By ignoring the 2021 court remand to the FCC regarding its 1996 exposure guidelines, have regulatory agencies created undo financial risks for ratepayers and investors?

The 2021 Court Remand to the FCC

In 2021, a court questioned the FCC’s decision not to review the adequacy of its 1996 radio frequency exposure guidelines.

From Environmental Health Sciences Wireless and EMF Program: Landmark Federal Court Decision On Wireless Radiation Human Exposure Limits Environmental Health Trust et al. v the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “This landmark lawsuit challenged the FCC’s 2019 decision to keep its 1996 wireless radiation exposure limits unchanged, arguing the agency ignored extensive scientific evidence of health and environmental risks. In 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals, DC Circuit ruled that the FCC’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious,” finding it failed to show proper review in regards to numerous issues related to public health and the environment. The court issued a mandate that the FCC show proper examination of evidence on its record related to non-cancer health effects (such as impacts to reproduction, brain development and the immune system), long-term exposure, children’s vulnerability, and environmental impacts. The court also mandated the FCC explain how its compliance test procedures were adequate. In short, the FCC was ordered to show how its 1996 wireless radiation safety limits were protective in light of recent technology and over two decades of published research studies since the limits were set.

The FCC has not responded to the Court.

Although the case was procedural, its implications for public health and safety are significant.”

Smart Meter Injuries and Disability Played a Role in Amplifying the Call to Scrutinize RF Safety Assumptions

Many consumers are not aware that EMF/RF exposure guidelines are based on theory. They have never been tested for humans and are therefore technically not standards.

Smart meters were also never tested for biological effects.

But one catalyst for examining exposure guidelines was direct harm that coincided with smart meter installations over the last 2 decades. This was why the American Academy of Environmental Medicine called for caution, in April 2012.

Testimonies regarding symptoms, injuries, and disability caused by smart meters were included in the material that was reviewed by the court in 2021.

2021 Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities Grid Modernization Dockets

At the time, in 2021, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities was reviewing grid modernization plans for NStar/Eversource Energy, National Grid, and Unitil for calendar years 2022 to 2025.

Massachusetts ratepayers representing both municipal and investor-owned utility companies submitted testimony into the dockets informing the MA DPU and the utilities of the court’s finding and the implications for smart meter deployment.

Referring Back to Gross Misrepresentation of FCC Exposure Guidelines in MA DPU Order 12-76-B

The submission revisited the fraudulent statement from the MA DPU 12-76-B:

“Evidence from peer-reviewed studies, determinations by standards bodies, and conclusions from other jurisdictions do not support a finding that the FCC guidelines are inadequate to protect against either thermal or non-thermal effects of RF emissions.44”

This is a gross misrepresentation of FCC guidelines.

Document Links to Citizen Science Testimonies:

“ In recognizing the significance of the Court ruling against the FCC, for the MA DPU, environmental groups, utilities, and decision makers to not act is unreasoned.”

Here is the link to the footnoted, referenced testimony that was submitted to the MA DPU in 2021. It to bring you up to speed with why informed MA residents are extremely concerned about the DPU’s proceedings and about smart meters.

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/AMI-Hlth-Safe-Eco-Env-Risk-Burke-et-al.pdf (25 pages)

Here is the link to the same testimony that was provided to Rhode Island utility regulators:

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RI-PUC-testimony.docx

Patricia Burke, Stop Smart Meters MA, Halt MA Smart Meters.org, Worcester Opts Out, Scientific Alliance for Education, Millis, MA (Eversource customer)

Nina Anderson, President, Scientific Alliance for Education, Sheffield MA (National Grid customer)

Kirstin Beatty, Director Last Tree Laws, Holyoke, MA 01040 (Municipal)

Margaret Patton, Halt MA Smart Meters, Wayland, MA 01778 (Eversource Customer)

Pamela Steinberg, Worcester, MA 01602 (National Grid customer)

Because the MA DPU did not adequately address these issues, local communities, jurisdictions and individuals have the right to advocate for a necessary course correction.

Of interest, - how many dockets, proceedings etc and how much money has the DPU spent discussing all topics related to grid modernization, EVs, time-of-use billing, etc. while not addressing health and safety?

