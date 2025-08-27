FEATURED NORWAY UPDATE COURTESY EINAR:

Status: Many small and big victories – and challenges ahead

There is actually also a lot of work going on to draw attention to the health and environmental impacts of the explosive growth in the use of wireless technologies. Several victories have been won. Here is a brief overview:

Screen use: Around the world, the negative aspects of screen use - which is also largely wireless - are receiving increasing attention. It is not the radio waves that are in focus, but the social and mental aspects: interaction in the schoolyard, bullying, the neurological development of the brain, etc. Parents wanting screen-free schools has become quite common in Europe, the USA and India. A few years ago, it was unthinkable. Our Minister of Education has thus had the backing she needed.

Smart meters: The design of the next generation of electricity meters, which will replace the current ones in a few years, has long been underway. Both the Association for the Electrically Sensitive, FELO, and EMF Consult AS, by Odd Magne Hjortland, have been involved in this work and have given their advice. Because, as the project leader has stated to Nettavisen, the industry does not want a repeat of all the problems and lawsuits they had in the previous round. Then we will see what they come up with. But it is a shame that it took so much trouble - and a 7 million NOK joint venture to get the industry there.

Among the most important suggestions is that meters should be designed so that they can alternatively communicate over a wired network, and that they should only communicate wirelessly when called or to report an error, and during the day, not at night. These are design principles that have been highlighted time and time again and they are cheap to implement, but the industry has not wanted to listen and instead has defined the other party as hypochondriacs, anxiety sufferers, "actionists", "conspiracy theorists", and worse.

These same design principles should of course also apply to water meters and alarm systems , which municipalities and housing associations are now introducing at a low rate: Some of them transmit almost continuously, while they could manage with half a second per month - when asked to. Here it is the municipalities' technical departments and housing association boards that must set requirements for the suppliers.

Radiation protection in the US and internationally is stripped bare and is rapidly losing its legitimacy:

In the US, the Federal Supreme Court ordered the FCC, the authority that regulates the wireless sector, a couple of years ago to explain why it has not taken into account the last decades of research on harmful effects but rejected the research on random and untenable grounds. The FCC has not yet done so. Now the Environmental Health Trust - the brainchild of Devra Davis, who gave a lecture at the House of Literature in Oslo last fall - is bringing a new legal claim that the FCC must respond. This case has the support of Health Minister Kennedy Jr., who participated in the case against the FCC, but he is currently in the middle of the vaccine storm. So we will see what comes of it.

Internationally, it is the ICNIRP foundation and the small two-person secretariat in the WHO, The International EMF Project , that disseminate - and defend - the most widely used guidelines for protection against electromagnetic radiation at frequencies from light and below. This is where radio waves and electrical equipment lie. These guidelines are subject to a storm in professional journals as well as in popular literature and in do-it-yourself books on how to protect oneself against the harmful effects that the guidelines do not cover. Because they only protect against acute damage that has been indisputably proven to come directly from too high an energy intensity in the radiation - that is, acute heating damage. Many other - and indirect - forms of damage have been concretely and solidly proven. Several of them act slowly and only over time, e.g. in the form of a slight increase in DNA damage from mobile phone masts, or in the form of disturbances in nature, e.g. the orientation ability of birds and insects.

ICNIRP's and WHO's many attempts to defend their guidelines and dismiss criticism with scientific arguments are becoming increasingly embarrassing, but one has to delve deeply into the subject to understand them. This allows them to continue to dominate the field for the time being by virtue of the authority inherent in being part of the WHO system: "We are the experts, so trust us!"

As wireless communication is expanded and the "green shift" progresses, the harmful effects of massive electricity use are becoming more apparent: As with any other measure, a little is nice and beneficial, while too much is harmful. This makes this whole topic - the health and environmental effects of electrification - increasingly relevant to the general public - not just to physicists, the power industry and the military.

It is the lack of information and the slowness of all social change that is the problem now. That is why I am arranging the day-long seminar at the House of Literature in Oslo on Saturday, October 18th, about the effects on insects as well, and what we can do. Because without them we cannot manage. More about the seminar and registration in the hall or online: HERE ( Hoopla.no ) Einar Flydal, August 26, 20225

An Evolutionary Leap: Can We Stop in Our Tracks and Not Repeat “Low Tar and Nicotine” Delusions with Electrical Poisoning? What If EHS/EMR-s is Not One Disorder, But Reveals a Basic Foundational Paradigm of Constitutional Types That Form the Basis of Electromagnetic Self-Mastery, Transcendent Health, & Deep Ecology

Those reporting direct electromagnetic and energetic harm during the early days of smart meter deployment, including in CA, TX, and Maine, mostly women, were dismissed as being too stupid and too insignificant to be relevant to discussions about sustainability and modernization of the grid, (which was/is being converted into an apparatus to support commodities trading and surveillance and not “solar” and is being updated to support the demands of data centers, with costs being borne by ratepayers.)

The true costs of ‘updating” the country’s entire “smart” utility grid fueled by tobacco science, energetic illiteracy, blind quests for power money and control, and denigration of women are nearly unfathomable.

