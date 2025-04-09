Quebec-based magazine La Maison du 21e siecle asked physician David O. Carpenter, former founding dean of the University at Albany (NY)'s School of Public Health, to comment an open letter published in the Montreal daily Le Devoir on May 24 2012. This letter claimed wireless smart meters pose no risk to public health. More than fifty international experts endorsed the following rebuttal. (Lire la version française)

Dr David O. Carpenter, founder, University at Albany (NY) School of Public Health

We, the undersigned are a group of scientists and health professionals who together have coauthored hundreds of peer-reviewed studies on the health effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs). We wish to correct some of the gross misinformation found in the letter regarding wireless “smart” meters that was published in the Montreal daily Le Devoir on May 24. Submitted by a group Quebec engineers, physicists and chemists, the letter in question reflects an obvious lack of understanding of the science behind the health impacts of the radiofrequency (RF)/microwave EMFs emitted by these meters.

The statement that "Thousands of studies, both epidemiological and experimental in humans, show no increase in cancer cases as a result of exposure to radio waves of low intensity..." is false (1). In fact, only a few such studies — two dozen case-control studies of mobile phone use, certainly not thousands, have reported no elevations of cancer, and most were funded by the wireless industry. In addition, these reassuring studies contained significant experimental design flaws, mainly the fact that the populations followed were too small and were followed for a too short period of time.

Excerpts:

Smart meters

As Australian Associate Professor of neurosurgery Vini G. Khurana reports, adverse neurological effects have been reported in people who sustain close proximity to wireless meters, especially under 10 feet (3 metres).

A wireless smart meter produces radiofrequency microwave radiation with two antennas in approximately the same frequency range (900 MHz to 2.4 GHz) as a typical cell tower. But, depending on how close it is to occupied space within a home, a smart meter can cause much higher RF exposures than cell towers commonly do. If a smart meter is located on a common wall with a bedroom or kitchen rather than a garage wall, for example, the RF exposure can be the same as being within 200 to 600 feet distance of a cell tower with multiple carriers. With both cell towers and smart meters, the entire body is immersed by microwaves that go out in all directions, which increases the risk of overexposure to many sensitive organs such as the eyes and testicles. With a cell phone, people are exposed to microwaves primarily in the head and neck (unless using speaker mode), and only when the device is turned on or in standby mode.

Wireless smart meters typically produce atypical, relatively potent and very short pulsed RF/microwaves whose biological effects have never been fully tested. They emit these millisecond-long RF bursts on average 9,600 times a day with a maximum of 190,000 daily transmissions and a peak level emission two and a half times higher than the stated safety signal, as the California utility Pacific Gas & Electric recognized before that State’s Public Utilities Commission. Thus people in proximity to a smart meter are at risk of significantly greater aggregate of RF/microwave exposure than with a cell phone, not to mention the cumulative exposure received by people living near multiple meters mounted together, pole-mounted routers or utility collector meters using a third antenna to relay RF signals from 500 to 5,000 homes.

A technical study performed by Sage Associates in California indicates that RF levels from various scenarios depicting normal smart meter installation and operation may violate even the out-of-date US public safety standards which only consider acute thermal effects. This can happen when a person stands close to the meter to read the power consumption, or touches it, or shades the meter face with a hand to better read it. Emissions are also increased by reflective materials, such as stainless steel, other metals and mirrors, which can re-radiate stronger that the otherwise unaltered background. Microwaves are absorbed and dissipated by partially conductive materials, such as cement and special RF shielding paints and fabrics.

In addition to the erratic bursts of modulated microwaves emitted by wireless smart meters transferring usage data to electric, gas and water utilities, wireless as well as wired smart (powerline communication) meters are also a major source of ‘’dirty electricity’’ (electrical interference of high frequency voltage transients typically of kilohertz frequencies). Some scientists, such as American epidemiologist Sam Milham, believe that many of the health complaints about smart meters may also be caused by dirty electricity generated by the « switching » power supply activating all smart meters. Since the installation of filters to reduce dirty electricity circulating on house wiring has been found to relieve symptoms of EHS in some people, this method should be considered among the priorities aimed at reducing potential adverse impacts. Indeed, the Salzburg State (Austria) Public Health Department confirms its concern about the potential public health risk when in coming years almost every electric wire and device will emit such transient electric fields in the kilohertz-range due to wired smart meters.

(2) On Nov. 19 2012, we struck from this letter an error propagated in the media claiming that "In May 2012, the U.K.’s Office of National Statistics reported a 50 percent increase in incidence of frontal and temporal lobe tumors in children between 1999 and 2009 ."

David O. Carpenter , MD, Director, Institute for Health & the Environment, University at Albany, USA

M. S. H. Al Salameh , PhD, Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Science & Technology, Irbid, Jordan

Jennifer Armstrong , MD, Past President, American Society for Environmental Medicine, Founder, Ottawa Environmental Health Clinic, Ontario, Canada

Pierre L. Auger , MD, Occupational medicine, Multiclinique des accidentés 1464, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Igor Beliaev , PhD, Head research scientist, Cancer Research Institute, Slovak Academy of Sciences, Bratislava, Slovak republic

Fiorella Belpoggi , PhD, Director Cesare Maltoni Cancer Research Center, Ramazzini Institute, Bologna, Italy

Dominique Belpomme , MD, Director of the European Cancer and Environment Research Institute, Brussels, Belgium

Martin Blank , PhD, former President, Bioelectromagnetics Society, Special Lecturer, Department of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, USA

Barry Breger , MD, Centre d'intégration somatosophique (orthomolecular medicine), Montreal, Quebec

Simona Carrubba , PhD, Prof. Biophysics, Daemen College, Amherst, NY, Associate Researcher, Neurology, Buffalo General Hospital , Buffalo, NY

John Cline , MD, Professor, Institute for Functional Medicine, Federal Way, WA, USA, Medical Director, Cline Medical Centre, Nanaimo, BC, Canada

Alvaro Augusto de Salles , PhD, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, Brazil

Christos Georgiou , Prof. Biochemistry, Biology Department, University of Patras, Greece

Andrew Goldsworthy , PhD, Honorary lecturer in Biology, Imperial College, London, UK

Claudio Gómez-Perretta , MD, Director, Centro de Investigación, Hospital Universitario LA Fe, Valencia, Spain

Livio Giuliani , PhD, Senior Researcher, National Insurance Institute (INAIL), Chief of Radiation and Ultrasounds Research Unit, Rome, Italy

Yury Grigoriev , PhD, fomer Chair Russian National Committee on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection, Moscow, Russia

Settimio Grimaldi , PhD, Director, Institute of Translational Pharmacology (Neurobiology and molecular medicine), National Research Council, Rome, Italy

Magda Havas , PhD, Centre for Health Studies, Trent University, Canada

Lennart Hardell , MD, Professor of Oncology, University Hospital, Örebro, Sweden

Denis L. Henshaw , PhD, Professor of Physics, Head of The Human Radiation Effects Group, University of Bristol, UK

Ronald B. Herberman , MD, Former Chairman of Board, Environmental Health Trust, and Founding Director emeritus, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, USA

Paul Héroux , PhD, Physics, Professor,Health Effects of Electromagnetism, McGill University

Donald Hillman , PhD, Dairy Science, Professor Emeritus, Department of Animal Science, Michigan State University, USA

Isaac Jamieson , PhD, Environmental Science (electromagnetic phenomena in the built environment), independent architect, scientist and environmental consultant, Hertfordshire, UK

Olle Johansson , PhD, Professor of Neuroscience (Experimental Dermatology Unit), Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden

Yury Kronn , PhD, Soviet authority on physics of nonlinear vibrations and high frequency electromagnetic vibrations, founder of Energy Tools International, Oregon, USA

Vini G. Khurana , MBBS, Associate of Professor of Neurosurgery, Australian National University, Australia

Henry Lai , PhD, Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA, USA

Abraham R. Liboff , PhD, Professor Emeritus, Department of Physics, Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan, USA

Don Maisch , PhD, Researcher on radiation exposure standards for telecommunications frequency, EMFacts Consultancy, Tasmania, Australia

Erica Mallery-Blythe , MD, Emergency Medicine Physician, England

Andrew A. Marino , MD, Professor of Neurology, LSU Health Sciences Center, Shreveport, LA, USA

Karl Maret , MD, President, Dove Health Alliance, Aptos, CA, USA

Fiorenzo Marinelli , PhD, Researcher on biological effects of EMFs, Institute of Molecular Genetics, National Research Council, Bologna, Italy

Andrew Michrowski , PhD, Director, Planetary Association for Clean Energy, Ottawa, Canada

Sam Milham , MD, former chief epidemiologist, Washington State Department of Health, USA

Joel M. Moskowitz , PhD, Director, Center for Family and Community Health, School of Public Health, University of California, Berkeley

Gerd Oberfeld , MD, Public Health Department, Salzburg State Government, Austria

Mike O'Carroll , PhD, Professor Emeritus (Applied Mathematics), University of Sunderland, UK

Jerry L. Phillips , PhD, Director, Center for Excellence in Science, Department of Chemistry and Biochemist

John Podd , PhD, Professor of Psychology (experimental neuropsychology), Massey University, New-Zeland

William J. Rea , MD, thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon, founder of the Environmental Health Center, Dallas, Tx, USA

Elihu D. Richter , MD, Professor, Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Public Health and Community Medicine, Jerusalem, Israel

Leif G. Salford , MD, Senior Professor of Neurosurgery, Lund University, Sweden

Nesrin Seyhan , MD, Founder and Chair of Biophysics, Medical Faculty of Gazi University, Turkey

Cyril W. Smith , PhD, lead author of “Electromagnetic Man”, retired from Electronic and Electrical Engineering, University of Salford, UK

Morando Soffritti , MD, Scientific Director of the European Foundation for Oncology and Environmental Sciences “B. Ramazzini” in Bologna, Italy

Carlos Sosa , MD, surgeon affected by the Microwave syndrome, Medellin, Columbia

Antoinette “Toni” Stein , PhD, Collaborative on Health and the Environment (CHE-EMF Working Group), Co-Coordinator, Berkeley, CA, USA

Stanislaw Szmigielski , MD, PhD Professor of Pathophysiology, Consulting Expert, former director of Microwave Safety, Military Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Warsaw, Poland

Lauraine Vivian , PhD, Senior Lecturer, Primary Health Care Directorate, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Bradford S. Weeks , MD, Director, The Weeks Clinic, Clinton, WA, USA

Stelios A. Zinelis , MD, Vice-President, Hellenic Cancer Society, Cefallonia, Greece

Coordination: Andre Fauteux, Publisher and Editor in chief, la Maison du 21e siècle magazine, Sainte-Adele, Quebec, Canada.

André Fauteux, Editor/Publisher

La Maison du 21e siècle (21st-Century Housing) Magazine Québec, Canada

www.maisonsaine.ca/english (EMF articles)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/esmog

EMF NEWS (sign up for free) : https://maisonsaine.ca/inscription-listes-envoi

André Fauteux A journalist by profession, André Fauteux was a reporter for The Gazette (1988) and then for Habitabec (1989-1994) where he specialized in healthy and ecological homes. In 1994, he founded La Maison du 21e siècle, Canada's first magazine on the subject, of which he is still the publisher and editor-in-chief. He was also a contributor to La Presse and Guide Ressources magazine for 15 years, among other media. He is also a sought-after advisor, trainer and speaker for everything related to healthy and sustainable housing.

See Also: Must Listen: NEW INTERVIEW WITH DR. BEATRICE GOLOMB

Courtesy André Fauteux (includes Havana Syndrome, EMR-S/EHS, Smart Meters) Article in French: https://maisonsaine.ca/actualites?id=100915

Article in English: Like the sun, wireless waves don't cause instant damage

In December 2020, a report by the American Academy of Sciences concluded that pulsed and directed radio frequencies were the "most plausible" cause of the neurological disorders suffered by many diplomats (and spies) who worked in Cuba and China. Without naming her, this report vindicated Dr. Beatrice Golomb, who was the first to talk about it in her article Diplomats' Mystery Illness and Pulsed Radiofrequency/Microwave Radiation, published in November 2018 in the scientific journal Neural Computation. In January of the same year, she shared the results of her research with the chief medical officer of the US State Department Charles Rosenfarb. He in turn shared these results with his team, who did not credit them for this paradigm shift that concerns anyone else who has become hypersensitive to waves.