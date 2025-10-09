By Vince Welage, Courtesy SWORT - SW Ohio for Responsible Technology, with Patricia Burke, Safe Tech International

Update: Duke Energy Bill Panel Study: Lack of Legislative Oversight Results in Higher Energy Bills

Duke Energy Ohio electric rates increased on June 1. See the updated Duke Energy Bill Panel Study file created by SWORT Board Member Vince Welage:

Vince’s most recent billing summary: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Template_Notes_Oct_8.pdf

Vince has been working on his Duke Energy bill panel study for 4+ years. He has determined that Duke Ohio consumers are paying $70-$120+ in customer fees every month - some paying more in fees than in energy use.

More from Vince:

“The latest update to the utility billing study includes changes to the Duke Energy monthly statement template along with the related electric tariff sheet.

The 3-column sheet is a factual model of the charge rate components included in the monthly bill. Monthly utility bills include a Supplier rate + Distribution rate + Delivery Riders for both gas and electric services.

The billing template provides the details using a tier-rate category for a conditional exemption as well as adjusts the smart meter opt-out fees in order to reform the electric billing overcharges.

The advanced meter opt-out fee was set in 2016; almost 10 years ago. The current fee is almost 50% higher than other Ohio investor-owned utilities. The traditional meter exchange fee is punitive. A more inclusive Service Rate category targeting high-end consumption is the most effective fair path forward.

Sample - Non-Heat Period (May-Sept) 2018-2023 -Vince Welage Duke Energy Billing Panel Study

The unique thing about the billing study is that Duke Energy is the only PUCO regulated utility that can provide a consolidation of both gas and electric usage on the monthly statement.

The fixed fees that appear on a typical utility bill are defined as a gas delivery service charge and an electric distribution-customer charge with a separate delivery rider line item for both gas and electric services.

In addition to the PUCO, the General Assembly and the Ohio Supreme Court all have oversight over utility riders, to some degree. PUCO authority to approve riders comes from Ohio law. Ohio Supreme Court decisions impact whether utility companies can add fees to ratepayers’ bills.

What Riders?



It’s best to know that the same arguments put forth in this latest Ohio Supreme Court utility rate case can be applied in the same exact context to the Duke Energy utility study findings whether electric and/or gas fixed fees and riders. (See below re: Ohio Columbia gas surcharges)

The gas fixed costs impose a type of forced even billing payment on customers without any allowance for the 12-month average usage on most recent history. This method doesn’t allow for the possibility of much lower distribution resources needed during the non-heating months (May-Sept) of year which results in gas fixed costs, on average, 10 times usage costs during those months. In many past utility case decisions, the Ohio Supreme Court found utility charges to be improper, but the problem persists that because in allowing the original charges, the PUCO doesn’t build in a refund mechanism.

“Legislative oversight in order to change Public Utility Commission Ohio policy decisions affecting high energy costs is much needed”- Vince Welage

Many utility commissions around the country have recognized the problems with higher fees and have rejected most proposals to increase them. With different utilities serving specific parts of the state, Duke Energy bills and the tariffs that govern them vary, but the concepts are similar. Riders are costs that PUCO has approved to cover investments in energy infrastructure improvements or other additional expenses.” -Vince Welage

Vince’s study provides the means for people to pressure their legislators to act on these high bills.

Vince's most recent summary: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Template_Notes_Oct_8.pdf

Related: Battle Over Utility Charges Headed for Ohio Supreme Court: Columbia Gas, Sept. 2025

Battle over utility charges headed for the Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio’s official regulator in 2023 allowed a huge increase in the fixed monthly charges Columbia Gas could collect from all residential customers.

They all have to pay the same fees, no matter how rich or poor they are, and no matter the size or density of their dwellings. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio accepted Columbia Gas’s claims that it needed the money for infrastructure improvements even though its parent company is turning nearly $800 million in annual profit and its CEO makes $33,000 a day. But next month the question of whether those increased charges are in the public interest is headed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The cost of utilities — what you have to pay to light and heat your home — have been exploding in Ohio.

Some of that is attributable to increased electricity demand from the AI boom. But the PUCO has also been criticized for being too quick to OK upcharges requested by electricity and natural gas providers. As of 2020, it had granted more than $1 billion in increased charges to utilities only for the Ohio Supreme Court to later declare them illegal. Even so, the utilities got to keep the money.

With 1.5 million customers, Columbia is the largest natural gas supplier in the state. Its service area includes Columbus and Cleveland.

In 2023, the PUCO allowed the utility to increase its fixed charges by 50% — to as much as $57 a month by 2027. As of July, that amount was $53 a month, according to a de-identified bill viewed by the Capital Journal.

Controversially, the charges are shouldered by all customers equally, whether you’re a millionaire living in an 8,000-square-foot mansion on a five-acre lot in New Albany, or if you’re a single mother in a 500-square-foot apartment in North Linden.

Karin Nordstrom of the Ohio Environmental Council said high, one-size-fits-all fixed charges also discourage conservation.

“High fixed charges are bad for consumers because they remove their ability to control their bill,” she said. “They can’t reduce how much they get charged every month by reducing usage. It removes an incentive to reduce usage and it puts more overall strain on the household budget.”

In their appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court, the Environmental Law and Policy Center and the Citizens Utility Board of Ohio said the PUCO ruling is not in the public interest

because it allows Columbia to get 70% of its revenue from fixed charges and just 30% from the gas it actually delivers.

“The result of such a significant imbalance between fixed and variable charges is that the potential savings for customers through either energy efficiency measures or otherwise reducing usage are minimized because

only thirty cents on every dollar spent on bills correlates to the actual gas they use,” the appeal said.

It also cites “the manifest unfairness in charging customers over $50 per month before they use the first therm of gas” as a reason why the charges are not in the public interest. It adds that “a low-volume consumer in a 500 square-foot house does not drive system costs in the same way as a customer in a 5,000 square-foot home.”

More at article link: Battle over utility charges headed for the Ohio Supreme Court

More Ohio News Coverage:



Duke Energy bills jump in Southwest Ohio. And more increases are on the way Combined gas and electric bills for Duke Energy customers in Ohio are up 77% in the past five years and are moving higher in 2025.



Previous Articles from Smart Meter Science About the Work of Vince Welage on Billing Disparities:

1/28/25 Duke Energy Smart Meter Billing Disparity Study: An Interview with Vince Welage and there is more to come features Duke Energy Bill Study: An Interview With Vince Welage by The Ohio Roundtable to come features Duke Energy Bill Study: An Interview With Vince Welage by The Ohio Roundtable

1/30/25 Vince Welage: Duke Energy Billing Panel Study Ohio data and ideas for a smarter grid, (and Germany agrees) This is the text of 2 flyers that volunteer citizen researchers in Ohio have created for concerned ratepayers. The data demonstrates that customers with lower electricity consumption are subsidizing customers with higher consumption levels. Vince reviewed hundreds of customer bills for several years. Ongoing complaints from many local area Duke Energy customers about persistent overcharges on monthly utility bills prompted a study started in 2021 by a SW Ohio for Responsible Technology (SWORT) board member. The primary goal of the study was to identify the cost drivers for the hidden charges (gas and electric delivery riders) on the Duke Energy monthly bill.

2/4/25 Ohio, Lack of Legislative Oversight Results in High Energy Bills: Vince Welage “The Public Should Help Shape the Future” - European Environmental Agency Duke Energy has a well-documented history of enforcing the highest number of utility shutoffs and collections among Ohio energy utilities. Many of the shutoffs include “hardship” households that use retail supplier companies. In 2017, shutoffs were reported at 15%.

2/16/25 Vince Welage: “Ohio Utility Energy Disparity; Charges Lack Conditional Exemptions” includes interview with the Ohio register TOR: “Current smart grid billing schemes are creating a disparity among ratepayers” “Consumers with lower levels of energy consumption are subsidizing customers with higher consumption” Our first discussion centered around a years-long study you conducted on Duke Energy overcharging on electric and gas customers’ bills. You “utilized 600+ monthly statements from the years of 2018-2023, covering 15 zip codes in SW Ohio for homes between 1,275 and 3,500 square feet.” My understanding is that your study has continued on past our first interview. Is this correct? Vince: Yes. The number of statements analyzed has now exceeded 700 and the study has expanded to cover 25 zip codes in SW Ohio from the years 2018-2024: TOR The lower monthly average, I assume, makes the disparity of actual energy usage vs. what customers are paying (because of fixed costs and hidden delivery tariffs [“riders”]) even greater than your initial findings. Vince: Definitely. Despite efforts by many utility customers to reduce usage consumption through energy-efficient investments, the monthly bills continue to increase due to the inclusion of the customer fees (fixed + riders) that have reached unaccounted for levels at over 60% billed versus actual usage costs as part of the monthly statement.

See also: 1/27/25 Germany Will Only Install SM Transmitters on Homes with High Energy Consumption The race for “Sustainability” and a “smart grid” is over, at least for now, and the U.S. didn’t win. Translated from German, the article featured provides an overview of “intelligent metering systems.” The article explains that not all customers in Germany will receive a communication module on their meter. Only those homes with higher consumption will receive a meter that will be transmitting data. One can guess that Germans may be more sensitized to issues surrounding state abuse of power.

If you are new to the smart meter issue, here is a wonderful user-friendly explanation of technical issues regarding the inadequate engineering of smart meters, with implications for billing accuracy. “They should never have been installed.” “Burdens of the Modern Grid, How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead”.

Surveillance Capabilities: of Smart Meters (CA lawsuit)

How to Stop Cops From Using Your Utility Meter to Spy on You: your legal options. Court Date: Oct.10, 2025...the difference between a search warrant and a subpoena;” and a dragnet, utility records can be sought to establish probable cause;” and the upcoming EFF SMUD lawsuit. Sacramento’s electric utility turned energy data into a blunt-force tool for unchecked home surveillance. In a legal filing submitted last week, the EFF laid out evidence that the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), which serves more than 650,000 customers, has spent over a decade monitoring detailed home electricity data and funneling it to police without a warrant. The organization calls this an unconstitutional “dragnet surveillance” program that unlawfully invades household privacy on a massive scale. We obtained a copy of the filing for you here. https://reclaimthenet.org/when-smart-meters-turn-into-spy-tools” - Reclaim the Net

“Control;” Industry Marketing = “Smart Meters Will Give Consumers More Control Over Their Energy Usage” vs. The Truth: The Ohio Register: Thermostat Control: Your Choice Or Theirs?

Consumers are sold on the idea that they will have “more control over their energy usage” with smart meters, without disclosure that the smart grid can control/ration energy access. See Thermostat Control: Your Choice Or Theirs?

The smart meter debacle was reduced in state after state to the question of opt out policies. The issues are much more extensive than the opt our question and are not going away, introducing the risks of stranded assets when the very real health harm is recognized. (In addition, the opt out provision is not protective of multifamily or densified housing.)

In case you missed it:

HEALTH Pennsylvania Smart Meter ‘Health and Safety’ Legal Victory “I get to keep my mechanical meter on my house”: w/ Madison Rose Lucey, M.S.

With great thanks to Vince, Eric, Sean, Keith, and Madison.

