National Health Federation’s Zoom meeting this Friday the 17th on the topic “RFK, Jr. Breaking the Law on Wireless Radiation”. Featured speakers: Our own Odette Wilkins, and John Coates, engineer and founder of RFsafe. RFK, Jr. Breaking the Law on Wireless Radiation Featuring:

John Coates , engineer and founder of RFsafe

Odette Wilkens, Esq, founder of National Call for Safe Technology

Co-hosted by NHF President & General Counsel Scott Tips & NHF Lobbyist Charles Frohman REGISTER