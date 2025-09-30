Reminder: EFF has filed a lawsuit “to dismantle what they describe as an illegal and biased surveillance operation run by Sacramento’s public electric utility.”

SMART METERS; THE HAMPTON LAW FIRM How to Stop Cops From Using Your Utility Meter to Spy on You: your legal options.

21-minute video

(Note there are advertisements in the middle of the video)

(The video promotes having a home battery and EV charger to hide spikes of energy usage, which can pollute your power quality and that of your neighbors)

Special focus on SMUD: Sacramento Municipal Utility District @ the 7:00 minute mark. PS: SMUD’s court case about this will be on October 10th. Date and Time: Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. Location: Department 21 of the Sacramento Superior Court, 720 9th Street, Sacramento. Courtesy Eric W.

Sacramento’s electric utility turned energy data into a blunt-force tool for unchecked home surveillance

“California’s robust privacy protections are facing a critical test as the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and community advocates press forward with a lawsuit to dismantle what they describe as an illegal and biased surveillance operation run by Sacramento’s public electric utility.

In a legal filing submitted last week, the EFF laid out evidence that the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), which serves more than 650,000 customers, has spent over a decade monitoring detailed home electricity data and funneling it to police without a warrant. The organization calls this an unconstitutional “dragnet surveillance” program that unlawfully invades household privacy on a massive scale.

We obtained a copy of the filing for you here. https://reclaimthenet.org/when-smart-meters-turn-into-spy-tools” - Reclaim the Net

https://docs.reclaimthenet.org/memorandum-petition-writ-of-mandate-eff-smud-surveillance.pdf 35 pages

Smart meters also introduce as-yet-unrecognized electromagnetic pulsed-microwave trespass

Microwave pulses in my living room from SMUD smart meter next door 21 feet away, 707.3 transmissions per hour, 11.72 transmissions per minute - Eric Windheim

Eric Windheim BA, EMRS, BBEC, RFSO

Certified Building Biology™ Electromagnetic Radiation Specialist, EMRS

Certified Building Biology™ Environmental Consultant, BBEC

Radio Frequency Safety Officer, RFSO

Lab Leader for the Building Biology™ Institute (BBI)

Serving Greater Sacramento Region, Bay Area, Central Valley, Southern California, & Reno

WindheimEMFSolutions.com

From a Historical Sacramento Smart Meter Awareness flyer (2020)

More History of Sacramento Smart Meter Opposition here:

Sacramento Smart Meter Awareness | Sacramento Smart Meter Health, Safety, Privacy & Accurate Billing Awareness

