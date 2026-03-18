Image courtesy Flo Freshman

Those who are not concerned don’t know enough yet.

And, MA Attorney General Martha Coakley Was Right About So Many Things

The Landscape of Smart Meter Opt Out Battles

Battles over smart meter opt out provisions have already accompanied deployments in many states. The National Conference of State Legislatures posted a summary of state policies on its website here, dated 2019.

“as utilities increasingly deploy smart meters, a small number of groups oppose their installation, citing a variety of health and privacy concerns about the new technology. This opposition has led at least seven states to enact policies to allow customers to opt-out of having a smart meter installed on their home, while New Hampshire requires customer consent for smart meter installation and Pennsylvania law prohibits opt-outs. In another 22 states, utility regulators have ruled on whether utilities can implement opt-out programs on a case-by-case basis. In recent years, the issue has more frequently landed before state legislatures, with at least 17 states considering smart meter opt-out legislation in the past four legislative sessions.”

(But then again, the NCSL replied on 2 tobacco scientists to justify smart meter safety. Listing the reference is not an endorsement of accuracy)

(The document/powerpoint no longer appears on the NCSL’s website.)

Citizen Science

A more thorough resource has been compiled by a Canadian citizen volunteer here.: SMART METER OPT OUT CHART WITH FEES | Coalition to Stop Smart Meters in BC

Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York: Up to Bat

I report frequently here about smart meters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York because legislators in these states are currently entertaining (and mostly ignoring) proposed smart meter opt out bills. And have been for quite some time.

Sometimes we report real time developments, and sometimes we bring back information from the past, because so many people are new to these issues.

But the dynamic is very different for states now facing deployments, because there are records of testimonies going back more than a decade indicating that at least some decisionmakers had the opportunity to question rather than become enforcers for smart meter shakedowns.

If I had to name one issue that caused Democrats to flee their party, it would be the paradigms whereby morally absolute individuals, controlled though ideological possession, enabled profound suffering and abuse (terminology based on a presentation by Laura Matsue).

This is the current state of clean energy.

Being assaulted in one’s home via electrical poisoning shatters institutional trust.

But not every decision-maker lost their way.

The Honor Roll: Rhode Island: August 2013, Dean Starkman, GoLocalProv News Editor: Rhode Island Utility Commissioner Paul J. Roberti

In 2013, from Rhode Island:

“And ground zero is Worcester, where, with the help of friendly regulators at the Department of Public Utilities and the support of Governor Deval Patrick, National Grid is already halfway through installing 15,000 of the meters in homes in the city.

Rhode Island, meanwhile, has a little-known pilot program of its own—a far more modest one on Aquidneck Island and one approved under a different economic rationale. There are no current plans to expand the meters in Rhode Island, and at least one member of the Public Utilities Commission is determined that the situation stays that way until much more evidence is brought to bear that these meters are worth it and have the support of consumers.

A prominent skeptic - A R.I. Utility Commissioner

In an interview with GoLocalProv, Commissioner Paul J. Roberti says smart meters don’t come close to justifying their costs and represent a misguided attempt to modify the behavior of consumers in ways that don’t conform the real world.

“You know what? The markets, the structure of pricing is not there,” he says. “These people (meter proponents) want to push all this stuff–I call them behavior-modification specialists––forcing things on consumers that don’t come naturally. You can’t get consumers to fully embrace this unless you give them economic pain, which I won’t do.” []

Promise of savings A central promise of smart meters is that the massive amount of information they generate could be used to get consumers to lower their power during peak periods–either through coercion via higher rates at peak hours or through rebates. The hope is that the new technology would lower overall usage and costs. Trouble is, it hasn’t worked out that way as pilot programs around the country have failed to show that the meters actually live up to their main promise: actually reducing overall energy consumption. In a stinging letter to the state Department of Public Utilities Commission, for instance, a lawyer from Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley’s office pointed to large-scale tests in Illinois and elsewhere in which the meters failed to justify their costs.

“Despite these clear trends, [National Grid] proposes to launch a massive pilot at great ratepayer expense to test already tested hypotheses,” Coakley’s office wrote.

The industry-friendly DPU last year brushed aside such concerns, and, in a 103-page order, approved Worcester’s program. []

Indeed, some political figures have opposed the meters or tried to moderate the terms of their installation. Connecticut’s attorney general, George Jepsen, came out strongly against a plan by that state’s utilities two years ago to roll out smart meters statewide, saying an earlier pilot “showed no beneficial impact on total energy usage.” Partly as a result, the state’s energy regulators shelved the plan. Meanwhile, Maine and Vermont joined six other states around the country to pass laws making it easier for consumers to opt out of smart meter programs and keep old meters. A similar bill, proposed by Rep. Thomas Conroy, D-Wayland, is pending in Massachusetts.

But while opponents may be gaining some traction, given the corporate power arrayed in meters’ favor, it will be difficult, if not impossible, to stop smart meters in the long run. Consumer Reports, for one, says that given the corporate forces arrayed in favor of the program, national smart-meter implementation is “all but a given.”

Health worries

Rhode Island, meanwhile, watches warily. []

Roberti says such health concerns among consumers should be taken into account in deciding whether to adopt a program of such scope. And in any case, he says, states should tread warily if even simple cost/benefit issues haven’t been resolved in the meters’ favor.

“If these things are going to happen, they should happen on their own,” he says. “We shouldn’t go around and frontload all these costs. There’s just not enough of a natural market mechanism to do this. I don’t like when regulators are trying to force things.”

“The industry-friendly DPU” in Massachusetts

A key phrase in Dean Starkman’s reporting about RI is his description of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities as “industry friendly.” The term can be replaced by “clean-energy-agenda-enabling,” or “committed clean energy agenda enforcer.”

Or strong arming? For example, Eversource/Nstar came out in opposition to smart meters after conducting the mandated pilot program in accordance with the directive of the Green Communities Act. (How much did ratepayers pay for these charades?)

What exactly transpired to strong-arm Eversource into complying with the plan put forth in 2012 by then DPU Commissioners Chair Berwick and Commissioners Westbrook and Cash? (Who made the decision to post the order for public comment on Dec. 23, 2013, over the December holidays, hoping no one would notice?)

The Honor Roll: Former Massachusetts Attorney General Martha Coakley

The Attorney General Martha Coakley was involved in another proceeding at the MA DPU at the time, for the theatrics of authorizing the National Grid Smart meter pilot in Worcester MA, which was already a forgone conclusion.

Some of her initial comments opposing the cost of the pilot being foisted on MA ratepayers are in this 7-page document:

“As will be described in more detail below, the Company’s proposed smart grid pilot is too large and too expensive for the informational value that it is likely to provide. Furthermore, the pilot design fails to take into account or acknowledge the results of other dynamic pricing and technology pilots, thus exacerbating the potentially adverse impact on ratepayers from pursuing a pilot of such a large scale and cost without any new information that is likely to result. A smart grid pilot of the scope proposed by the Company in this matter is unnecessary and will only serve to burden ratepayers with higher bills with very little value in return.”

“The Company’s proposed pilot program would encompass 15,000 homes and business in the Worcester area with an estimated cost of $44.6 million (or $2,973 per meter). As stated above, and as will be described more fully below, the Attorney General believes that the Department should not approve the Company’s Pilot.”

“There is a significant increase in the number of in-home devices of all kinds proposed for this pilot compared to the 2009 pilot. The total budget for this portion of the pilot is $24.1 million. This amount includes a $2.4 million education plan and a $1.154 million evaluation plan.”

“There are no presentations or discussions in the Company’s proposal of what this program would cost if it were implemented system wide. Nonetheless, based on the costs of this pilot, it would be one of the most expensive smart grid pilots undertaken in the country when viewed on a per customer or per meter basis. The larger Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) pilot discussed below in more detail was estimated to cost $77 million to install and test 130,000 new smart meters and associated communication systems, and conduct a “customer applications” or dynamic pricing pilot for 8,000 customers. However, ComEd’s pilot resulted in a surcharge cost to all customers which averaged less than $.40/month for the residential customers. National Grid states that it intends to undertake significant “pre-pilot approval” actions before the Department approves this pilot in the 1st Quarter of 2012, including testing and training at the Milbury, MA Training Center, installation of 5,000 meters (called the Early Field Trial) and certain distribution technologies. Exhibit CAW-1 at 36 and Exhibit CAW-3 (“Deployment Plan, Scheduled Steps”). This means that the Company intends to deploy new meters at customer homes without any Department approval of this pilot or the educational materials that the Company is using to inform customers of this new meter and the upcoming pilot program.”

“The Education Plan does not inform customers of the costs of the pilot or the costs of deploying these meters and associated technologies, particularly the in-home technologies. As a result, customers will be incented to participate in a program at no apparent cost to them and without any understanding of the real costs and benefits associated with this particular program, let alone full deployment based on the results of this program.”

“The Department should evaluate this proposed pilot, particularly its scope and scale, in light of the significant body of smart grid research and analysis that has occurred around the country over the past several years. Based on the various opt-in pilot programs, it has been well documented that critical peak pricing and peak time rebate programs will result in peak load reduction. However, none of these dynamic pricing programs, whether accompanied by in-home technologies or not, have documented any statistically valid overall usage reduction. Furthermore, many of these pilots, including the recent pilot conducted by Fitchburg Gas & Electric, have failed to document any significant impact due to the installation of expensive in home technologies, with the significant exception of programmable thermostats that are linked to a direct load control program. Finally, as explained further below, the one large opt-out dynamic pricing pilot most similar to that proposed by National Grid here failed to document any statistically valid peak load reduction or overall usage reduction.”

“Despite these clear trends, the Company proposes to launch a massive pilot at great ratepayer expense to test already tested hypotheses.”

Microsoft Word - DPU 11-129 National Grid AGO Initial Comments.doc

There are many other comments/testimonies in the docket where Martha Coakley discussed privacy, security, hacking, and other problems with smart meters.

The Healey Administration

Martha Coakley went on to run unsuccessfully for Governor against Charlie Baker, a popular Republican.

Maura Healey served as Attorney General in the Baker Administration, and is now the Governor of Massachusetts.

Neither Governor Baker nor Governor Healey’s administration have addressed smart meter/smart grid/ so-called renewables issues.

“Governor tells incoming regulators to focus on supply, affordability”

In August of 2025, Colin A. Young reported for WWLP: Massachusetts Governor Healey again shakes up leadership at DPU | WWLP

When all the moving parts come to rest this fall, Van Nostrand will be replaced by Jeremy McDiarmid, a current leader of the national business association Advanced Energy United who has previous experience working at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, Northeast Clean Energy Council, SunBug Solar, and Environment Northeast (now the Acadia Center). And Cecile Fraser, an energy and utilities industry attorney first appointed to the DPU in 2017 by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration, will be replaced as a commissioner by Liz Anderson, the current chief of the Energy and Ratepayer Advocacy Division in Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office.

The descriptions of the backgrounds of the 3 DPU Commissioners are here:

The DPU Commission | Mass.gov.

So, who is really advocating for ratepayers?

One would hope that an organization with a name like “Conservation Law Foundation” would be responsive to reported harm to human health and the environment, and advocating for ratepayers against, for example, fraudulent reporting concerning cost savings, energy savings, and consumer satisfaction, also bribing pilot participants, and - well, anyone else?

Fo over a decade, ratepayers have been fielding the costs of extensive reports from pro-clean energy expense consultants like this:

DPU 12-76 141 pages

And how many elected officials, including Illinois Governor Pat Quinn, disappeared from office after not backing the smart meter debacle? See 2013: The numbers behind ComEd’s troubled $2.6B smart grid project

When the Illinois legislature overturned Governor Pat Quinn’s veto of a $3.2 billion grid modernization bill and passed it into law in 2011, ComEd brought a massive 10-year rate request for its smart grid project to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC).

“No Apparent Cost?”

One objection that then Attorney General Martha Coakley raised in her objection to the Worcester smart meter pilot:

“The Education Plan does not inform customers of the costs of the pilot or the costs of deploying these meters and associated technologies, particularly the in-home technologies. As a result, customers will be incented to participate in a program at no apparent cost to them and without any understanding of the real costs and benefits associated with this particular program, let alone full deployment based on the results of this program.”



Here we have Eversource reporting via the press:

According to Pizano, having the new meter will not raise monthly bills, as these are dependent on energy usage alone. He traced bill jumps after installation of the meters to typical increases in usage during cold weather. [] To opt out, Pizano said customers must call the general customer service phone number, 800-592-2000, before reaching an employee that specializes in communications around the smart meters. More at the link: https://recorder.com/2025/12/29/eversource-smart-meters-concerns/

As noted in her testimony, Helen Walker clarified, “According to Google’s AI, “Eversource’s plan to install over 1.5 million smart meters across 159 Massachusetts communities by the end of 2027 has a DPU-approved budget of $668 million. Costs are paid by ratepayers, currently appearing as a monthly charge...which may rise to nearly $5 per month.” See Helen’s comments here: “Please Pass the MA No-Fee Smart Meter Opt Out Bill” - A Letter to Joint Committee on Telecom, Utilities, and Energy”

Add to this the fact that research in Ohio by Vince Welage demonstrates that high consumption households benefit most from time-of-use billing schemes, and that lower usage households are paying a much higher percentage of their bill in fixed charges and riders .

With a few clarifications on industry spin: Survelliance?

We also have both investor-owned utilities and all of their political partners withholding from the public the new surveillance capabilities of the next-generation meters, which are collecting the personal data about all of the device/appliance use in the home.

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor candidate Kim Georgeton: “ as hyperscale data centers ramp up to consume thousands of megawatts, utilities will instead reach into our living rooms to reduce load”

Those who are not concerned about what has transpired with utility regulation over the last 20 years don’t know enough yet.

Tomorrow the MA legislature’s Telecom Utilities and Energy committee will be deciding the fate of the smart meter opt out bill. There are also efforts underway to address affordability in future legislation.

It will be absolutely criminal if any legislator or decision-maker backs the idea that smart meters play a part.

“How dumb do they think we are?” - Clare

A historical flyer from when we were educating the community about smart meters, from the brilliance of Clare Donegan:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/WCC_071613_NG_Rebuttal_DRAFT1.pdf

See Also: Update from MA4SafeTechnology: Smart Meter Presentation and Slides

Thanks for all you do.

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