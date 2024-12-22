MY BOOK IS FINALLY IN PRINT, TO BE RELEASED JANUARY 7, 2025

Buy it for friends for Christmas. Published by Skyhorse Publishing.

My new book, The Earth and I, can be ordered now and will be mailed January 7. This is a groundbreaking book about the real causes of the environmental crisis that I wrote in the early 1990s and updated during the past year. It is the first book to paint human beings as part of nature and not rulers over it, and as controlled by technology, rather than controllers of technology.

LAST CHANCE ON SMART METERS

We have hired a lawyer, Helen Bennett, to take us to the New Mexico Supreme Court. Here in New Mexico, we still have a chance to shine a light on the global destruction being wrought by wireless technology. We still have a chance to set a precedent for the world here because New Mexico is the last state in the U.S. to approve smart meters, and unlike cell towers there is no law prohibiting states from banning smart meters on the basis of their health and environmental effects. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) approved smart meters on October 17, 2024. We are preparing to file a Notice of Appeal in the New Mexico Supreme Court on January 8, 2025. Our strong grounds for appeal are contained in this short document, Motion for Rehearing, which we filed on November 18, and which the NMPRC ignored.

DONATIONS are urgently needed to pay for our lawyer.

If you are an individual or member of an organization that can document the harm caused by smart meters to you and/or others, and you would like to join a Friends of the Court (amici curiae) brief, please call me, (505) 471-0129. We also need a lawyer to coordinate and file the amicus curiae brief; call me if you can help with this.

NEW TEAM MEMBERS

We have hired a marketing and public relations person to take over the sending out of newsletters and the selling of our mission to the public. I am still quite ill since I collapsed on August 20, so we are hiring additional help in order to keep our vital message going.

Donations are needed for this purpose as well.



Arthur Firstenberg

President, Cellular Phone Task Force

Author, The Earth and I (Skyhorse Publishing 2024)

Author, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life (Chelsea Green Publishing 2020)

P.O. Box 6216

Santa Fe, NM 87502

USA

arthur@cellphonetaskforce.org

+1 505-471-0129

December 21, 2024